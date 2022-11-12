Claim to fame: With her team clinging to a one-goal lead, Gesinski was fouled at the top of the box and calmly sank the penalty kick to give Mt. Pleasant some breathing room on the way to a 2-0 victory over Bedford, the Lady Vikings’ first in the PIAA playoffs. Gesinski has a team-leading 33 goals this season. She scored seven times in Mt. Pleasant’s 12-0 win over West Mifflin in the WPIAL first round. She helped lead the team to its first WPIAL finals appearance. The Lady Vikings lost to Avonworth, 2-1, at Highmark Stadium.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO