Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie volleyball team falls to No. 11 Gators in four sets
The Texas A&M volleyball team rallied to force a fourth set but couldn’t catch No. 11 Florida as the Gators won 25-18, 25-16, 17-25, 25-20 in Southeastern Conference play Saturday at Reed Arena. Conference-leading Florida (20-4, 12-2) dominated the first two sets, never trailing after taking an 11-10 lead...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rebounding, defensive effort propels Aggie women's basketball past Army
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team used an aggressive defensive effort to power the Aggies past Army 73-49 Sunday at Reed Arena. A&M (2-0) shot just 37.7% from the field, but the Aggies used rebounding, second-chance points and forcing turnovers to lead them past the Black Knights (1-2). The...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggies sign 2023 guard
Texas A&M men's basketball announced the signing of Baltimore, Maryland high school guard Bryce Lindsay on Sunday. Currently, the guard is playing a post-graduate season at IMG Academy. During the 2021-22 season though, Lindsay averaged 19.6 points, three rebounds and three assists for St. Frances Academy in Maryland. He also won a Class 3A state championship as a freshman at Baltimore Polytechnic.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M loses chance at bowl eligibility with 13-10 loss to Auburn
AUBURN , Ala. — Before time expired in Auburn’s 13-10 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, the embattled Tigers sprinted toward the student section at Jordan-Hare Stadium and began celebrating and dancing with fans as the LED lights flickered on and off above. On that side of the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Jonathan Chung qualifies for NCAA Cross Country Championships
Texas A&M sophomore Jonathan Chung finished sixth at the NCAA South Central Regional on Friday at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course to earn a spot in the national cross country meet. Chung ran with the front pack and began surging around the 7,700-meter mark in the 10,000-meter race. He...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team signs Texas’ top recruit
The Texas A&M women’s basketball signed three players this week, including the No. 1 recruit in Texas for the first time in program history. Mansfield Lake Ridge’s 5-foot-11 guard Kyle Marshall signed with A&M as the top-ranked recruit in Texas and 35th nationally. She averaged 21.2 points and 4.2 rebounds last season.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M women's basketball team to host Army on Sunday
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will host Army at 2 p.m. Sunday in nonconference play at Reed Arena. The game will broadcast live on WTAW (1620 AM, 94.5 FM). A&M (1-0) opened the season with a 69-45 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday in the Aggies’ first game under new head coach Joni Taylor. Sydney Bowles led A&M with 13 points.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Texas A&M's offense can't get on track at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — It’s hard to score points if you can’t even get yards. Texas A&M’s offense performed as if Jordan-Hare Stadium had quicksand, not turf on Saturday against Auburn. Thanks to a turnover from the defense, the Aggies put a field goal on the scoreboard after a 13-yard drive, though the never-say-die Aggies, to their credit, struck for a late 80-yard touchdown drive that miraculously put them in position to possibly win the game if they had recovered an onside kick and got another miracle play.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brown: Three quick takes from Texas A&M's 13-10 loss at Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Texas A&M lost its sixth consecutive game Saturday with a 13-10 defeat at Auburn. Here are three quick takes from the game. The Aggies could have a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, and it wouldn’t matter unless they are able to improve their group of pass catchers. The Aggies already were without tight end Donovan Green due to injury when another injury struck starting tight end Max Wright in the second quarter. With wide receiver Moose Muhammad III sidelined due to a non-injury issue, Evan Stewart couldn’t be asked to carry the entire load. When Weigman had enough time in the pocket to make a throw, he had no throws to make. It was perhaps one of the worst offensive performances in recent Aggie history.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-Auburn quarter-by-quarter breakdown
Missing players: Texas A&M running back Devon Achane, who is 113 rushing yards short of 1,000 for the season, missed the game with an injury suffered in last week’s 41-14 loss to Florida. The junior had played in 29 straight games, including 10 straight starts. Graduate senior wide receiver Chase Lane and true freshman tight end Donovan Green also were out with injuries, each missing their second straight game. Sophomore wide receiver Moose Muhammad III also didn’t play.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 5 Texas A&M equestrian team loses at No. 4 Auburn 10-6
AUBURN, Ala. — The fifth-ranked Texas A&M equestrian team fell to No. 4 Auburn 10-6 on Friday at the Auburn University Equestrian Center. A&M’s Lisa Bricker, Lauren Hanson and Ariana Gray won in reining, while Alexa Leong and Haley Redifer won in fences, and Cori Cansdale won in horsemanship. Bricker was named a most outstanding performer.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna's grades: Aggies earn passing grade on the road but still can't win
What went right: Texas A&M committed only one turnover despite using a hodge-podge lineup because of injuries and suspensions. What went wrong: The Aggies never established an identity, driving for more than 40 yards on only one possession until their late touchdown drive. Freshman quarterback Conner Weigman was 14-of-36 passing for 121 yards, but didn’t get much help.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Wade Taylor sizzles in second half to lead Texas A&M men's basketball team past ACU
Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV hit his first five shots to open the second half and sparked the Texas A&M men’s basketball team to a 77-58 victory over Abilene Christian on Friday in nonconference action at Reed Arena. With his team leading 34-29 at halftime, Taylor opened the second-half...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M walk-on Sam Mathews' long journey paid off during Florida game
Sam Mathews spent his Saturdays in 2019 like most college-age males in College Station — tailgating, watching Aggie football and bragging about how much better they would fare on the gridiron if given the chance. Unlike most college-aged males, however, those daydreams weren’t so far out of reach for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Texas A&M playing Auburn at worst possible time
Despite a lackluster record, the Auburn football team is in an enviable position heading into Saturday’s Southeastern Conference matchup with Texas A&M. The Tigers pulled the plug on former head coach Bryan Harsin and are looking forward to brighter prospects under a new coach. But until he’s onboard, Auburn players and fans can relax and have some fun closing out the season. It was a disastrous 22 months under Harsin. His firing, somewhat appropriately on Halloween, was a treat for everyone connected with the program.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station overcomes weather, San Antonio Wagner for 37-19 victory
Arrington Maiden described it as the coldest game he’s played in during his young career. He may get a chance to experience much colder. In College Station’s 37-19 first-round playoff win over San Antonio Wagner, the Cougars battled not only the Thunderbirds on Friday night but also the weather as the teams contended with whipping wind, on and off rain and cooling temperatures at Cougar Stadium.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M, Auburn football teams look to run to victory Saturday
The Texas A&M and Auburn football teams have identical 3-6 records thanks to many of the same deficiencies. Both have pitiful run defenses, while their offenses have trouble staying on the field because of spotty line play and inconsistency at quarterback. The Tigers are thin on talent because several players...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brenham 42, Dayton 28
BRENHAM — Brenham senior quarterback Rylan Wooten ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 166 yards and another score to lead the Cubs past the Dayton Broncos 42-28 on Friday in the Class 5A Division II bi-district playoffs. Senior Reid Robinson caught four passes for 78...
Bryan College Station Eagle
San Marcos Academy 62, Allen Academy 16
SAN MARCOS — Allen Academy fought to stay in the game, but San Marcos Academy scored in the fourth quarter to clinch a 62-16 victory in the first round of the TAPPS 6-man Division II playoffs Friday night. Allen Academy’s Aidan Field ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated opens 5A-I football playoffs with 35-20 victory over Seguin
A&M Consolidated scored four first-half touchdowns then leaned on its defense to seal a 35-20 victory over Seguin in the Class 5A Division I bi-district playoffs Friday night at Tigerland Stadium. Consol advances to face Fulshear in the area round next week at a time and site to be determined.
