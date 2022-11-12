Remembrance Wall visits retail store where fallen soldier's mom now works

Wall of Remembrance in Johnstown honors lives lost in the War on Terror 03:15

One of northern Colorado's largest retail stores is honoring those who have served in the military by hosting a traveling memorial to fallen soldiers. The Remembrance Wall is a traveling memorial that honors the lives of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice during the global war on terrorism, and is currently on display at Scheels in Johnstown.

The memorial wall, which was first created 12 years ago to honor those who died since 9/11, was created by David Brown who now works for Scheels. Brown's friend wanted to honor those who have given their lives for the country, and Brown was the one who envisioned and built the wall which now displays thousands of names.

The names begin with the bombing of a Marine barracks in Beirut in the 1980s, and the most recent names added were of those who were killed in Afghanistan at an airport after President Biden ordered the United States military to evacuate.

"It has been traveling around the U.S. for the last 12 years," Brown said.

While Brown and his peers have been traveling with the memorial wall for more than a decade, what he didn't know until this Veterans Day was that one of his new coworkers has a unique connection to the memorial.

"(Memorials) always tug at my heart. I love having everyone's stories out there, especially Chris's," said Pam Birdwell, a cashier at Scheels.

The name "Birdwell" may sound familiar to many northern Coloradans. Highway 34, which brings most people into the Scheels parking lot, is named after Army Staff Sgt. Chris Birdwell, Pam's son. Chris Birdwell was killed in action in 2012 by an Afghan soldier.

"It has been 10 years (since he passed) this year," Birdwell said.

Pam Birdwell recently started a job at Scheels, saying she loved the selection of products at the mega store and enjoyed taking on a new job with new coworkers. Wearing a button with her son's face on it as she cashed people out, Birdwell said she was honored that her son's memory was being kept alive on the memorial outside of her place of work.

"It is satisfying to me that I can touch her life in this small way," Brown said after learning of his coworker's connection to the memorial.

Brown said he hoped the Scheels corporation would consider bringing the Remembrance Wall to all of their more than 30 locations around the nation.

Those who knew a fallen soldier are invited to honor them by placing coins on the wall. Some names have coins taped on them. A penny means you grew up with the solider, a nickel means you were in basic training with them and a dime means you served in combat with them. Many names on the wall have a quarter taped on them, signifying that the individual was with them the day they paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Birdwell said she was thankful that Scheels in Johnstown embraced their local veterans through discounts, and honored those who have given their lives through not only the wall but also an empty table with a flag left at the entrance of the store.

"Every day we remember our son, but not everybody does. This gives an opportunity to others to remember our fallen," Birdwell said.