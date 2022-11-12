Read full article on original website
Browns guard Wyatt Teller disappointed after he leaves Sunday’s game: ‘I was almost to tears that I wanted to be out there’
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Browns right guard Wyatt Teller wanted to be out the for his teammates on Sunday. “I was almost to tears that I wanted to be out there,” he said following Sunday’s 39-17 loss to the Dolphins.
NFL World Furious With FOX's Decision On Sunday
The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings played the NFL's Game of the Year - or century - on Sunday afternoon. But not everyone got to see the finish. The Bills vs. Vikings game went long, going into overtime, so fans in the local markets of Dallas and Green Bay had to watch a different contest.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
Derek Carr in tears describing frustrations with Josh McDaniels’ Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are a mess, and quarterback Derek Carr isn’t happy about it. Raiders, in the first year under former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hit a new low on Sunday, falling to 2-7 on Sunday. Making matters worse, the loss came against an Indianapolis Colts team in their first game under inexperienced interim coach Jeff Saturday.
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
NFL Analyst Mike Pereira Forgets He’s On Camera, Makes Fans Extremely Uncomfortable
Halloween ended a few weeks ago but NFL rules analyst and expert Mike Pereira might be haunting the dreams of several fans. An awkward moment unfolded during Week 10, leaving many uncomfortable. Sunday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers played the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany to begin Sunday’s action. Apparently,...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
An angry Bill Cowher explained why he thinks the Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday is a 'disgrace'
The Indianapolis Colts will face the Raiders later today in Las Vegas and they will do so with their new interim head coach, Jeff Saturday, taking them into battle for the first time since his surprising hiring last Monday. Saturday, of course, has only been a coach at the high...
Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter
Brady was greeted with a gift during his first press conference in Germany - and he already knows what he's going to do with it.
Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa take aim at Julio Jones
In the Atlanta Falcons’ 10th game of the 2015 season, wide receiver Julio Jones caught nine passes for 160 yards in a 24-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The former Foley High School and Alabama standout’s output gave him 1,189 receiving yards for 2015, the most in the first 10 games of a season before or since in the NFL’s Super Bowl era.
What Time Is the NFL Munich Game Today? TV Schedule, Live Stream for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10
What time is the NFL Munich game today? The NFL International Series makes its first trip to Germany in Week 10 after shutting down NFL Europa in 2007. While Munich is one hour ahead of London, the game will still kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Who plays in the first regular-season NFL Munich game, and what does the rest of the Week 10 schedule look like?
NFL insider suggests Las Vegas Raiders could fire Josh McDaniels if team loses to Colts
Following a 10-7 season in which the Las Vegas Raiders faced what seemed like constant distractions off the field, many
Packers Receive Another Gut-Wrenching Injury Update
The 2022 season has been full of disappointment for the Green Bay Packers, who are 3-6 heading into their Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. They have been a mess on both sides of the ball and there is seemingly no light at the end of the tunnel, especially with the number of injuries that are mounting.
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
WATCH: Tom Brady, Julio Jones Score Longest Bucs Touchdown of Season
Two vets connecting in Munich.
Why Cowherd believes CMC is imperative for 49ers to land Brady
It appears as if the 49ers' acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey not only is for the present but also for the future in potentially luring Tom Brady to the Bay Area. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd explained why San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey potentially...
Chiefs to wear commemorative patch for Derrick Thomas’ father vs. Jaguars
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are doing something special to honor the legacy of late Chiefs legend Derrick Thomas and his father.
AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Chargers
Broncos S Justin Simmons believes that WR Jerry Jeudy will be good to go against the Raiders, as he is currently in a walking boot and believed to have a low ankle sprain. (Troy Renck) Chargers CB Michael Davis was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct from last week’s win against...
