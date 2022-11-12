ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cbs19news

Police ask for help to find critical missing person

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help to find a missing man. According to police, 78-year-old Lawrence Thomas was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday on the 700 block of Secretary Sands Road. He could be heading toward the Food Lion in...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, was arrested without struggle and is charged with Malicious Wounding. She was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held on no bond. EARLIER STORY: Lynchburg Police are looking into a stabbing in the 700 block of Wyndhurst...
LYNCHBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD investigating after reports of one person shot on Hardy Dr.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly left a juvenile with multiple gunshot wounds according to a release. CPD says it happened on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at 5:54 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Police do not have a description of the suspect...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The restaurant will be closed until further notice, according to a post made on its Facebook page. UPDATE: Suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville International Airport, according to Lynchburg Police. He is being held...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Community reacts to fatal shooting at Lynchburg restaurant

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Members of the community are grieving after a shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg left one dead Friday night. Some members of the community say they were frightened and shocked at the events of that night. Meghan Roe is a Lynchburg resident who says she believes she saw the suspect firsthand shortly after he fled the scene.
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

Aggravated Assault Leaves One Juvenile Wounded

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department responded to what is being described as an aggravated assault on the 800 block of Hardy Drive at approximately 5:54PM on November 12. According to the report, a juvenile sustained multiple gunshot wounds. There is no information if the juvenile was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Senior Alert canceled after Virginia man found safe

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lawrence Thomas has been found safe, according to Virginia State Police. EARLIER STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of Albemarle County Police as part of the search for a missing 78-year-old man. Police are looking for Lawrence Gaines Thomas,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Investigating incident on Rugby Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday evening. According to police, the incident, described as an aggravated assault, occurred around 6:10 p.m. on the 100 block of Rugby Road. Officers responded after receiving multiple calls about someone firing what...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

