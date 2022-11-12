Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. On Tuesday morning, we woke up to three inches of snow on the ground with more falling. It wasn’t long before the snow turned to rain and then it quit. But I could see it was still snowing in the mountains east of Rexburg. It was time to look for animals moving from the high country to the lower hills, so I headed for the Moody Creek area to try to get to the Big Hole Mountains.

REXBURG, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO