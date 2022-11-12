ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Friday Night Football 2022 State Quarterfinals Part 1

News 10's Carmine Gemei and Tyler Myerly bring us highlights of a Medford team in the quarterfinals of the high school football state playoffs!. In class 3A, 2-seed Cascade Christian trying to beat #7 La Pine at Spiegelberg Stadium and advance to the state semifinals.
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy