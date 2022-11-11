Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte, home to one U.P. 'Challenger,' welcomes the other Sunday
It was a day late, but North Platte and visiting rail fans Sunday enjoyed the treat of seeing both surviving Union Pacific Challenger steam locomotives within a few blocks of each other for perhaps the last time. No. 3985, first active from 1943 to 1962 and part of U.P.'s historic steam fleet from 1981 to 2010, arrived under tow with other historic equipment the railroad is donating to the nonprofit Railroading Heritage of Midwest America.
Santa’s Workshop returns to NPCC Dec. 7
North Platte Community College will host its annual Santa’s Workshop Dec. 7. Festivities are planned for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the activity center and cafeteria on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd. They will include visits with Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, games and prizes. The...
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 11F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
I-80 rolling closures scheduled near Gothenburg beginning Thursday
The Nebraska Department of Transportation is installing new overhead electronic message boards between Hershey and Overton. To do so, they will be conducting rolling closures of Interstate 80 near Gothenburg. The rolling closures will occur overnight beginning Thursday, NDOT said in a press release. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for November 15
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Juniata resident Jerry R. Lehman, 57, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. Jerry was born on Aug. 15, 1965, to Delmar "Buck" and Donna (M…
United Way, KNPLCB team up for 'House Wars' Dec. 13
The Mid-Plains United Way and Keep North Platte & Lincoln County Beautiful are teaming up with local realtors for “House Wars.”. House Wars is a gingerbread house building contest at Brigham’s Tap Room & Wild Bill's on Dec. 13. The organizations hope to raise awareness to the needs of the North Platte as it continues to grow, and the importance of having a clean, green, beautiful place to live, work and play, according to a press release.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Birth announcements, Nov. 12
Shawn and Kayte Robinson of Valentine are the parents of a daughter, Dealia Marie, born Nov. 8, 2022, weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Grandparents are Rusty and Marsha Osburn of Cody and Jim and Anita Robinson of Nenzel. CHRISTOPHER THOMAS MOSER. Luke and Tygh Moser of Valentine are the parents...
South Platte, Holdrege capture titles at One-Act
South Platte High School won the blue bracket and Holdrege won the gold bracket at the Line 634 One-Act Invitational, “The play’s the thing,” at North Platte High School on Saturday. Fourteen schools from the area competed in the day-long event. Blue bracket. 1, “Digging Up the...
Our View: The greatest prizes North Platte won in election 2022
North Platte won twice, not just once, in last Tuesday’s general election. City voters, having emphatically given themselves the chance to adopt a half-cent sales-tax increase to revamp the North Platte Recreation Complex, did so with a decisive 2-to-1 vote. It reinforced a remarkable, durable resolve to renew and...
Lincoln County commissioners approve conditional use permit
A proposed special events venue garnered approval from the Lincoln County commissioners at Monday’s regular meeting. The application submitted by Dawn Jessup is for a planned business at 17863 E. State Farm Road on property owned she owns. There were concerns from adjoining property owners about safety. Bruce Dodson,...
North Platte native Lee Perez wins Horace Mann teaching award
North Platte High School and North Platte Community College graduate Lee Perez is the first Nebraska teacher to be honored with a Horace Mann Teaching Excellence Award. The National Education Association Foundation announced Monday that Perez, a teacher in Omaha, was one of five national recipients of the 2023 Horace Mann award.
Two North Platte High School cheerleaders to perform in Orlando
Avery Bergeron and Zarah Blaesi, two North Platte High School cheerleaders,have been selection to participate in the 2022 Varsity Spirit Spectacular at Walt Disney World Resort Thursday to Monday. Cheerleaders and dancers who are invited to perform in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular are part of a select group of high...
Hershey Public Schools starts esports team
Hershey Public Schools started an eSports team for competitions in the Nebraska Schools eSports Association for the 2022-23 school year. In a press release, Principal Jeff Steinbeck said esports in Nebraska has grown significantly. The number of schools now has grown in three years to 70 schools participating with sanctioned teams. In 2021-22, there were about 1,300 kids involved in esports across the state.
