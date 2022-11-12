ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How did Georgia U.S. Senate race end up in a runoff? Here's the breakdown

ATLANTA — Republicans won every other statewide election in Georgia earlier this week – except for a U.S. Senate seat. Incumbent Raphael Warnock got more votes than any other Democrat candidate in the state, falling less than a percentage point shy of defeating Republican Herschel Walker. But neither candidate received the required 50% plus 1 vote needed to avoid a Dec. 6 runoff.
WMAZ

Football Friday Night: Regular season awards and playoff preview

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia high school football regular season is in the books. Marvin, Frank Connor and Justin sat down to talk about the regular season, hand out some awards and preview the playoffs starting this week. Darkhorse team to win a state title?. Marvin James: My dark...
MACON, GA

