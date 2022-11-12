Read full article on original website
Bibb Superintendent to hold Parent Engagement Sessions
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County School Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims will be holding engagement sessions open to all Bibb County parents as part of his entry plan into the School District. The meetings are intended to provide parents with an opportunity to hear from Dr. Sims as well as...
Museum of Aviation celebrates: Veterans and their stories with visitors
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Museum of Aviation presented a living history day, celebrating and commemorating all military Veterans. Veterans stood at various exhibits around the museum and shared memories about their service. Veteran John Kerns, who served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, spoke with our team about what hosting an event like this means to him.
'It's in God's hands now': Warner Robins officials discuss opening hub for homeless in the city
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It’s estimated that Warner Robins has about 150 people that are living on the streets. The city is moving forward with efforts on helping their homeless population. For the first time, the city could create its own hub and shelter for those in need.
Antique agriculture show held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds
PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds hosted an antique agriculture show on Saturday in Perry. Folks could check out agriculture tools and methods used throughout the early 1900's. There was also some demonstrations like peanut thrashing, corn and cane grinding, mini tractor pulling, and outdoor plowing. Plenty of...
Bye Bye Central State
Many students have noticed the new fencing now surrounding some of the abandoned Central State Hospital buildings. It has proposed many rumors around GC. Some took it upon themselves to even start a petition to “Stop the Destruction of Historic Central State Hospital Buildings. Milledgeville, Ga.” This could have been an outburst from many students who may have also happened upon Georgia Trust’s list of “places in peril,” where Central State was listed in 2010. After it closed in 2013, it has since been abandoned, resulting in the need for refurbishments.
Search underway for escaped Macon inmate
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for an escaped inmate in Macon. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, 28-year-old Iquane Shaqille Brown escaped from the Macon Transitional Center. Brown was in jail on charges of armed robbery in Cobb County. Brown is described as a black...
Bibb County School District launces online survey for community feedback
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County School District has partnered with Engage2Learn to host focus group sessions and engage with the community to seek feedback in developing the District's 5-year strategic plan. Along with community engagement sessions, the District is also looking for feedback through an online survey that...
Saint Peter AME Church hosts thanksgiving giveaway to help families in need
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and one church in Fort Valley is taking action to make sure that everyone has a thanksgiving meal on their table this year. Saint Peter AME Church loaded up bags of non perishable food on Saturday morning as part...
Georgia man arrested for doing doughnuts outside voter polling site, deputies say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man was caught doing burnouts in a voter polling site on Election Day, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said that when the driver tried to flee from officers, he reached speeds of up to 120 mph before exiting off Coliseum Drive in Macon.
Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
Food Truck Fest in Macon brings delicious dishes from all over
MACON, Ga. — Food lovers in Macon got a chance to experience a new taste at every corner on Sunday at the 7th annual Food Truck Fest. Little Max Hammock says he got all the red flavors from "Pinky's Shaved Ice." "Watermelon.. strawberry.. cherry.. um tiger blood," he said.
Football Friday Night Roundup: Houston County, Bleckley pull off massive upsets in round 1
MACON, Ga. — The first round of the high school football playoffs is in the books. Central Georgia is well represented with plenty of top teams in the area advancing to the second round and a couple of local teams pulling off massive upsets including one over a defending state champion.
Suspect in Henry County detention officer shooting arrested in Macon
The search for a man accused of injuring a Henry County detention officer and killing another man in a shooting earlier this month came to an end Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Dublin welcomes Pelham
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin Fighting Irish welcomed the Pelham Hornets to the Shamrock Bowl Friday night. The Fighting Irish (6-3, 2-1) were scoring 29 points per game while giving up 11 points per game. They lost in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Hornets (3-7, 1-2) were scoring only 17 points per game and giving up 37 points per game.
VERIFY: Yes, you can receive a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on a school zone sign
PERRY, Ga. — If you're speeding through one of Perry's school zones, you're likely going to get a ticket, but when are you in the clear from speed enforcement cameras?. school is in session, as we set out to Verify: Can you get a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on school zone signs? Our sources: the city of Perry's Police Chief Alan Everidge, and Georgia law.
Football Friday Night: Regular season awards and playoff preview
MACON, Ga. — The Georgia high school football regular season is in the books. Marvin, Frank Connor and Justin sat down to talk about the regular season, hand out some awards and preview the playoffs starting this week. Darkhorse team to win a state title?. Marvin James: My dark...
LIST: Friday school closings, event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole
MACON, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, many are prepping for bad weather and keeping an eye on the forecasts. Several schools in Central Georgia have already sent out notices about procedures during the weather, and whether or not school will be canceled. Dooly County Schools. Due to...
Fort Valley, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Fort Valley, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Peach County High School on November 12, 2022, 16:30:00.
Waycross, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Waycross, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jones County High School football team will have a game with Ware County High School on November 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
