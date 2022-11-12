Read full article on original website
wtmj.com
DeJean’s big plays help Iowa top Wisconsin, 24-10
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cooper DeJean returned an interception for a touchdown and set up another score with a 41-yard punt return as Iowa defeated Wisconsin 24-10. The Hawkeyes moved into a tie for the Big Ten West lead with their third consecutive win. Iowa, ranked 129th nationally in total offense, had just 142 yards, but took advantage of plays made by its defense and special teams. DeJean had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter, and his punt return led to a Spencer Petras 1-yard touchdown run. Graham Mertz’s three turnovers were costly for Wisconsin.
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard discusses Iowa loss, tampering
A recap of what interim head coach Jim Leonhard had to say following the Badgers' 14-point loss to Iowa.
nbc15.com
Badgers come up big at Brew City Battle
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball team topped Stanford 60-50 in front of 17,927 fans at American Family Field in Milwaukee. It was a tough day for either team to shoot the three, both teams a combined 6-36 from the three, but when the ball isn’t falling that’s when Wisconsin relies on their defense.
big10central.com
Badgers fans call for changes after Wisconsin football's loss at Iowa
Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter following the 24-10 loss at Iowa. Here's what they are saying.
Overtime: Jordan Davis Sparks Wisconsin's Win Over Stanford
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- In the first college basketball game played at a MLB-only stadium since 2015, Wisconsin (2-0) took the Brew City Battle 60-50 over Stanford (1-0) on Friday at American Family Field. In what felt like a NCAA Tournament atmosphere, the Badgers were able to grind out a win...
wtmj.com
Milwaukee crushes NAIA-member Cardinal Stritch 112-38
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Angelo Stuart’s 18 points helped Milwaukee defeat NAIA-member Cardinal Stritch 112-38. Stuart was 6 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Panthers (2-1). Jalen Johnson scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 8 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Elijah Jamison shot 6 for 11 from the floor and scored 16. Damar Reed finished with 15 points for the Wolves.
wissports.net
The 2022 State Football Finals are set
WSN Football Playoff Coverage presented by the Buckle Up Phone Down Pledge. Join the Buckle Up Phone Down movement! WisDOT challenges Wisconsin to put safety first by taking the two most important actions to prevent or survive a crash. Accept the Buckle Up Phone Down challenge. Use your seat belt every trip and put down the phone when driving. Take the Buckle Up Phone Down pledge!
marquettewire.org
Aizhanique Mayo no longer part of Marquette women’s basketball team
Aizhanique Mayo is no longer a member of the Marquette women’s basketball team, head coach Megan Duffy announced Saturday. In a statement to the Marquette Wire, Duffy said Mayo has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer on the team. The 5-foot-8 first-year was not seen on...
mediamilwaukee.com
Voices of UWM Voters: Midterm 2022
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee students expressed nuanced views on the issues, and they broke down across political lines when asked who they supported for Wisconsin governor in midterm 2022. Some wanted Democratic Gov. Tony Evers (who ended up winning). Others supported his Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels. A team of UWM...
Bob Donovan wins race for Wisconsin State Assembly District 84, TMJ4 projects
Republican Donovan won the race with 51 percent of the vote, beating Democrat LuAnn Bird who received 49 percent, according to preliminary voting data.
1-on-1 with Wisconsin's next lieutenant governor, Sara Rodriguez
Life has taken Lieutenant Governor-Elect Sara Rodriguez around the world, but her home is in Waukesha County where she grew up and currently lives.
This is how you can find out if your vote was counted in Wisconsin
A day after the 2022 Midterm General Election was held on Tuesday in Wisconsin, voters are now wondering how they can find out if their vote was counted.
voiceofalexandria.com
'Dynamo' Tony Evers' victory speech gets skewered by late-night host
Gov. Tony Evers’ unintentionally funny victory speech early Wednesday night got skewered by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC-TV show that night. Noting that, at the gubernatorial level, Democrats had their best midterm election since 1986, Kimmel said, several incumbents were reelected, “including a dynamo in Wisconsin named Tony Evers.”
CBS 58
Plans unveiled for I-94 expansion, leaving some upset Milwaukee residents
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Plans unveiled today for the future expansion of I-94, upsetting residents in Milwaukee's Story Hill neighborhood. But state officials say the eight-lane alternative is a better one. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials say they're looking to the future. They're pointing to a DOT study which predicts...
wtmj.com
Snow/rain mix could impact Tuesday morning commute
MILWAUKEE – The first measurable snowfall of the season is set to start late Monday night and continue throughout the day on Tuesday. Storm Team 4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn says the snowflakes are expected to start falling around midnight. “A few snow showers will pop in after sunset, close...
Unofficial turnout in 2022 midterm election at nearly 57%, Wisconsin Elections Commission says
MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 57% of eligible Wisconsin voters cast ballots in Tuesday’s midterm election, higher than most of the state’s previous midterms but not quite as high as the record set in 2018, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Friday. Unofficial turnout numbers show 56.75% of the state’s eligible voters voted in the election, the agency said in a news...
CBS 58
First accumulating snow of the season arrives Tuesday
Clouds unfortunately filled back in across southern WI this afternoon and mostly cloudy skies will continue through Monday as a couple areas of low pressure approach Wisconsin. Temps rise into the mid to upper 30s Monday despite the cloud cover with mainly dry conditions. Chances for precipitation return as early...
wtmj.com
Officer shoots man after body found in Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police shot a man early Monday after an officer found a woman’s body in a home and struggled with the man. Police were called to a northside residence about 12:20 a.m. to do a welfare check. A man allowed an officer to enter the home where the officer found a 75-year-old woman who had died. The officer tried to detain the man and a struggle began. During the struggle police say the man armed himself with a pole and a weight and refused commands to drop the items. That’s when the officer fired his gun, striking the suspect. The man and the officer were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.
wtmj.com
Scuffle leads to police shooting in Riverwest neighborhood
A suspect is recovering after a fight with a Milwaukee police officer led to a shooting inside a home overnight. The officer was called to a home near Meinecke and Booth for a welfare check. After a man let him in, the officer noticed the body of a woman inside the residence.
WISN
The bar inside the Rockwell-Allen Bradley clocktower and its longtime bartender who's seen it all
MILWAUKEE — At 280 feet up in the air, there sits a one-of-a-kind, private bar, with a character to match working inside. Jack Czerniak is a longtime bartender who's also known by colleagues as the historian for everything Allen Bradley and Rockwell Automation. "When people come up here for...
