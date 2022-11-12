Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Major headliner and deal at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the eighth day of the National Peanut Festival Wiregrass and you know what that means! Your favorite country music artist is coming to town!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., CMA Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson will be performing at the AllMetal Amphitheater. Jess Kellie Adams will...
wtvy.com
Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Adams Phillips knows a thing or two about food. “I think because it connects you to family. You can taste certain foods and it brings me right back to childhood,” she says, “and everyone in my family loves cooking.”. That love of cooking...
wtvy.com
Special citizen’s day provides inclusive fun at the National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On November 9, very important people had the National Peanut Festival all to themselves. Special Citizen’s Day brought visitors from all across the south to the Wiregrass for the occasion. The day is just for those with different abilities. The smaller crowds allow them to have a more enjoyable experience.
wtvy.com
Ivey awards grant for Coffee County veterans home
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Monday that she has awarded the Coffee County Commission with a grant to go towards the construction of a veterans home in Enterprise. In a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the $350,000 Community Development...
wtvy.com
National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down November 10, to prepare for weather that is expected in the Wiregrass area. The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down today at 1p.m. Thursday after the Senior Citizens Day Event in preparation of this evening’s expected weather. Board Officials have collaborated with weather experts and the decision to close is the best option for everyone’s safety.
wtvy.com
NPF parade shooting caught on video
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny says several people are in custody following a shooting Saturday morning during the National Peanut Festival Parade. “We have several people we are talking to right now and we expect to release more information later,” said Benny. “We are processing a lot of information right now.”
WJHG-TV
Two teens wanted in deadly National Peanut Festival parade shooting in Dothan
BCSO is holding their 15th annual Rodeo
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)– The Bay County Sheriffs’ Office said to get out your belt buckles and boots, the rodeo is here. The show will be on Friday and Saturday nights at Youngstown Ball Park on Highway 231. The rodeo gates will open at five and the rodeo events will start at seven. The riders come from […]
fosterfollynews.net
One Dead, Several Persons in Custody Following Shooting at National Peanut Festival Parade on November 12, 2022, in Dothan, Alabama
Dothan, Alabama Police department spokespersons are advising that several persons are currently in custody following a shooting incident at the National Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Occurring at the intersection of Main Street and Montana Street in Dothan, the shooting was captured by several social media recording,...
wtvy.com
Peanut festival security increased following deadly shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Heightened security was in place at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds on Saturday in response to a fatal shooting that occurred elsewhere in Dothan. The Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Office had additional officers on duty as thousands enjoyed the festival’s final weekend.
wtvy.com
Hartford sister city program reaches 50 year milestone
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A 50 year tradition of the Wiregrass continued the week of November 7-11. A group of people from Litchfield, Minnesota visited Hartford, Alabama. They followed in the footsteps of 50 years worth of visitors before them. “A grocery store owner in Litchfield decided he loved peanut...
wtvy.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Coffee County road closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Coffee County Commission, beginning Monday, November 14, County Road 232 will be closed for gas line installation until further notice. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area. Updates on the installation will be provided when information becomes available. Subscribe...
WJHG-TV
Teen arrested in connection to National Peanut Festival Shooting
DOTHAN, Al. (WJHG/WECP) - A teen who was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Dothan Saturday is now in custody after turning himself in, according to authorities. Dothan police say Mekhi Lawton, 18, was wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that took place during the National Peanut Festival.
wdhn.com
Showers and storms tomorrow, then a big cooldown
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cloud cover will increase throughout the day today as moisture starts to increase ahead of our next system. High temperatures should be a bit warmer than yesterday, but we’ll still be almost 10 degrees below average for mid-November as most locations top out in the low 60s.
wtvy.com
2 teens wanted in deadly NPF parade shooting
WALB 10
Cold Air Returns - Fall Weather is Back To Stay
Today has been cloudy because a front is ready to pass through the area. It will move in completely tonight. That will drop temperatures into the 40s. It’ll be the coldest we’ve been in nearly 3 weeks. In Albany, temperatures are riding 8 degrees above normal for the...
tropnews.com
From Troy to the Big Screen
Troy alumnus Sean Freeman is finding success in the film industry with his starring role in the movie “Boxed In,” now streaming on Peacock, and coming soon to Netflix, and Hulu. Freeman obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in strategic communication during his...
Arrest made in fatal shooting at National Peanut Festival parade in Dothan
Bond has been set for $1.53 million for Mekhi Nasir Lawton, the man arrested after a shooting Saturday at Dothan’s National Peanut Festival Parade left one person dead and another with surgery-requiring injuries. According to a Dothan Police Department statement, Lawton turned himself in just before midnight Saturday. Dothan...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
wdhn.com
Investigation continues into the Halloween field party in rural eastern Geneva Co.
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN)— We’re told the investigation into the Geneva County Halloween field party stabbing continues. Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, was charged with first-degree assault in the stabbing of another partygoer in the side. The victim went through surgery and is expected to make a full recovery....
