Sassy27
2d ago
This just proves what I’ve been saying forever: Nevada is decidedly purple! We have more independents than most places & we refuse to be obedient to any political party: YAY for bipartisanship!
Guest
2d ago
please 🙏 god make nevada red our economy cant handle another term with the democrats in control again!
Mark Zap
2d ago
If you work for tips and are in the service/tourism industry, alas Las Vegas. Please explain how you can support Biden wrecking our national economy. This city relies on tourism and a robust economy. If people are hurting economically, Vegas travel isn't a thought, hence casino workers lose, Vegas loses $$. So, again what's so great about Bidens economic plan?
Around Las Vegas–as predicted here–‘None of These Candidates’ ballot line in Nevada keeps U.S. Senate with Dems
In this space on October 24, I made a bold prediction. Nevada’s unique and even cynical “None of These Candidates” ballot line could cost Republicans control of the U.S. Senate. No one else I saw at the time wrote about the spoiler scenario I envisioned from the New To Las Vegas world headquarters.
As Nevada election officials protect the vote, charlatan Trump can’t help himself
RENO – The last light of a snowy Election Day was fading, the slush turning to ice on the sidewalk outside the Downtown Library. A line of voters waited to cast their ballots and more trudged up Center Street against the biting chill. A blend of ages and ethnicities...
Other Nevada Campaign Race Results
Nevadans voted to approve Question 3 which will allow voters to elect state and federal candidates by ranked-choice voting. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
84 votes separate incumbent Democrat, Republican in Clark County race
Just 84 votes separated incumbent Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and his challenger Drew Johnson in the race for the District F seat on the commission as of Saturday.
Stavros Anthony poised to become Nevada's next lieutenant governor
Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony appears the most likely winner of the Nevada lieutenant governor's race with 95% of ballots counted in the Silver State.
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak
Republican Joe Lombardo has won the race for governor in Nevada, NBC News projects, narrowly defeating Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. The victory for Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, puts a Republican back in the top job in the pivotal presidential battleground state and could have major implications on the future of education and criminal justice in the swing state.
All Eyes Turn To Nevada In Important Senate Race
Governor Steve Sisolak conceded the Gubernatorial Race but the Senate race is still too close to call. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine issues victory statement
As of Saturday morning, results from the Secretary of State show Conine with a lead of 9,983 votes over his Republican challenger, Councilwoman Michele Fiore.
Las Vegas-area GOP Sheriff Joe Lombardo beats Nevada's incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak
Nevada's Democratic leader, Steve Sisolak, is the only governor to lose reelection so far this Nov. Joe Lombardo, a Republican, beat Sisolak in a state thought to be trending bluer.
Democrats win majority in Nevada State Assembly, Senate races
While the country waits for the results of Nevada's Senate race, Democrats have emerged from midterms with significant majorities in both the Nevada Assembly and the state Senate.
Steve Sisolak concedes victory to Joe Lombardo in Nevada governor's race
Gov. Steve Sisolak appeared to concede victory to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday.
Nevada Democrats sweep 3 key House seats in close battles
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Incumbent Democrats completed a sweep Friday of three key swing seats in the western battleground state of Nevada that Republicans had targeted in their bid to take control of the U.S. House. Reps. Dina Titus, Steven Horsford and Susie Lee all held off GOP challengers in close congressional races that attracted tens of millions of dollars in outside spending to Las Vegas and surrounding parts of southern Nevada. The vote count took several days partly because of the mail voting system created by Nevada’s Legislature in 2020 requiring counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later. Horsford said Friday it had “become one of the most consequential elections in our lifetime.”
Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thousands of votes cast in Nevada may not count because of issues with a voter’s signature. Hundreds of volunteers with the Culinary Union are trying to make sure every one of those votes counts. They are going through a list of nearly 10,000 names and reaching out to voters whose ballots need to be cured. With so many tight races yet to be called, the Culinary Union says they are now running the largest signature cure effort statewide in Nevada.
Democrat Cisco Aguilar elected Nevada secretary of state over GOP election denier who pushed to scrap voting machines
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Democrat Cisco Aguilar elected Nevada secretary of state over GOP election denier who pushed to scrap voting machines. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts
HENDERSON, Nev. - Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train" played on the radio as Jack and Sally Leonard embarked on a mission to squeeze every last Democratic vote out of Clark County, Nev. Election Day passed days ago. But with the vote count revealing a tight race between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez...
Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada voters have signaled they are open to changing the way they elect politicians. Unofficial election results have Question 3, which proposes a new voting system that uses open primaries and ranked choice voting, leading with 52.5% support, or roughly 45,000 raw votes, as of Friday. Although there are still ballots awaiting counting, Question 3 […] The post Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024 appeared first on Nevada Current.
What triggers a recount in Nevada?
If the U.S. Senate race in Nevada remains tight, a recount could happen, but there are unique rules that need to be followed.
Democrat Dina Titus defeats Republican in race for Las Vegas congressional seat
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won re-election in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, which represents central and eastern parts of the Las Vegas valley.
Clark County Registrar: Nearly 16K more ballots to be added to totals later today; 50K still need to be counted
All eyes in the nation are on Nevada waiting for the final results of Tuesday's midterm election, specifically the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, and Adam Laxalt, the Republican Senate candidate trying to unseat her.
Nevada Democrats running for U.S. House issue victory statements
Following three very tight races, the Democratic incumbents running for re-election in U.S. House Districts 1, 3, and 4 each issued victory statements on Friday morning.
