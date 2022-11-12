The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team left in the NFL as Head coach Nick Sirianni joins an exclusive list of coaches (four) that have started their season 8-0 in either their first or second season as an NFL Head Coach since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. On Monday Night, the Eagles host the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field under the bright lights of Primetime and now that the Phillies season is over, all attention is back on the Birds for the next several weeks. Being undefeated carries a burden that the players have to block out as opponents are preparing to give the Eagles their best effort each week. Some members of the media are already discussing how the Eagles will handle what players to sit when the final couple weeks of the regular season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO