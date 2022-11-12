ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Voices of the Mountains Concert honors veterans

By Amy Cockerham
 2 days ago

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – People across our region have been honoring American heroes this Veteran’s Day, and Friday night those festivities continued at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market.

A special performance was put on by Voices of the Mountains, a choir of about sixty, along with a brass quintet.

Veterans Voices: Gene Hodges, age 99, remembers the World War II Battle of Midway

Director Matthew Potterton said they wanted to turn their concert into a tribute for veterans in the region as a thank you for those who have sacrificed so much.

“Their energy, some of them have given their lives,” Potterton said. “Our veterans have fought for us, and it’s important that we give back and honor them with this great music and great patriotic concert.”

Around a couple hundred people attended the concert.

