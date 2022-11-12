Read full article on original website
Coal mine demolishes neighboring wind farm to boost country's energy supply, drawing ire of climate activists
The Garzweiler coal mine in Germany is expanding its operations into a neighboring wind farm, forcing the company to demolish wind turbines, amid efforts to expand energy supplies.
Vox
A mountain, a tower, a thermos of molten salt. These are the batteries that could power our renewable future.
Blackouts are a devastating reality of our climate-changed world. An unprecedented winter storm in 2021 knocked out power for millions of Texans for days, killing hundreds, and this summer Californians managed to barely save their state’s power grid from the brink of collapse during a record-breaking heat wave. Some...
electrek.co
A quarter of US coal-fired power will retire by end of 2029 – and gas may have peaked
Nearly a quarter of the 200,568 megawatts (MW) of coal-fired capacity currently operating in the US has reported plans to retire by the end of 2029, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported today. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for...
pv-magazine-usa.com
EIA study finds high solar penetration states showed resiliency to major power outages
A newly released study by the US Energy Information Administration showed that while 2021 recorded the third highest rate of total annual electric power outages since 2013, state markets with a high rate of rooftop solar adoption have shown to have the shortest timeframe for recovery from outages and higher grid resiliency.
BBC
Why an old train could point to a clean energy future
An old diesel freight train in British Columbia, Canada is about to get a new lease of life. Local firm Hydrogen in Motion (H2M) is currently converting the Green Goat locomotive to run on a mix of hydrogen and battery power. The so-called switcher locomotive performs tasks such as transporting...
Jimmy Carter built a solar farm in his hometown and it now powers half of the entire city
That's the equivalent of burning about 3,600 tons of coal.
Electric Cars Are Already Strengthening The Grid Thanks To V2G Technology
The State of California sent shockwaves across the country when it announced the sale of gas-powered vehicles will be outlawed by 2035, mimicking, to a large degree, the new resolutions brought forward by the European Union. The State of New York has similar ambitions. This has led many to believe that the power grid will be doomed in the near future and simply overburdened by the mass adoption of electric vehicles.
natureworldnews.com
Solar Panel Efficiency May Significantly Improve After Recent Discovery
As a result of research from The Australian National University (ANU) that lessens their present restrictions, a rise in the efficiency of solar panels might be on the horizon. Solar Energy. In contrast to fossil fuels, the sun has more than enough energy to supply the world's energy demands, and...
pv-magazine-usa.com
As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete
Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
PV Tech
Sembcorp secures 559MW of Indian solar assets with acquisition of Vector Green Energy
A wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based energy company Sembcorp Industries has secured a deal to acquire Indian independent power producer Vector Green Energy. Sembcorp Green Infra has signed an agreement with a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners India to buy 100% of Vector Green for a base equity consideration of approximately INR27.8 billion (US$342 million).
Batteries of gravity and water: we found 1,500 new pumped hydro sites next to existing reservoirs
In eight years, Australia wants to be four-fifths powered by renewables. Solar and wind investment is pouring in. But to firm the renewables and overcome the intermittency, we need overnight energy storage. That’s why there’s so much interest in pumped hydro. At its simplest, pumped hydro involves two dams, one high on a hill and one down in a valley, with pipes and turbines connecting them. You store electricity by pumping water uphill to the upper reservoir on sunny and windy days – and turn it back into power at night or during calm or cloudy days by letting the...
myscience.org
Extra 1,500 pumped hydro sites could bolster energy grids
Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have released a detailed study outlining 1,500 additional locations across the country that could potentially be used to build pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) facilities. If developed, the sites would be key to developing cost-effective, reliable, and 100 per cent renewable electricity grids.
US News and World Report
U.S., EU, Others Affirm Need to Accelerate Clean Energy Transitions -Statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States, the European Union and other governments said they were committed to taking action to address climate and energy crises and affirmed the need to accelerate global transitions to clean energy, according to a joint statement released on Friday. The governments, which also included Japan,...
What is BN.1? Meet the newest Omicron spawn being tracked by the CDC
The CDC just singled out the new variant on Friday—and it already has nine known child and grandchild variants.
Developing countries ‘will need $2tn a year in climate funding by 2030’
Report co-written by Nicholas Stern says figure required to switch away from fossil fuels and cope with extreme weather impacts
scitechdaily.com
Biofuel Research: Full Decarbonization of U.S. Aviation Sector Is Within Grasp
Research demonstrates a pathway to sustainably produce biojet fuel domestically and meet the country’s growing aviation fuel demand. Every day in the United States, 45,000 planes fly across the country carrying some 1.7 million passengers. A frequent traveler’s individual contribution to climate change is dominated by aviation, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize.
PV Tech
NSW Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap gets 8GW of renewables and storage applications
The New South Wales government has received bids for over 5.5GW worth of wind and solar generation projects and over 2.5GW of storage systems as its Electricity Infrastructure Roadmap attracts industry attention. The roadmap was introduced in 2020 under the Electricity Infrastructure Investment Act, and covers a 20-year plan to...
CNET
Do Blackouts Affect Homes With Solar Panels? Sometimes
This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. Blackouts happen. They can be a minor inconvenience, a serious health concern or something in between, but most people would rather avoid them, especially if they're unprepared. The rise in rooftop solar panel installations might suggest more and more people are leaving blackouts behind, but even rooftop solar panels aren't immune.
BBC
Wye Valley Trust to heat County Hospital with renewables
A hospital is being converted to renewable energy to start heating the site without using fossil fuels. Wye Valley NHS Trust installed two ground source heat pumps at The County Hospital in Hereford at the start of the month. The move, which will heat two of the buildings, cost £4.9m....
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to ‘manage’ differences
NUSA DUA, Indonesia — (AP) — President Joe Biden objected directly to China's "coercive and increasingly aggressive actions" toward Taiwan during the first in-person meeting of his presidency with Xi Jinping, as the two superpower leaders aimed on Monday to "manage" their differences in the competition for global influence.
