PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon dominates East Allegheny in WPIAL playoffs

All the talk this week was red wave or blue wave. But all No. 9 East Allegheny saw was a green wave on “The Beach” at James Weir Stadium. Belle Vernon spotted the Wildcats (8-4) a lead before exploding for 55 unanswered to roll into the WPIAL semifinals with a 55-7 win.
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin notebook: Defender makes all-WPIAL list

Girls soccer talent is bubbling over in Westmoreland County, as evidenced by postseason playoff runs, career scoring milestones and Division I commitments. The proof also lies in the All-WPIAL list, which was released last week. Norwin senior Reagan Casper was one of 17 defenders to make the list. Mt. Pleasant,...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 5 McKeesport overcomes 12 fumbles to beat No. 4 Armstrong in WPIAL quarterfinals

Usually, 12 fumbles isn’t the recipe for a victory. But McKeesport had built a big lead in the heavy rainfall Friday night before the fumble-itis set in. The No. 5 Tigers scored on four straight possessions in the first half and rolled to a 41-21 victory over No. 4 Armstrong in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game at Armstrong’s NexTier Complex.
MCKEESPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland High School Athletes of the Week: Week ending Nov. 13, 2022

Claim to fame: With her team clinging to a one-goal lead, Gesinski was fouled at the top of the box and calmly sank the penalty kick to give Mt. Pleasant some breathing room on the way to a 2-0 victory over Bedford, the Lady Vikings’ first in the PIAA playoffs. Gesinski has a team-leading 33 goals this season. She scored seven times in Mt. Pleasant’s 12-0 win over West Mifflin in the WPIAL first round. She helped lead the team to its first WPIAL finals appearance. The Lady Vikings lost to Avonworth, 2-1, at Highmark Stadium.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford ends frustrating football season with playoff loss

High school football season at Penn-Trafford ended earlier than expected with a first-round loss to Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Nov. 4. It was an unusual season for the Warriors, the reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champions. Many felt the Warriors were primed for another run at the title, but things just didn’t work out.
TRAFFORD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Beaver Falls shuts out Ligonier Valley in WPIAL quarters

Tasked with running a hurry-up offense, the likes of which they had never seen before, Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls had to pack up and move their WPIAL Class 2A football game to another site Friday night shortly after warm-ups when a blown transformer caused a power outage at Geneva College’s Reeves Field.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Thomas Jefferson runs over Latrobe, gives coach Bill Cherpak 300th win

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole on Friday night forced Thomas Jefferson to go back to what it has done successfully under Bill Cherpak’s reign as coach: old-school football. Thomas Jefferson used a strong running game and an overwhelming defense to defeat Latrobe, 21-6, in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals....
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier Valley has long, strange trip to WPIAL football quarterfinals

Ligonier Valley football players sat quietly in the pitch black of a locker room with no power Friday night at Reeves Field on the campus of Geneva College. “When it’s game time, I take all their cell phones,” Rams coach Roger Beitel said. “So they were sitting in the dark with nothing to do. It was strange.”
LIGONIER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bishop Canevin pulls away from Clairton, advances to Class A semifinals

Bishop Canevin outlasted Clairton on Friday night at rain-soaked Dormont Stadium. The Crusaders battled the remnants of Hurricane Nicole en route to beating the Bears, 29-6, clinching a spot in the WPIAL Class A semifinals. “I’ve never coached in a game like this,” coach Richard Johnson said. “It was just...
CLAIRTON, PA

