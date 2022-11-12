Read full article on original website
Idaho Falls’ War Bonnet Round Up voted 2022’s best medium-sized rodeo in state
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo, The War Bonnet Round Up, has been voted as 2022’s Best Medium Rodeo in Idaho for the PRCA Wilderness Circuit. Members of the City of Idaho Falls War Bonnet Round Up Advisory Committee were present Saturday to receive the award at the 2022 PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals in Heber City, Utah. The award recognizes Idaho’s Oldest Rodeo’s standing as Idaho’s overall medium-sized rodeo favorite among contestants, contractors and officials alike.
More than 1,200 trout being stocked in eastern Idaho reservoirs this week
IDAHO FALLS – November isn’t just for hunting—you can squeeze in some great fishing, too!. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing rainbow trout to three fisheries during November! But it’s the lunker trout (averaging 5 pounds) donated by Riverence Farms in Soda Springs that you may find yourself truly thankful for.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem back in 3A title game
POCATELLO — For the fifth straight season, Sugar-Salem is headed back to the 3A state championship game. The Diggers unleashed an offensive barrage in the second half on the way to a 60-21 win over conference foe Teton at Holt Arena.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Firth overcomes fast start by Aberdeen to reach 2A finals
POCATELLO- A strong running game is the best way to describe both the Firth Cougars and the Aberdeen Tigers. However, Saturday's state semifinal game came down to who can make the least amount of mistakes and execute plays at the critical moment. For the Cougars, they were able to do just that and prevailed in a 34-20 victory over the Tigers to advance to the 2A state championship game.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Skyline set to play for 4A 3-peat
POCATELLO – Each of the past two seasons the Skyline Grizzles got hot in the playoffs on their way to back-to-back 4A state titles. Friday night in Holt Arena the Grizzlies looked to keep the streak of hot play going against Sandpoint in yet another 4A state semifinal.
Fish and Game euthanizes grizzly sow and cubs in East Idaho
On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there were no relocation sites available in Idaho and because of consistent habituation and potential for human risk, Fish and Game officials determined these bears should be removed from the population. ...
ISU's offense sputters to halt in 45-7 loss to No. 7 Weber State
OGDEN, Utah — When the time comes for this Idaho State team to review this season, to say goodbyes and rehash what went wrong across these three dreadful months, the Bengals may gloss over this loss to No. 7 Weber State. It’s not that they didn’t care about the setback. It’s that, in ISU’s 45-7 loss Saturday afternoon, everything that has doomed this team in previous losses bubbled to the surface like water simmering on the stove: Turnovers. Injuries. Short fields for the defense.
Wall of Warmth locations ready to go
The Walls of Warmth officially open tomorrow, and some people got an early start after they were all set up on Sunday night. The post Wall of Warmth locations ready to go appeared first on Local News 8.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby wins semifinal thriller to advance to title game
MERIDIAN—Faced with the option to play it safe or go for the kill with his star quarterback/receiver duo, Rigby football coach Armando Gonzalez didn’t blink. On third-and-nine from his own 10-yard line with 1:07 remaining, Gonzalez dialed up a rollout pass for quarterback Luke Flowers—and the junior fired a dart to senior Brady Packer, whose seventh huge catch of the night sealed a 34-27 win for the visiting Trojans in a 5A semifinal showdown at Rocky Mountain.
Grizzly sow and cubs put down in Tetonia
TETONIA – On Nov. 9 and 10, Idaho Fish and Game euthanized a sow grizzly and two cubs after the bears increasingly showed little fear toward humans and became habituated to areas near homes in the Tetonia area northwest of Driggs. Euthanization is never a desired outcome. However, there...
Mountain snow east of Rexburg a great time to look for animals moving to the lower hills
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. On Tuesday morning, we woke up to three inches of snow on the ground with more falling. It wasn’t long before the snow turned to rain and then it quit. But I could see it was still snowing in the mountains east of Rexburg. It was time to look for animals moving from the high country to the lower hills, so I headed for the Moody Creek area to try to get to the Big Hole Mountains.
Good Samaritan saves woman from Snake River in East Idaho
IDAHO FALLS — Just after 10 a.m. this morning, Nov. 12, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river. The adult female drove her vehicle off the boat dock but was able to get out of the vehicle. A Good Samaritan witnessed the incident and quickly swam approximately 120 feet from the shore to assist...
An Elevated Fitness: Local gym receives new owners, name and updated interior
POCATELLO — After being passed into the hands of new owners, the gym formerly known as Fitness Inc. Health Club is getting a facelift. Locals Audrey England and Trina Hall have purchased Pocatello’s original gym located at 1800 Garrett Way Suite 19, and they have plans to upgrade and update its facilities and equipment over time and maintain the gym community that has long flourished behind its walls. “This was...
East Idaho Eats: Pie Hole is serving up hot New York-style pizza by the slice
IDAHO FALLS – There are few things better in this world than a cheesy, hot slice of pizza to shove in your pie hole. That is exactly what Pie Hole in downtown Idaho Falls is serving up from 11 a.m. until the wee hours of the morning. “We opened...
Pocatello, Chubbuck mayors to sign proclamation in support of nurse practitioners
Idaho State University’s School of Nursing will showcase the role of the nurse practitioner (NP) November 6-12, 2022, as NPs across the country celebrate more than 50 years of practice during National Nurse Practitioner Week. The post Pocatello, Chubbuck mayors to sign proclamation in support of nurse practitioners appeared first on Local News 8.
A fast friendship has led to many years hosting craft fairs
Julie Mitchell Rounds and Konda Fuller met nearly 30 years ago. The post A fast friendship has led to many years hosting craft fairs appeared first on Local News 8.
Comedian from eastern Idaho returning home for performances after serious accident 10 months ago
IDAHO FALLS – Comedian Ryan Hamilton still has plenty to laugh about, despite being hospitalized earlier this year after being hit by a bus in Salt Lake City. The 46-year-old Ashton man will be performing at the Colonial Theatre in downtown Idaho Falls later this month for the second year in a row. Hamilton suffered 10 broken ribs, a broken arm and a punctured lung following an accident in January.
Thousands turn out to watch Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years
POCATELLO — On a cold Saturday morning, thousands of people gathered along city streets to witness Pocatello’s first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years. The parade featured a surprise homecoming of a young man in the Marines who exited a sports car to hug his grandfather, also a veteran. Hundreds of veterans and others participated in the parade, creating what seemed like an endless procession of pickup trucks, classic sports...
Young father holds back tears as a Secret Santa grants his wish of being a full-time teacher
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until Christmas, we will post videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. Cason recently started teaching music part-time at an Idaho...
Blackfoot issues boil order for city's water
BLACKFOOT — For the third time in just over a year, the city of Blackfoot has issued a boil order for its water. According to a press release from the city, E. coli is present in its water and residents are advised to boil their water before using.
