Diana

The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires

The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Vietnam Jungle: Six Horrifying Things US Troops Encountered During the War

The experience of war has always been intertwined with the environment. Weather, landmarks, climate and ecology all play a role in the outcome of a battle, especially when fighting in a country entirely different from your own. The American experience during the Vietnam War was especially difficult when it came to the environment – many soldiers were suddenly thrust into a deep jungle filled of unknown threats, ranging from Viet Cong sniper dens to venomous snakes.
Ricky

Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors

Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
Boomer Magazine

Berchtesgaden: Nazi Sites in an Alpine Setting

What’s left of Adolf Hitler’s extravagant lodge, mountaintop chalet, second seat of government, and miles of underground bunkers in Berchtesgaden? Travel writer Rick Steves takes us on a tour. As I fingered the jagged green marble of a chipped-up fireplace mantle, my guide told me the story. This...
ARTnews

Italian Archaeologists Discover ‘Exceptional’ Bronze Statues in Tuscany

Archaeologists in Italy are calling the discovery of more than two dozen preserved bronze statues in the muddy waters of Tuscany “very significant” and “exceptional” for their age and condition. The statues were found in the town of San Casciano dei Bagni in Siena, in the ruins of an ancient Roman bathhouse, Reuters reported Tuesday. The artifacts were found covered by nearly 6,000 bronze, silver and gold coins which aided in their preservation. The archaeologists, who have been exploring the area since 2019, also discovered several other smaller statues alongside the coins and bronze artworks. Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano called it...
ARTnews

Three Chinese Artifacts Worth $77 M. Broken at Taiwanese Museum

A bowl, teacup, and plate from the Ming and Qing dynasties worth £66 million ($77 million) were broken in three separate incidents at Taiwan’s National Palace Museum over the past 18 months. These incidents were previously undisclosed, and only came to light last week following questioning from a Taiwanese legislator. On Friday, Taiwan’s opposition legislator Chen I-shin claimed he received a tip that the museum director Wu Mi-cha instructed staff to cover up the incidents and to treat all paperwork as classified. “We have absolutely not hidden anything about this,” Wu said at a press conference, according to the Guardian. Wu and the...
PopCrush

25 Richest Families in America Revealed

Americans are enthralled with watching the lifestyles of the rich and famous unfold on TV and social media. Despite the extravagant cars and vacations showcased on certain programming franchises, the wealth of these celebrities pales in comparison to some of America's richest families. To find out which clans hold the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Discovery of bronzes rewrites Italy's Etruscan-Roman history

ROME — (AP) — Italian authorities on Tuesday announced the extraordinary discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient Tuscan thermal spring and said the find will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilization to the Roman Empire. The discovery, in the sacred baths...
TheConversationAU

More than a story of treasures: revisiting Tutankhamun's tomb 100 years after its discovery

On November 4 1922, a young Egyptian “water boy” on an archaeological dig is said to have accidentally stumbled on a stone that turned out to be the top of a flight of steps cut into the limestone bedrock. The stairs led to one of the most spectacular archaeological discoveries in history and the only almost intact funerary assemblage of a pharaoh – the Tutankhamun’s tomb. A century after this discovery, it’s worth revisiting the story of Tutankhamun’s tomb and how it eventually became a symbol for Egyptian nationalism. Read...
sciencealert.com

The Last Maya City Reveals a Trove of Buried Secrets And Spanish Bullets

Ceramics, human burial grounds, and bullets from Spanish guns are among artifacts that have been uncovered by archaeologists in Guatemala at the site of the last Maya city to resist European conquest, officials said Friday. ​The new excavation project began last June in an effort to understand more about the...
CNBC

This 52-year-old early retiree left the U.S. for Portugal—a look at his typical day: 'It's pretty affordable'

In 2011, at 41 years old, I retired early from my legal career. My wife Noki left her nursing job a few years later, and we enjoyed a peaceful retirement in Washington, D.C. But in 2015, a family vacation to Lisbon, Portugal changed everything. We immediately fell in love with the city and decided to move there. So we rented out our D.C. home and bought a two-bedroom, 1,300 square-foot apartment in Lisbon for $534,000.
YourCentralValley.com

Two California destinations tourists should reconsider visiting, travel report says

As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023”, an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources, and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
24/7 Wall St.

24 Ancient Cities That Were Just Discovered

In September of 2020, while searching for a funerary temple of Tutankhamun, a team of Egyptian archaeologists stumbled upon a remarkably well-preserved city buried under the sand near Luxor. As they began to excavate mud brick walls and countless rooms, they realized they had found a city called “the Dazzling Aten” or “the rise of […]
vinlove.net

Inside one of the most expensive resorts in Vietnam

I spent 10 million VND for a night stay in the lowest room class in the resort in Phu Yen, where the price is up to 85 million VND. An Lap, 29 years old, Hanoi, resorted to the most luxurious resort in Phu Yen at the end of August. He shared details about his experiences at this place.

