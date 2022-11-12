ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Derek Carr in tears describing frustrations with Josh McDaniels’ Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are a mess, and quarterback Derek Carr isn’t happy about it. Raiders, in the first year under former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hit a new low on Sunday, falling to 2-7 on Sunday. Making matters worse, the loss came against an Indianapolis Colts team in their first game under inexperienced interim coach Jeff Saturday.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa take aim at Julio Jones

In the Atlanta Falcons’ 10th game of the 2015 season, wide receiver Julio Jones caught nine passes for 160 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The former Foley High School and Alabama standout’s output gave him 1,189 receiving yards for 2015, the most in the first 10 games of a season before or since in the NFL’s Super Bowl era.
MIAMI, FL
profootballnetwork.com

What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
TAMPA, FL
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update

The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday

The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
NBC Sports

Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
NBC Sports

Why Cowherd believes CMC is imperative for 49ers to land Brady

It appears as if the 49ers' acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey not only is for the present but also for the future in potentially luring Tom Brady to the Bay Area. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd explained why San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey potentially...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Chargers

Broncos S Justin Simmons believes that WR Jerry Jeudy will be good to go against the Raiders, as he is currently in a walking boot and believed to have a low ankle sprain. (Troy Renck) Chargers CB Michael Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from last week’s win against...

