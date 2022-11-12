ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
r.world
2d ago

electric junk cars will never be able to replace top fuel and funny cars. or maybe we can all sit in the stands with our masks on. rooting for a Tesla

racer.com

More speakers announced for Race Industry Week

Six-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Clay Millican, Herrod Performance & Herrod Performance Engines CEO Rob Herrod, President of the FIA World Touring Car Championship and Director of the British Touring Car Championship Alan Gow, Senior Director for Sport at World Rally Championship) Peter Thul, SVRA President Tony Parella and NASA COO Jeremy Croiset have joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.
FanSided

NASCAR team owner breaks record with Formula 1 pole

Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team owner Gene Haas saw his Formula 1 team take their first ever pole position ahead of their 143rd start. Haas timed Friday afternoon’s wet-dry Formula 1 qualifying session for Saturday afternoon’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint qualifying race just right, and it resulted in a surprising maiden pole position for Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos Circuit.
racer.com

Pastrana becomes first Nitro RX repeat winner in 2022 in Phoenix

Travis Pastrana became the first repeat winner of the Nitro Rallycross season, heading off Vermont SportsCar teammate Conner Martell in the first final of the series’ double-header weekend at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix. Pastrana started the main under the lights from pole after taking the top qualifier spot,...
PHOENIX, AZ
racer.com

Photos: HSR Classic Daytona

Another Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 24 Hour and Daytona Historics weekend is in the books but we are still reliving those moments from last weekend. VM contributor Robin Thompson sent over a collection of sights from the 4-day extravaganza at Daytona International Speedway. Next up for HSR is the HSR...
teslarati.com

NASCAR executive addresses electrified future

Last Friday, NASCAR executives met for the annual state of the sport meeting, in which they discussed electrification and the motorsport’s future. NASCAR has become synonymous with loud gas V8s and the typically loud drivers that come with them, but at least one of those things may change in coming years as the racing series considers electrifying the vehicles they drive. According to Forbes, in NASCAR’s state of the sport meeting last week, electrification took center stage as the executives planned for the future.
ARIZONA STATE
racer.com

Toyota, Ferrari take wins and WEC titles at Bahrain finale

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID of Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi claimed the Hypercar World Endurance drivers’ dhampionship by cruising to a second-place finish in the 2022 FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain. The trio, who were level on points heading into the race...
racer.com

DeLeon, Sowery, Liddy crowned Radical World Finals champions

With practice, qualifying, and heat races taking place on Wednesday through Saturday, Sunday greeted Radical World Finals Presented by Hankook teams and competitors a totally different experience than they had been part of in the days prior. Other than being slightly cooler in temperature, it was almost perfect conditions during qualifying and the heat races, but Sunday saw high winds and a lot of dust that proved to be difficult for some.
racer.com

Neuville crashes Toyota’s party on WRC Rally Japan day two

Rally Japan was supposed to be a home-town victory lap for WRC drivers’ and manufacturers’ champs Toyota Gazoo Racing, but Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville is on target to spoil the fun after charging to a second-leg lead in the FIA World Rally Championship’s season finale. The Belgian...
fordauthority.com

Ford Performance Director Satisfied After Recent Nascar Wins

After struggles in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, Ford Performance director Mark Rushbrook raised concerns regarding The Blue Oval’s racing efforts back in August. However, as the season wound down, the Ford racers in the Truck Series and Cup Series found their footing, and Rushbrook is pleased with their championship-winning performances at Phoenix Raceway, according to a report from Motorsport.
PHOENIX, AZ
racer.com

Pastrana tops Nitro Rallycross qualifying in Phoenix

Travis Pastrana topped qualifying for the first part of Nitro Rallycross’ Phoenix doubleheader at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports park, defeating Oliver Bennett in the final of the head-to-head ‘Battle Bracket.’. Both made an even start, but it was Pastrana who grabbed the early advantage, keeping an aggressive Bennett...
PHOENIX, AZ

