KTVL
Friday Night Football 2022 State Quarterfinals Part 1
News 10's Carmine Gemei and Tyler Myerly bring us highlights of a Medford team in the quarterfinals of the high school football state playoffs!. In class 3A, 2-seed Cascade Christian trying to beat #7 La Pine at Spiegelberg Stadium and advance to the state semifinals.
Top stars, best performances from Iowa high school football semifinals
By Barry Poe | Photo by Matthew Putney Here are some stars from the semifinal high school football playoff games across Iowa. If you know of a top performance we should include, please let us know. Simeon Reichenbach, WACOThe senior had 17 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns and ...
Washington (WIAA) high school football brackets, updated with quarterfinal dates, times and sites: Check 2022 playoff matchups
The WIAA released the 2022 Washington high school football playoff brackets on Sunday afternoon. Here are the WIAA football playoff brackets for each classification: WIAA CLASS 4A - PLAYOFF BRACKETFriday, Nov. 18 No. 6 Graham-Kapowsin at No. 3 Sumner, 7 p.m. at Sunset Stadium No. 5 Skyline at ...
How SBLive's Top 25 Washington high school football teams fared, Week 11: State's best sizzle in cold WIAA first-round temperatures
Each week, SBLive ranks the top 25 teams across the state of Washington, regardless of classification. Here’s a look at how those teams fared in games played in Week 11 of the 2022 high school football season. Sign up for the SBLive Washington newsletter!The best in-depth, statewide high school ...
Friday's Prep Volleyball Roundup: La Conner wins seventh state volleyball title
YAKIMA — The La Conner High School volleyball team finally beat Colfax in a state championship match. The Braves, who lost to the Bulldogs in four previous state title matchups, won 25-12, 24-26, 25-19, 25-18 on Friday in the Class 2B State Tournament at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
