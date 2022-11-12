ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Boxing Scene

Justin Figueroa: I’m Trying To Put Atlantic City On My Back; Hope To Fill Arturo Gatti’s Shoes

Justin Figueroa spent some time this week watching footage of the legendary trilogy between Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward. It inspired Figueroa for his four-round fight Saturday night against Jeremiah Kendrick at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, where Figueroa was raised and resides. The 23-year-old Figueroa’s career is in its infancy, but the junior middleweight wants to help bring boxing back in a bigger way to his hometown, the South Jersey oceanside city where Ward and Gatti contested the last two of their three fights at Boardwalk Hall in November 2002 and June 2003.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Can Eagles Remain Undefeated or Will Their Fans Be Disappointed?

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team left in the NFL as Head coach Nick Sirianni joins an exclusive list of coaches (four) that have started their season 8-0 in either their first or second season as an NFL Head Coach since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. On Monday Night, the Eagles host the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field under the bright lights of Primetime and now that the Phillies season is over, all attention is back on the Birds for the next several weeks. Being undefeated carries a burden that the players have to block out as opponents are preparing to give the Eagles their best effort each week. Some members of the media are already discussing how the Eagles will handle what players to sit when the final couple weeks of the regular season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday

The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
CAMDEN, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Flyers Bad Habits Finally Catching Up

After winning four of their first six games, the Flyers had a three-day break in the schedule. They picked up another win on the back of their netminder when they returned, then lost the next three games, two of them in overtime. Leaning on your goaltending will only get you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign

RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican."I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this...
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

AC Mayor Marty Small Announces $450K for Completion of Bernie Friedenberg WWII Memorial

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. announced today that the city will contribute $450,000 towards completion a World War II monument planned for O’Donnell Memorial Park. The Mayor had previously indicated that the city would fund $300,000 of the estimated $950,000 cost for the monument, but surprised everyone in attendance by announcing the larger contribution.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Old Kmart in Berlin, NJ is Being Made into a Go-Kart Track

Something fast and fun is reportedly coming to the old Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey. We love to see a good repurposing and transformation of a vacant retail space in South Jersey. This most recent project sounds entertaining! An indoor go-kart track will be created at the closed-down Kmart store...
BERLIN, NJ
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

