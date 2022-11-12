Read full article on original website
Justin Figueroa: I’m Trying To Put Atlantic City On My Back; Hope To Fill Arturo Gatti’s Shoes
Justin Figueroa spent some time this week watching footage of the legendary trilogy between Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward. It inspired Figueroa for his four-round fight Saturday night against Jeremiah Kendrick at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, where Figueroa was raised and resides. The 23-year-old Figueroa’s career is in its infancy, but the junior middleweight wants to help bring boxing back in a bigger way to his hometown, the South Jersey oceanside city where Ward and Gatti contested the last two of their three fights at Boardwalk Hall in November 2002 and June 2003.
ATLANTIC CITY - Local boxer Justin Figueroa got a chance to perform his signature celebration again Saturday night. Figueroa (2-0, 2 KOs), an Atlantic City lifeguard and 2017 Holy Spirit High School graduate, broke out the "Worm" in the ring after registering a third-round TKO over Philadelphia's Jeremiah Kendrick (1-3, 1 KO) at Showboat Atlantic City.
Millville’s last-ditch drive stuns Hammonton, secures back-to-back SJG4 football titles
Out-played by Hammonton for most of 45 minutes in a thrilling NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 4 final, the Millville High School football team had one chance to salvage its season. It had 83 yards to go, 2:56 on the clock and no timeouts.
Atlantic City, Cape May Make List of Top Christmas Towns in USA
When you think of Christmas, be honest, you think of Cape May right?. Cape May made the website travelandleisure.com list of the 25 best Christmas towns in America coming in at No. 21 on the list. This Jersey Shore town has a strong Victorian streak — it's easily recognized by...
Opposing Players Who Underestimate Bristol Linebacker Due to His Size Realize Their Mistake by Second Quarter
A Bucks County high school football player is being recognized for his skills on the fields, playing as a linebacker for a major team. Tom Moore wrote about the local player for the Bucks County Courier Times. Jordan Colon is accustomed to being underestimated by opposing players due to his...
Camden ends 46-year title drought, blanks Seneca for CJ Group 3 championship
The second-seeded Camden High School football team won its first sectional football title since 1976 when it blanked top-seeded Seneca, 21-0, in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 3 championship game Saturday night.
Atlantic, Cape May & Cumberland, NJ Experiencing A ‘Red Wave’
With all of the talk about there being no Republican “Red Wave” election last Tuesday, November 8, 2022 in America … we took a detailed look at Atlantic County, New Jersey results to see how things turned out. We also take a look at Cape May County and Cumberland County, too.
Can Eagles Remain Undefeated or Will Their Fans Be Disappointed?
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the only undefeated team left in the NFL as Head coach Nick Sirianni joins an exclusive list of coaches (four) that have started their season 8-0 in either their first or second season as an NFL Head Coach since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. On Monday Night, the Eagles host the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field under the bright lights of Primetime and now that the Phillies season is over, all attention is back on the Birds for the next several weeks. Being undefeated carries a burden that the players have to block out as opponents are preparing to give the Eagles their best effort each week. Some members of the media are already discussing how the Eagles will handle what players to sit when the final couple weeks of the regular season.
You’ve Seen These Signs in NJ for Years: Where They Go
Most people don't pay any attention to them, since they've been around for a generation or more. They are 8-foot-tall posts with a sign that reads, "WARNING Transcontinental Cable Route Do Not Dig Anywhere in this Area..." They have a peaked small metal covering on top with a large three-digit...
Boys basketball: Camden High stars to sign on Wednesday
The Camden High School basketball players have a signing ceremony Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media has learned. The NCAA Early Signing Period ends Wednesday. Camden star D.J. Wagner, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2023 per ESPN.com, is expected to make his college announcement this coming week, with Kentucky the heavy favorite. 247Sports reported Wagner could announce as early as Monday.
Swedesboro, NJ, Has One of the Best New Breweries in America
South Jersey has become a great place to stop by a brewery and grab a local craft beer. Now, one South Jersey brewery is among the 10 best new breweries in America, and it’s not too far from Atlantic, Cape May, or Cumberland counties!. The study comes from the...
Flyers Bad Habits Finally Catching Up
After winning four of their first six games, the Flyers had a three-day break in the schedule. They picked up another win on the back of their netminder when they returned, then lost the next three games, two of them in overtime. Leaning on your goaltending will only get you...
Watch: Firefighters battle brush fire in South Jersey
Firefighters in Burlington County, New Jersey responded to a brush fire in the woods in Medford Thursday afternoon. The fire was in the area of Stokes Road, not far from Tuckerton Road.
Salem takes down Paulsboro for second straight sectional football title
The Salem High School football team’s season has been a journey, and neither the season or journey is over after a dominating 33-14 win over Paulsboro in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 1 final on Saturday. The Rams move on to the Group 1 state semifinal next weekend...
Black NJ candidate seeks "accountability" after nooses hung on campaign sign
RIO GRANDE, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Black Congressional candidate whose campaign sign was vandalized with rope nooses in Middle Township, New Jersey, called the racist act "disgusting." Tim Alexander spoke with CBS Philadelphia on Thursday after a woman was caught on camera, allegedly hanging stuffed dolls with nooses over one of his campaign signs.As Alexander emptied out his campaign office in Galloway Township Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a hate crime that targeted the Democrat who tried to unseat Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican."I just thought it was disgusting," Alexander said. "I mean, this...
AC Mayor Marty Small Announces $450K for Completion of Bernie Friedenberg WWII Memorial
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Sr. announced today that the city will contribute $450,000 towards completion a World War II monument planned for O’Donnell Memorial Park. The Mayor had previously indicated that the city would fund $300,000 of the estimated $950,000 cost for the monument, but surprised everyone in attendance by announcing the larger contribution.
Old Kmart in Berlin, NJ is Being Made into a Go-Kart Track
Something fast and fun is reportedly coming to the old Kmart in Berlin, New Jersey. We love to see a good repurposing and transformation of a vacant retail space in South Jersey. This most recent project sounds entertaining! An indoor go-kart track will be created at the closed-down Kmart store...
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
Why No One Wants This $65,000 House in Southern New Jersey
If you're in the market for a home in New Jersey and you are looking for a fixer-upper, look no further than this property in Salem County. Let's start by saying that it has potential. That's because that's about all it has. The good news is, if you are handy,...
At N.J.’s largest cranberry farm, blissful bogs are big business
There is no more beautiful, brilliant New Jersey color than the blazing crimson of a cranberry bog in the fall. Tens of thousands of berries bob in a 3 1/2 acre bog at Pine Island Cranberry Co., the state’s largest cranberry grower in the nation’s third-largest cranberry growing state.
