Tom Brady jokingly predicts what would happen if he didn't slip on failed trick play
Tom Brady was able to laugh off the failed Tampa Bay Buccaneers trick play that saw him slip and get a penalty against the Seattle Seahawks.
Rams star WR Cooper Kupp suffers ankle injury, goes to locker room
Cooper Kupp is practically all the Los Angeles Rams have on offense this season. A bad season got even worse when the Rams saw Kupp go down with an injury. Kupp suffered an ugly looking leg injury on Sunday. Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson dove at Kupp's legs when Kupp went up for a pass and rolled up on Kupp's leg. Kupp landed on the sideline and stayed there as the Rams' staff tended to him.
LOOK: Buccaneers botch pass play for Tom Brady, leads to Seahawks interception in Germany game
Tom Brady has enjoyed unprecedented success throwing the football during his 23-year NFL career. He hasn't had as much success on the receiving end of passes, however. He dropped a pass during his third Super Bowl loss at the end of the 2017 season. And during Sunday's game in Germany against Seattle, Brady was once again the intended target on a pass that did not exactly pan out.
Tom Brady Expresses ‘Zero’ Regrets About Returning To NFL
The season has been far from a pleasant one for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers midway through the campaign. Brady has been clearly frustrated with the Buccaneers mired in mediocracy with the 45-year-old quarterback throwing fits on the sideline and chewing out his teammates. His commitment also was called into question after attending New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding a couple of days before a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. And all that comes without mentioning all the off-field drama he has endured as well.
Rams' Greg Gaines: Doubtful to play Sunday
Gaines (elbow) is considered to doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Gaines played 46 defensive snaps during the Rams' Week 9 loss to the Buccaneers, but he appears to have sustained an elbow injury at some point in this contest. The nose tackle did not practice at all Week 10, so it would be surprising to see him play much, if at all, against Arizona on Sunday. If Gaines is inactive, expect Jonah Williams and Bobby Brown to possibly see their biggest roles of the season versus the Cards.
Dolphins' Jeff Wilson best deadline steal? Plus, insight on Bills, Jets, Patriots
The Miami Dolphins didn't need any more playmakers on offense. And yet they quietly acquired one at the trade deadline. The move flew under the radar, given that the Dolphins also acquired star outside linebacker Bradley Chubb at the deadline. Chubb looked like the answer for Miami's issues in defending...
Saints' Taysom Hill: Disappears in loss
Hill compiled three rushes for one yard and zero targets during Sunday's 20-10 loss against the Steelers. He also failed to complete his lone passing attempt. Hill was a nonfactor for the second week in a row as New Orleans' offense continued to sputter against the Steelers. After logging a season-high 10 rushes and two targets in Week 9, the 32-year-old has accumulated seven yards on four touches over the past two games. The Saints also totaled just 29 team rushing yards with three of five starting offensive lineman injured either before or during Sunday's game. While it's hard to separate Hill's lack of production from these broader offensive struggles, this stretch of sparse usage is a discouraging sign for his value heading into next Sunday's game against the Rams.
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Hauls in 41 yards in Giants debut
Hodgins caught both of his targets for 41 yards in a 24-16 victory versus the Texans in Week 10. New York signed Hodgins on Wednesday and didn't wait long to integrate him into the offense. He surprisingly played 43 offensive snaps, third among wideouts on the team behind Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Hodgins was targeted only twice, but he caught the ball for good yardage on each occasion, gaining 15 yards on his first reception late in the first quarter and registering 26 yards on a big third-and-seven reception during a third-quarter drive that ended with a Saquon Barkley touchdown. Slayton and Robinson are the No. 1 and 2 wideouts in a mediocre Giants passing attack, but there's a path for Hodgins to work his way up to the No. 3 spot, especially with Kenny Golladay (two drops on two targets) failing to make a positive impact again Sunday.
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
Panthers' PJ Walker: Out with high-ankle sprain
Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Walker has a high-ankle sprain and will not play Week 11 versus Baltimore, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Walker will be replaced by Baker Mayfield in the starting lineup Week 11, with Sam Darnold set to operate as the top backup. Wilks said Walker is without a return timetable but won't be placed on IR, per Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site, an indication that the team is optimistic about his chances of returning to action without having to miss four games. Walker completed 10 of 16 passes for 108 yards with no touchdowns during Thursday's win over Atlanta. Steve Reed of the Associated Press confirms that he suffered the injury during the contest but was able to remain on the field.
Chargers' Christian Covington: Hurts pectoral on SNF
Covington suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the 49ers. Covington was deemed questionable to return after getting hurt but never made his way back into the game. With fellow interior defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia (knee) exiting earlier, the Chargers were thin inside down the stretch, which made it that much more difficult to slow down San Francisco's potent running game.
Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag
McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
Chiefs' Andrew Wylie: Steps out with injury
Wylie (elbow) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Wyle sustained an elbow injury at some point during the first half, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. His absence will leave the Chiefs' offensive line very short-handed with right tackles Darian Kinnard (coach's decision) and Lucas Niang (kneecap) both sidelined Sunday.
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
Panthers' Matt Ioannidis: Won't play against Baltimore
Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Ioannidis (calf) won't play Sunday against the Ravens, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. Ioannidis exited Thursday's win over the Falcons due to a calf injury and was seen in a walking boot after the game. While the exact nature of the issue hasn't yet been revealed, the 28-year-old will be forced to miss at least one game as a result. Marquan McCall and Bravvion Roy will likely see increased playing time in Ioannidis' absence.
49ers' George Kittle: Targeted twice in win
Kittle caught one of two targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers. Kittle was used sparsely despite seeing the field for nearly every offensive snap. However, it's tough to put blame on the player when the coaching staff prefers to use one of the best receiving tight ends in the league as a run blocker. Fantasy managers just have to brush this off and hope for more than two targets for Kittle in next Monday's tilt against the Cardinals in Mexico City.
AFC playoff picture: Patriots move into playoff ranks for first time this season
If the season ended today, all four AFC East teams, including the New England Patriots, would make the playoffs. So much for the days of the Patriots playing in one of the worst divisions in football. They should consider sending out a thank-you letter to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday
Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
Texans' Nico Collins: Sees 10 targets in return
Collins recorded five receptions on 10 targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants. Collins returned from a two-game absence to lead the Texans in targets, receptions and yards. His longest catch of the day went for 13 yards, but the highlight of his performance was a 12-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter. Collins has topped 70 receiving yards only once this season, but he has a consistent role in the offense while managing at least three receptions in each of his last four games.
