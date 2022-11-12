Natasha Jonas defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles. Jonas is one of the most remarkable stories in British boxing this year. At the start of 2022 she was in danger of drifting out of contention. In the months leading up to this fight she unified both the WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles, three divisions above her natural weight.

2 DAYS AGO