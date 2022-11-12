Read full article on original website
okcfox.com
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive arrested in Monterrey, Mexico
MÉXICO, Monterrey — Early Wednesday, a Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive was arrested. 31-year-old Jose Manuel Hernandez was located and arrested in Monterrey, Mexico by Mexico Federal Authorities. Hernandez was then transported to the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge in Laredo, Texas where Hernandez was turned over to members...
DPS: Texas teens arrested in human smuggling chase, ends in crash
Two Texas teens were arrested in connection to a human smuggling crash near a McAllen shopping mall, the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
The Six, Now Seven Women On Texas Death Row
On November 9, 2022, a jury in a Bowie county courthouse took just one hour to sentence a 29-year-old woman to death. With the jury's decision, Taylor Rene Parker became the seventh woman on Texas' Death Row. She would be the first female to be handed the death penalty since Kimberly Cargill in June 2012.
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
koamnewsnow.com
Former Firefighter sentenced for two Bank Robberies in Oklahoma
BIXBY, Okla. – A Bixby man and former firefighter was sentenced on November 9th for robbing two Oklahoma banks of nearly $320,000. “Jerry Brown’s string of criminal acts included two bank robberies and attempting to escape prosecution by staging his own disappearance to look like a kidnapping,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
dallasexpress.com
New Deadly Drug Is Hitting Texas Streets
A new deadly drug is hitting Texas streets and exacerbating the ongoing fentanyl crisis currently ravaging the country, which The Dallas Express has been covering closely. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer and muscle relaxer not approved for human use. However, it is now being linked to an increasing number of overdose cases around the country.
KTBS
Teen fatally shoots another teen in Atlanta, Texas
ATLANTA, Texas – An Atlanta, Texas teen is facing a manslaughter charge after fatally shooting another teen in Atlanta, Texas, police said. Atlanta police officers were dispatched around 5 p.m. Monday to a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. They found Brandon Sprayberry, 18, lying in the yard with a fatal gunshot wound.
kut.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
KTRE
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
marioncoherald.com
Marion County, Texas Marriage Licenses For October 2022
The Marion County Clerk issued the following Marriage Licenses in October 2022. • Hopkins, Deon Derrell and Justice, Nicklesha Latae. • Eilander, James Allen and Kightlinger, Stacy Janell. • Walford, Richard Monty and Landaiche, Shannon Smith. • Montalvo, Jose Manuel and Sims, Christy Marie. • Mcdonald, Andrea Levet and Brown,...
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Daingerfield teacher suspended for ‘unprofessional conduct’
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – Daingerfield Lone Star ISD announced on Facebook Friday that a DLSISD teacher has been suspended after being reported by a student for unprofessional conduct. The teacher resigned after officials conducted an internal investigation into the reports, according to DLSISD. They added that the matter was the subject of much discussion on […]
foxsportstexarkana.com
Taylor Parker Sentenced to death and sent to death row
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County jury Wednesday returned a sentence of death for convicted murderer Taylor Parker. Parker’s sentence was delivered by the jury in New Boston after 90 minutes of deliberation. Prosecutor Kelly Crisp in closing statements brought tears to the eyes of people in...
Myhighplains.com
Veterans Day: How Texas is improving access to medical cannabis
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — With thousands of Texans using medical cannabis, Texas’ Department of Public Safety is looking to expand and improve the state’s Compassionate Use Program (CUP). On Thursday, the state launched a working group under the regulatory division of the program, aimed at finding ways to...
KLTV
Wood County Constable Indicted
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Hamptons of Tyler holds Veterans Day...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
NOLA.com
58 Louisiana churches leave United Methodist Church denomination amid national schism
The United Methodist Church cut ties with 58 churches in its Louisiana conference Saturday amid a nationwide schism in the Protestant denomination over sexuality and theology. The disaffiliations, approved in a virtual state conference session Saturday, were in line with decisions many Louisiana churches made in recent weeks to leave the national congregation. The church has long been roiled by tensions between traditionalists and progressives, most notably over the issues of same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy.
easttexasradio.com
Northeast Texas Killer Gets Death Sentence
A Bowie County jury of six women and six men has reached its decision in the penalty phase of the Capital Murder trial of Taylor Parker. The jury sentenced her to death by lethal injection. They convicted Parker of murdering 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and cutting her unborn child, Braxlynn Sage, out of the womb. The kidnapping of the baby eventually led to the baby’s death.
