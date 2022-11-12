ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Bibb Superintendent to hold Parent Engagement Sessions

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County School Superintendent Dr. Dan Sims will be holding engagement sessions open to all Bibb County parents as part of his entry plan into the School District. The meetings are intended to provide parents with an opportunity to hear from Dr. Sims as well as...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Museum of Aviation celebrates: Veterans and their stories with visitors

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Museum of Aviation presented a living history day, celebrating and commemorating all military Veterans. Veterans stood at various exhibits around the museum and shared memories about their service. Veteran John Kerns, who served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years, spoke with our team about what hosting an event like this means to him.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Antique agriculture show held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fairgrounds hosted an antique agriculture show on Saturday in Perry. Folks could check out agriculture tools and methods used throughout the early 1900's. There was also some demonstrations like peanut thrashing, corn and cane grinding, mini tractor pulling, and outdoor plowing. Plenty of...
PERRY, GA
bobcatmultimedia.com

Bye Bye Central State

Many students have noticed the new fencing now surrounding some of the abandoned Central State Hospital buildings. It has proposed many rumors around GC. Some took it upon themselves to even start a petition to “Stop the Destruction of Historic Central State Hospital Buildings. Milledgeville, Ga.” This could have been an outburst from many students who may have also happened upon Georgia Trust’s list of “places in peril,” where Central State was listed in 2010. After it closed in 2013, it has since been abandoned, resulting in the need for refurbishments.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Search underway for escaped Macon inmate

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The search is on for an escaped inmate in Macon. According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, 28-year-old Iquane Shaqille Brown escaped from the Macon Transitional Center. Brown was in jail on charges of armed robbery in Cobb County. Brown is described as a black...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb County School District launces online survey for community feedback

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County School District has partnered with Engage2Learn to host focus group sessions and engage with the community to seek feedback in developing the District's 5-year strategic plan. Along with community engagement sessions, the District is also looking for feedback through an online survey that...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Dublin welcomes Pelham

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Dublin Fighting Irish welcomed the Pelham Hornets to the Shamrock Bowl Friday night. The Fighting Irish (6-3, 2-1) were scoring 29 points per game while giving up 11 points per game. They lost in the first round of the playoffs last year. The Hornets (3-7, 1-2) were scoring only 17 points per game and giving up 37 points per game.
DUBLIN, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, you can receive a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on a school zone sign

PERRY, Ga. — If you're speeding through one of Perry's school zones, you're likely going to get a ticket, but when are you in the clear from speed enforcement cameras?. school is in session, as we set out to Verify: Can you get a speeding ticket outside of the times listed on school zone signs? Our sources: the city of Perry's Police Chief Alan Everidge, and Georgia law.
PERRY, GA
WMAZ

Football Friday Night: Regular season awards and playoff preview

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia high school football regular season is in the books. Marvin, Frank Connor and Justin sat down to talk about the regular season, hand out some awards and preview the playoffs starting this week. Darkhorse team to win a state title?. Marvin James: My dark...
MACON, GA
High School Football PRO

Fort Valley, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Peach County High School on November 12, 2022, 16:30:00.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Waycross, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jones County High School football team will have a game with Ware County High School on November 12, 2022, 14:00:00.
JONES COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An unidentified female is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Rocky Creek Road in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, she was sitting at a bus stop when a vehicle hydroplaned and left the road, crashing into the bus stop and the victim.
MACON, GA

