LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO