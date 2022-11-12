Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Mayweather-Deji DAZN Pay-Per-View Weigh-In Results; Controversy Over Fury-Bamba Weight Discrepancy
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to continue with his active exhibition tour. The status of the show’s co-feature is not quite as clear, however. More than five years after his final sanctioned bout, Mayweather showed off a still-chiseled physique as he weighed 154.3 pounds for his third exhibition fight of 2022. The Hall of Fame former five division champion faces Deji, a social media influencer who weighed 175 ¼ pounds for their scheduled eight-round bout atop a DAZN Pay-Per-View event Sunday from Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
SkySports
Natasha Jonas defeats Marie-Eve Dicaire to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles
Natasha Jonas defeated Marie-Eve Dicaire at the AO Arena in Manchester on Saturday to unify the IBF, WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles. Jonas is one of the most remarkable stories in British boxing this year. At the start of 2022 she was in danger of drifting out of contention. In the months leading up to this fight she unified both the WBC and WBO super-welterweight world titles, three divisions above her natural weight.
Boxing Scene
Christian Mbili vs. Vaughn Alexander on December 17 at XXL Arena in France
French super middleweight Christian Mbili (22-0) meets American Vaughn Alexander (17-6-1) in a scheduled ten-rounder on December 17 at the XXL Arena in Nantes (France). Mbili is ranked # 2 by the WBC. Welterweight Souleymane Cissokho (15-0) is in against South African Thulani Mbenge (19-1) in the co-feature and it...
How to Watch Mayweather vs. Deji | PPV Info, Start Time, Full Card
Another boxing exhibition is on tap for Sunday featuring one of the greatest fighters of all time. In Dubai, former world champion and undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. is set to take on YouTube star Deji. Mayweather has done just about everything there is to do in the sport of boxing....
MMAWeekly.com
Zhang Weili taps out Carla Esparza in UFC 281 co-main event
Two-time women’s strawweight champion Carla Esparza put her title on the line against former champion Zhang Weili in the UFC 281 co-main event on Saturday. Esparza made history by becoming the inaugural strawweight champion when she defeating Rose Namajunas at The Ultimate Fighter 20 Finale in December 2014. She was defeated in her first title defense against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Jedrzejczyk held the title until 2017 until she was defeated by Namajunas.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards Hopes For a Clash With Bam Rodriguez in Next Fight
Last Friday, Sunny Edwards reminded everyone why he's one of the best flyweights on the planet by seeing off his dangerous mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado. And Edwards is already lining up the next big challenge of his reign as world champion – Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez. Edwards, who...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in Video: Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili
UFC 281 features two world title bouts starting with the co-main event between two-time strawweight champion Carla Esparza and former titleholder Zhang Weili. After stepping off the scales during Friday’s UFC 281 Ceremonial Weigh-in, the two women faced off ahead of Saturday’s championship showdown.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Mayweather Toys With YouTuber Deji Olatunji, Stops Him In 6th Round Of Exhibition
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition Sunday night didn’t resemble his first four exhibitions, let alone any of his 50 professional prizefights. The legendary five-division champion clearly took it easy on social media star Deji Olatunji during their eight-round exhibition at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. London’s Olatunji, a brother of KSI, took the glorified sparring session seriously, but the inexperienced southpaw obviously couldn’t compete with even a 45-year-old Mayweather.
Boxing Scene
Igor Mikhalkin Will Aim For Big Fight After Stunning Dilmurod Satybaldiev
37-year-old light heavyweight Igor Mikhalkin celebrated his biggest and most important victory in the last four years on Saturday evening. In Moscow, Mikhalkin stepped into the ring against favorite Dilmurod Satybaldiev in a ten round bout – and won a convincing unanimous decision. Mikhalkin was booked for the fight...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Fish Wins Debut Boxing Match In Dubai
Bobby Fish was part of the Global Titans Fight Series event in Dubai on Sunday. The boxing exhibition, which was headlined by boxing veteran Floyd Mayweather, marked Fish's professional debut as a boxer — and he got off to a great start. Fish took on Boateng Prempeh in an...
Boxing Scene
Seniesa Estrada Plans on Unifying Titles in 2023 After Villarino Bout
Seniesa Estrada (22-0) has very big plans for 2023. However, she must first defeat Jazmin Gala Villarino (6-1-2) on Saturday night. The fight takes place at the Palms Casino Resort in the chief supporting bout underneath the Janibek Alimkhanuly-Denzel Bentley main event and her WBA world minimum title will be at stake. Both fights will be televised by ESPN.
Boxing Scene
Janibek Alimkhanuly-Denzel Bentley: Weigh-In Results From Las Vegas
Denzel Bentley simply smiled as Janibek Alimkhanuly intensely stared into his eyes Friday afternoon. Alimkhanuly assured his optional challenger that he won’t have much to smile about Saturday night when they fight in Las Vegas. Kazakhstan’s Alimkhanuly predicted another knockout in a 12-round main event ESPN+ will stream.
ringsidenews.com
Kazuchika Okada Set For Japanese Voice Over Role In ‘Black Adam’
Kazuchika Okada is one of the most popular Japanese wrestlers in the world. His wrestling acumen has earned him fame on the global stage. His title reigns as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion have been historic, and all this stardom earned him a different kind of opportunity. Kazuchika Okada made a...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Sr: Canelo Will Not Fight David, He Will Vacate WBC Title
Jose Benavidez Sr., father and trainer of two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez, does not believe that Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will ever fight his son. The WBC recently ordered a final eliminator between Benavidez and Caleb Plant - with the winner securing a mandatory crack at Canelo, who holds the undisputed crown at 168.
Sporting News
Alex Volkanovski confirmed to fight Islam Makhachev for dual titles at UFC 284 in Perth
Alex Volkanovski will have the opportunity to be the second fighter in history to combine the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles in the main event at UFC 284 in Perth next year. The Australian's bid to equal Conor McGregor and hold both titles simultaneously has been confirmed for the UFC...
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather believes Pacquiao’s Marquez KO ends best boxer row
Floyd Mayweather is in no doubt about who is the better boxer after pointing to a spectacular Manny Pacquiao knockout. Mayweather used a Juan Manuel Marquez thunderbolt punch inflicted on his career rival when arguing his case regarding his all-time place in boxing. Covering the fact he wasn’t considered the...
Boxing Scene
Cuban Prospect Herrera Drops Manzanilla 4 Times, Stops Him After 5th On Mayweather-Deji Card
Jadier Herrera demonstrated the skills and power Sunday night that have made him an intriguing prospect. The 20-year-old Cuban southpaw dropped Venezuelan veteran Franklin Manzanilla four times on his way to a technical-knockout win on the Floyd Mayweather-Deji pay-per-view undercard at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Herrera (9-0, 7 KOs) dropped Manzanilla once apiece in the first and second rounds and then twice during the fifth round before their scheduled 10-round junior lightweight fight was stopped.
Boxing Scene
2020 Olympic Silver Medalist Beatriz Ferreira Drops, Outpoints Taynna Cardoso In Pro Debut
Beatriz Ferreira made a splash in her pro debut. The 2020 Olympic Silver medalist was granted a request for three-minute rounds, which resulted in twelve minutes of punishment inflicted upon Taynna Cardoso en route to a four-round shutout win. All three judges scored the junior lightweight contest 40-34 in favor of Ferreira in a battle of Brazilian boxers in the DAZN opener Saturday evening from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
Boxing Scene
Seniesa Estrada: I Didn't Want To Be Out That Long, But No Time Wasted
Seniesa Estrada spent her 2021 campaign establishing herself as among the best female boxers on the planet. The first ten months of 2022 has been spent watching from ringside as the best fights have taken place without her. It changes for the better, as Estrada is set to defend her...
Boxing Scene
Steve Spark Finds Peace Amidst The Chaos Against Montana Love
Sixteen months ago, Steve Spark was at his day job as a bartender slinging drinks at the local pub when he received a call that would alter the trajectory of his life and career. He was being offered a fight against Tim Tszyu, now regarded as one of the best light middleweights in the world, ten days later. Although Spark was a natural 140-pounder, he said yes without hesitation. He finished pouring his drink, finished his shift, and began getting ready for a gargantuan challenge.
Comments / 0