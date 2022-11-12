Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburg This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Westmoreland campus clippings: Pitt-Greensburg women's soccer sweeps conference honors
The women’s soccer team at Pitt-Greensburg made some more room for postseason awards as it played in the NCAA Division III Tournament. UPG, which fell 6-1 to Case Western Reserve over the weekend in the first round, swept the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference hardware. Senior forward Ashley Lucas was...
West Virginia parts ways with athletic director Shane Lyons
West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee said he plans to move “swiftly” to name a replacement for athletic director Shane Lyons, who was relieved of his duties Monday morning. Lyons, who hired football coach Neal Brown in 2019 and gave him a contract extension through 2026 a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy baseball standout Adin Zorn takes team-first approach to Penn State
The long-awaited day for the Zorn family finally arrived. Sewickley Academy senior Adin Zorn officially signed his national letter of intent to attend and play baseball at Penn State. Zorn, a talented shortstop/outfielder, was recruited by the Nittany Lions early in his high school career and made a verbal commitment...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon dominates East Allegheny in WPIAL playoffs
All the talk this week was red wave or blue wave. But all No. 9 East Allegheny saw was a green wave on “The Beach” at James Weir Stadium. Belle Vernon spotted the Wildcats (8-4) a lead before exploding for 55 unanswered to roll into the WPIAL semifinals with a 55-7 win.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
District college football roundup: IUP upsets Shepherd in PSAC title game
IUP (9-1) jumped out to a 24-7 lead and made it stand up. Sexton threw TD passes of 14 yards to Daniel Deabner, 2 yards to Cole Laney and 10 yards to Dayjure Stewart. Adam Houser ran 21 times for 142 yards. Tyson Bagent, the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy winner...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin notebook: Defender makes all-WPIAL list
Girls soccer talent is bubbling over in Westmoreland County, as evidenced by postseason playoff runs, career scoring milestones and Division I commitments. The proof also lies in the All-WPIAL list, which was released last week. Norwin senior Reagan Casper was one of 17 defenders to make the list. Mt. Pleasant,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 5 McKeesport overcomes 12 fumbles to beat No. 4 Armstrong in WPIAL quarterfinals
Usually, 12 fumbles isn’t the recipe for a victory. But McKeesport had built a big lead in the heavy rainfall Friday night before the fumble-itis set in. The No. 5 Tigers scored on four straight possessions in the first half and rolled to a 41-21 victory over No. 4 Armstrong in a WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal game at Armstrong’s NexTier Complex.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland High School Athletes of the Week: Week ending Nov. 13, 2022
Claim to fame: With her team clinging to a one-goal lead, Gesinski was fouled at the top of the box and calmly sank the penalty kick to give Mt. Pleasant some breathing room on the way to a 2-0 victory over Bedford, the Lady Vikings’ first in the PIAA playoffs. Gesinski has a team-leading 33 goals this season. She scored seven times in Mt. Pleasant’s 12-0 win over West Mifflin in the WPIAL first round. She helped lead the team to its first WPIAL finals appearance. The Lady Vikings lost to Avonworth, 2-1, at Highmark Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford ends frustrating football season with playoff loss
High school football season at Penn-Trafford ended earlier than expected with a first-round loss to Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Nov. 4. It was an unusual season for the Warriors, the reigning WPIAL and PIAA Class 5A champions. Many felt the Warriors were primed for another run at the title, but things just didn’t work out.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aliquippa capitalizes on mistakes to take down Montour in Class 4A quarterfinals
It was wet at Freedom Friday night, but there wasn’t any rust on Aliquippa following a bye week. The top-seeded Quips came out and scored 20 points in the first quarter rolled from there on their way to a 41-7 victory over No. 8 Montour (7-5) in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals at a soggy Jimbo Covert Field.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Beaver Falls shuts out Ligonier Valley in WPIAL quarters
Tasked with running a hurry-up offense, the likes of which they had never seen before, Ligonier Valley and Beaver Falls had to pack up and move their WPIAL Class 2A football game to another site Friday night shortly after warm-ups when a blown transformer caused a power outage at Geneva College’s Reeves Field.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Blocked field goal return helps No. 2 Central Valley roll past Laurel Highlands in quarterfinals
A blocked field goal returned for a touchdown proved to swing the momentum to Central Valley as the second-seeded Warriors picked up a 36-7 victory over No. 7 Laurel Highlands in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs Friday night at Sarge Alberts Stadium in Monaca. The Mustangs lined...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Thomas Jefferson runs over Latrobe, gives coach Bill Cherpak 300th win
The remnants of Hurricane Nicole on Friday night forced Thomas Jefferson to go back to what it has done successfully under Bill Cherpak’s reign as coach: old-school football. Thomas Jefferson used a strong running game and an overwhelming defense to defeat Latrobe, 21-6, in the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinals....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Central Catholic girls top Springdale, reach PIAA semis for 4th straight year
An early deficit might dampen a team’s spirits in the state soccer playoffs. It incentivized Greensburg Central Catholic on Saturday against rival Springdale. The Centurions’ play picked up. Scoring opportunities opened. And they chased down their reward: a fourth consecutive trip to the semifinals. Sophomore Riley Kerr scored...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Upper St. Clair wins slugfest with Bethel Park, making 1st WPIAL finals in 11 years
When rain is the forecast, old-school football is on the horizon. No. 5 Upper St. Clair certainly brought that to the table in a 17-7 victory over No. 1 Bethel Park in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals Friday night, but frankly, these two teams might have played just as hard-charging a game even in perfect fall weather.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ligonier Valley has long, strange trip to WPIAL football quarterfinals
Ligonier Valley football players sat quietly in the pitch black of a locker room with no power Friday night at Reeves Field on the campus of Geneva College. “When it’s game time, I take all their cell phones,” Rams coach Roger Beitel said. “So they were sitting in the dark with nothing to do. It was strange.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Maddie Barrick’s game-winner sends Mt. Pleasant girls soccer to PIAA semifinals
Mt. Pleasant girls soccer coach Rich Garland moved sophomore midfielder Maddie Barrick to the outside of the formation last week, hoping to generate more scoring opportunities. Consider the move a success. Barrick’s goal in the 31st minute on a cold and rainy Saturday afternoon lifted the Vikings to a 1-0...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 12, 2022: Seneca Valley boys soccer earns state finals rematch
Will Bruno scored twice to lead Seneca Valley to a 3-0 victory over Spring-Ford (15-5-4) in the PIAA Class 4A boys soccer quarterfinals Saturday, setting up a rematch of last year’s state championship game. Cole Kamarec tallied the other goal for Seneca Valley (20-1-1), which will face face Conestoga...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bishop Canevin pulls away from Clairton, advances to Class A semifinals
Bishop Canevin outlasted Clairton on Friday night at rain-soaked Dormont Stadium. The Crusaders battled the remnants of Hurricane Nicole en route to beating the Bears, 29-6, clinching a spot in the WPIAL Class A semifinals. “I’ve never coached in a game like this,” coach Richard Johnson said. “It was just...
Frigid temperatures, possible snow to hit Pittsburgh this week
Winter appears to be arriving a bit early in the Pittsburgh area. According to the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, this week’s high temperatures will be hovering around 43 degrees, which the service says is 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reports that the...
