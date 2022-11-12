Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
NHL suspends Capitals' Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel will forfeit $16,216.23, based on his average annual salary. Aube-Kubel was ejected and assessed a match penalty for the hit on Foote at 1:52 of the second period during Washington’s 5-1 victory Friday night. Foote did not return to the game after the play. While officials reviewed the check, Tampa Bay’s Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington’s Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over.
Ex-NHL ref Tim Peel: Lightning star Nikita Kucherov 'pouts' about getting hit
Tampa Bay Lightning star forward Nikita Kucherov is known for being a dynamic offensive player, but he'd never be mistaken for a player who enjoys the more physical part of the game. Ex-referee Tim Peel reiterated this fact on the Clearing the Crease podcast. "Love Kucherov, but he pouts if...
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Impressive Thursday
Martinez logged an assist, a plus-5 rating and four blocked shots in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Martinez, paired with Alex Pietrangelo, helped set the tone from the back end in Thursday's win. The plus-5 mark was especially impressive for Martinez, given that he's often deployed in more defensive situations that would often lead to goals against. The 35-year-old remains a shot-blocking ace -- he's up to 65 blocks while adding two assists, 12 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-5 rating in 15 games this season.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nabs helper in win
Ovechkin tallied an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. This could have been a much bigger night for Ovechkin, who saw a whopping 11:25 of ice time on the power play. The Capitals went 0-for-6 on the man advantage, but a relentless 5-on-5 attack led to the lopsided score in their favor. Ovechkin's next chance to power up will be Sunday in another clash against the Bolts, this time on the road.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Nets goal No. 450
Malkin scored a milestone goal and drew an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. In the Hockey Hall of Fame Game, Malkin performed Friday like the future Hall of Famer he eventually will become, collecting his 450th career marker. The 36-year-old center added a plus-2 rating, three shots and four PIM. With six goals among 15 points, Malkin ranks second in team scoring and shots (46).
CBS Sports
LOOK: Buccaneers botch pass play for Tom Brady, leads to Seahawks interception in Germany game
Tom Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success throwing the football during his 23-year NFL career. He hasn't had as much success on the receiving end of passes, however. He dropped a pass during his third Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2017 season. And during Sunday's game in Germany against Seattle, Brady was once again the intended target on a pass that did not exactly pan out.
NHL
Sergachev's four points power Lightning past Capitals
TAMPA -- Mikhail Sergachev had two goals and two assists in the first period for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Amalie Arena on Sunday. Sergachev is the first defenseman to have four points in a period since Morgan Rielly did it with...
FOX Sports
Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
CBS Sports
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out of Saturday's lineup
Okposo (general soreness) will not play against Boston on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. Okposo missed practice Friday and then again Saturday. He has a goal and nine points in 14 games this season and had been scoring of late with a goal and seven points in his last seven games. Consider him day-to-day.
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Capitals 3
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's win over Washington on Sunday. While the Lightning thoroughly outplayed the Capitals throughout the night, they were especially dominant in the first period. They netted four goals - the most they've scored in a period so far this year - and grabbed control of this game for good.
ESPN
Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight
NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
Yardbarker
Devils Stay Hot With 4-2 Win Over the Coyotes
It’s been a while since the New Jersey Devils lost a game (Oct. 24, to be exact). The Arizona Coyotes, riding a three-game winning streak heading into last night’s game, couldn’t hand New Jersey their first loss in two and a half weeks, as the Devils defeated the Coyotes 4-2 for their ninth win in a row. Even with New Jersey down to their third-string goalie in Akira Schmid, they still found a way to pull off the victory. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits from yet another impressive showing.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Moves up on career scoring list
Crosby was credited with an assist during Friday's 4-2 victory over the host Maple Leafs. Crosby's third-period assist Friday moved him into a tie with Bryan Trottier for 17th place on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 1,425 points. The 35-year-old center drew the helper on Jake Guentzel's empty-net tally with 13 seconds remaining in the Hockey Hall of Fame Game. Crosby, who did not register a shot for the first time Friday, paces the Penguins with 16 points in 14 outings. In 48 career games against the Maple Leafs, Crosby has compiled 64 points.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Christian Covington: Hurts pectoral on SNF
Covington suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers. Covington was deemed questionable to return after getting hurt but never made his way back into the game. With fellow interior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) exiting earlier, the Chargers were thin inside down the stretch, which made it that much more difficult to slow down San Francisco's potent running game.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Tops 350 yards in OT win
Cousins completed 30 of 50 passing attempts for 357 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while rushing six times for 12 yards in Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Bills. Cousins opened the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson, but Minnesota proceeded to fall into a 27-10...
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
