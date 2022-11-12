ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

wdhn.com

Major headliner and deal at the National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— It’s the eighth day of the National Peanut Festival Wiregrass and you know what that means! Your favorite country music artist is coming to town!. Starting at 7:00 p.m., CMA Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson will be performing at the AllMetal Amphitheater. Jess Kellie Adams will...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan chef, family share special ties to National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kathy Adams Phillips knows a thing or two about food. “I think because it connects you to family. You can taste certain foods and it brings me right back to childhood,” she says, “and everyone in my family loves cooking.”. That love of cooking...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Special citizen’s day provides inclusive fun at the National Peanut Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On November 9, very important people had the National Peanut Festival all to themselves. Special Citizen’s Day brought visitors from all across the south to the Wiregrass for the occasion. The day is just for those with different abilities. The smaller crowds allow them to have a more enjoyable experience.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ivey awards grant for Coffee County veterans home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Monday that she has awarded the Coffee County Commission with a grant to go towards the construction of a veterans home in Enterprise. In a release from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the $350,000 Community Development...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

National Peanut Festival closes for expected weather

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down November 10, to prepare for weather that is expected in the Wiregrass area. The National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds will be closing down today at 1p.m. Thursday after the Senior Citizens Day Event in preparation of this evening’s expected weather. Board Officials have collaborated with weather experts and the decision to close is the best option for everyone’s safety.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

NPF parade shooting caught on video

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Chief Will Benny says several people are in custody following a shooting Saturday morning during the National Peanut Festival Parade. “We have several people we are talking to right now and we expect to release more information later,” said Benny. “We are processing a lot of information right now.”
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

WMBB

BCSO is holding their 15th annual Rodeo

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla.(WMBB)– The Bay County Sheriffs’ Office said to get out your belt buckles and boots, the rodeo is here. The show will be on Friday and Saturday nights at Youngstown Ball Park on Highway 231. The rodeo gates will open at five and the rodeo events will start at seven. The riders come from […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
fosterfollynews.net

wtvy.com

Peanut festival security increased following deadly shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Heightened security was in place at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds on Saturday in response to a fatal shooting that occurred elsewhere in Dothan. The Dothan Police Department and Houston County Sheriff’s Office had additional officers on duty as thousands enjoyed the festival’s final weekend.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Hartford sister city program reaches 50 year milestone

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - A 50 year tradition of the Wiregrass continued the week of November 7-11. A group of people from Litchfield, Minnesota visited Hartford, Alabama. They followed in the footsteps of 50 years worth of visitors before them. “A grocery store owner in Litchfield decided he loved peanut...
HARTFORD, AL
wtvy.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Coffee County road closure

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Coffee County Commission, beginning Monday, November 14, County Road 232 will be closed for gas line installation until further notice. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through this area. Updates on the installation will be provided when information becomes available. Subscribe...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WJHG-TV

wdhn.com

Showers and storms tomorrow, then a big cooldown

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Cloud cover will increase throughout the day today as moisture starts to increase ahead of our next system. High temperatures should be a bit warmer than yesterday, but we’ll still be almost 10 degrees below average for mid-November as most locations top out in the low 60s.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

WALB 10

Cold Air Returns - Fall Weather is Back To Stay

Today has been cloudy because a front is ready to pass through the area. It will move in completely tonight. That will drop temperatures into the 40s. It’ll be the coldest we’ve been in nearly 3 weeks. In Albany, temperatures are riding 8 degrees above normal for the...
ALBANY, GA
tropnews.com

From Troy to the Big Screen

Troy alumnus Sean Freeman is finding success in the film industry with his starring role in the movie “Boxed In,” now streaming on Peacock, and coming soon to Netflix, and Hulu. Freeman obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in strategic communication during his...
TROY, AL

