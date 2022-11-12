AUBURN, Ala. — Texas A&M lost its sixth consecutive game Saturday with a 13-10 defeat at Auburn. Here are three quick takes from the game. The Aggies could have a Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback, and it wouldn’t matter unless they are able to improve their group of pass catchers. The Aggies already were without tight end Donovan Green due to injury when another injury struck starting tight end Max Wright in the second quarter. With wide receiver Moose Muhammad III sidelined due to a non-injury issue, Evan Stewart couldn’t be asked to carry the entire load. When Weigman had enough time in the pocket to make a throw, he had no throws to make. It was perhaps one of the worst offensive performances in recent Aggie history.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO