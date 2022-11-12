Read full article on original website
Susie Q
1d ago
I haven't watched it since Roseanne was cut out, she's the one that made the show...I heard she's going to have her own show, can't wait !
47
Katherine I
2d ago
You would think that the cast would have stood by Roseanne and supported her but they didn't. They took the side of the network. Money money money, who do you love?
39
KMD333
1d ago
Nobody watches this stupid show since they fired Roseanne - they just keep pushing it to sound like it’s popular because they don’t want to admit to the truth...
21
