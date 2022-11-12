Read full article on original website
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/14/22
A wrong way crash left one man dead and I-75 shut down for part of the weekend. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Sunday around 1 a.m.
WMAZ
'I still haven't had a doctor' | Veterans wait months, years for care at Georgia VA facilities
ATLANTA — A group of Georgia veterans is sounding the alarm about the VA hospital system in the state, saying it's failing them. "Our health program is broke," said Joel Willis, a 23 year Army veteran, who has since committed his life to helping other veterans get the care and help they need.
WMAZ
From Germany to Georgia: Veterans reconnect at the Museum of Aviation, share stories with visitors
They served at Hahn Air Base in Germany in 1971 and retired at Robins Air Force Base. After retirement, they became museum volunteers, reconnecting 45 years later.
WMAZ
How did Georgia U.S. Senate race end up in a runoff? Here's the breakdown
ATLANTA — Republicans won every other statewide election in Georgia earlier this week – except for a U.S. Senate seat. Incumbent Raphael Warnock got more votes than any other Democrat candidate in the state, falling less than a percentage point shy of defeating Republican Herschel Walker. But neither candidate received the required 50% plus 1 vote needed to avoid a Dec. 6 runoff.
WMAZ
Football Friday Night: Regular season awards and playoff preview
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia high school football regular season is in the books. Marvin, Frank Connor and Justin sat down to talk about the regular season, hand out some awards and preview the playoffs starting this week. Darkhorse team to win a state title?. Marvin James: My dark...
