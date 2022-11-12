Read full article on original website
The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires
The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War
The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
The Witch Camps Where Hundreds of Elderly Women Are Left to Die
Women still accused of witchcraft today are forced to flee to camps, where they suffer deplorable conditions.
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
I lived in the UK for 4 years before moving back to the US. Here are 10 things I miss after returning to America.
After moving back to New England from Scotland, I long for violet-flavored candy, cozy British pubs, milder winters, and smaller portion sizes.
Berchtesgaden: Nazi Sites in an Alpine Setting
What’s left of Adolf Hitler’s extravagant lodge, mountaintop chalet, second seat of government, and miles of underground bunkers in Berchtesgaden? Travel writer Rick Steves takes us on a tour. As I fingered the jagged green marble of a chipped-up fireplace mantle, my guide told me the story. This...
Italian Archaeologists Discover ‘Exceptional’ Bronze Statues in Tuscany
Archaeologists in Italy are calling the discovery of more than two dozen preserved bronze statues in the muddy waters of Tuscany “very significant” and “exceptional” for their age and condition. The statues were found in the town of San Casciano dei Bagni in Siena, in the ruins of an ancient Roman bathhouse, Reuters reported Tuesday. The artifacts were found covered by nearly 6,000 bronze, silver and gold coins which aided in their preservation. The archaeologists, who have been exploring the area since 2019, also discovered several other smaller statues alongside the coins and bronze artworks. Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano called it...
Long-lost jewelry from King Tut's tomb rediscovered a century later
The British archaeologist who led the excavation into King Tut's tomb a century ago may have illegally taken some jewelry, which a researcher is now tracking down in museums in the U.S. and U.K.
Three Chinese Artifacts Worth $77 M. Broken at Taiwanese Museum
A bowl, teacup, and plate from the Ming and Qing dynasties worth £66 million ($77 million) were broken in three separate incidents at Taiwan’s National Palace Museum over the past 18 months. These incidents were previously undisclosed, and only came to light last week following questioning from a Taiwanese legislator. On Friday, Taiwan’s opposition legislator Chen I-shin claimed he received a tip that the museum director Wu Mi-cha instructed staff to cover up the incidents and to treat all paperwork as classified. “We have absolutely not hidden anything about this,” Wu said at a press conference, according to the Guardian. Wu and the...
Stunning Ancient Artwork Found at Site Sacked by ISIS: Assyrian Depictions Not Seen For 2,600 Years–LOOK
In April, archeologists working in the ancient Assyrian city of Nineveh which had been destroyed by the Islamic State, uncovered a pulse-quickening discovery—a sealed gateway unknown in any previous excavations or surveys of the site. Carefully opening the door, the archeologists’ eyes fell on a hallway lined with dust...
25 Richest Families in America Revealed
Americans are enthralled with watching the lifestyles of the rich and famous unfold on TV and social media. Despite the extravagant cars and vacations showcased on certain programming franchises, the wealth of these celebrities pales in comparison to some of America's richest families. To find out which clans hold the...
Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history
ROME — (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths...
More than a story of treasures: revisiting Tutankhamun's tomb 100 years after its discovery
On November 4 1922, a young Egyptian “water boy” on an archaeological dig is said to have accidentally stumbled on a stone that turned out to be the top of a flight of steps cut into the limestone bedrock. The stairs led to one of the most spectacular archaeological discoveries in history and the only almost intact funerary assemblage of a pharaoh – the Tutankhamun’s tomb. A century after this discovery, it’s worth revisiting the story of Tutankhamun’s tomb and how it eventually became a symbol for Egyptian nationalism. Read...
The Last Maya City Reveals a Trove of Buried Secrets And Spanish Bullets
Ceramics, human burial grounds, and bullets from Spanish guns are among artifacts that have been uncovered by archaeologists in Guatemala at the site of the last Maya city to resist European conquest, officials said Friday. The new excavation project began last June in an effort to understand more about the...
‘Exceptional’ trove of 24 ancient statues found immersed in Tuscan spa
Collection of bronzes dating back 2,300 years sheds light on transition between Etruscans and Romans
This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'
In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
Newly found 2,000-year-old bronze statues illuminate the history and culture of pre-Roman Italy
A trove of bronze statues that archeologists say could rewrite the history of Italy's transition to the Roman Empire have been discovered in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring. Italy's Ministry of Culture announced Tuesday that the remarkably well-preserved Etruscan figures were found at San Casciano die Bagni, in the Tuscany region, about 100 miles north of Rome.
Two California destinations tourists should reconsider visiting, travel report says
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023”, an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources, and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered
In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
Inside one of the most expensive resorts in Vietnam
I spent 10 million VND for a night stay in the lowest room class in the resort in Phu Yen, where the price is up to 85 million VND. An Lap, 29 years old, Hanoi, resorted to the most luxurious resort in Phu Yen at the end of August. He shared details about his experiences at this place.
