WSLS
Woman stabbed in Lynchburg on Wyndhurst Drive, suspect in custody: police
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old female was stabbed Sunday evening and the alleged suspect is in police custody, according to a press release. Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive for a stabbing. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of...
cbs19news
Police ask for help to find critical missing person
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man. According to police, 78-year-old Lawrence Thomas was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday on the 700 block of Secretary Sands Road. He could be heading toward the Food Lion in...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, was arrested without struggle and is charged with Malicious Wounding. She was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held on no bond. EARLIER STORY: Lynchburg Police are looking into a stabbing in the 700 block of Wyndhurst...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Man arrested in assault that lands city woman in hospital with multiple injuries
A Waynesboro man is in custody after being arrested on a litany of felony charges stemming from a Sunday morning assault. Aero Casey Smith, 31, is being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond, according to Waynesboro Police. Officers responded to Augusta Health on Sunday to speak with a...
NBC 29 News
CPD investigating after reports of one person shot on Hardy Dr.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds according to a release. CPD says it happened on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at 5:54 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Police do not have a description of the suspect...
Police: Man wanted in UVA shooting may be driving black SUV
University of Virginia's campus is being urged to shelter in place after a shooting was reported at a parking garage on campus Sunday night.
PHOTOS: Police investigating after car crashes, flips into ditch
The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a crash where a car has overturned in a ditch.
WSLS
Police searching for suspect after shooting that left one dead in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE - 4:25 a.m. Police are searching for Derek Lewis, 31, wanted in connection with the shooting death of Tyler Johnson, 28. Authorities say Lewis was last seen wearing a red shirt and red pants and was operating a black 2017 Ford Escape with the VA license plates: 9157VH.
Police: UVA shooting suspect taken into custody
The University of Virginia went into a lockdown Sunday night following a reported shooting on campus.
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The restaurant will be closed until further notice, according to a post made on its Facebook page. UPDATE: Suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville International Airport, according to Lynchburg Police. He is being held...
wfxrtv.com
Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
cbs19news
Aggravated Assault Leaves One Juvenile Wounded
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to what is being described as an aggravated assault on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at approximately 5:54PM on November 12. According to the report, a juvenile sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There is no information if the juvenile was...
WDBJ7.com
Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lawrence Thomas has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas,...
Albemarle man last seen headed to Food Lion found safe
State police have issued a Senior Alert for a 78-year-old Albemarle County man with dementia last seen Friday evening headed to the grocery store.
cbs19news
Investigating incident on Rugby Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the incident, described as an aggravated assault, occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Rugby Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about someone firing what...
Names released of 3 killed in University of Virginia shooting; suspect in custody
UPDATE, Nov. 14, 1:43 p.m. — The Henrico County Police Department said a patrol officer spotted the car University of Virginia police believed Jones was driving. Henrico County police took Jones into custody around 11 a.m. in the 5700 block of Edgelawn St., which is in the eastern area of the county. UPDATE, Nov. 14, […]
Chesterfield Police looking for Wells Fargo robbery suspect
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 2:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, a man walked into the Wells Fargo bank at 10831 Midlothian Turnpike, said he had a firearm and demanded money. The man then left with cash in a silver Dodge Grand Caravan minivan with no tags.
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work scheduled for week of Nov. 14-18
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at...
