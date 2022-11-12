Read full article on original website
r.world
2d ago
electric junk cars will never be able to replace top fuel and funny cars. or maybe we can all sit in the stands with our masks on. rooting for a Tesla
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Fiction: My roommate stole my term paper a day before it was dueBassey BYLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Peg Entwistle: Her Tragic Suicide at The Hollywood SignHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
KABLOOEY!!! John Force, Leah Pruett have HUGE explosions at NHRA finale in Pomona!
John Force lost the body on his car while Leah Pruett's motor goes KABOOM! and she STILL wins her opening round run vs. Alex Laughlin in Sunday's NHRA season finale.
NHRA world champs crowned at Pomona: B. Force, Capps and M. Smith join Enders
Meanwhile, Austin Prock, Cruz Pedregon, Greg Anderson and Angie Smith win the season-ending race -- complete stats and race wrap-up
NHRA: Will Robert have the 'Hight' advantage for fourth career Funny Car championship?
Robert Hight is chasing his fourth career Funny Car crown. If he achieves that, he'll become one of only four drivers to ever do so
NHRA Videos -- We've got LOTS of the 2022 champs
Pull up a chair, pour a cup of your favorite beverage and enjoy some great drag racing action as we put a wrap on the 2022 season
racer.com
More speakers announced for Race Industry Week
Six-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Clay Millican, Herrod Performance & Herrod Performance Engines CEO Rob Herrod, President of the FIA World Touring Car Championship and Director of the British Touring Car Championship Alan Gow, Senior Director for Sport at World Rally Championship) Peter Thul, SVRA President Tony Parella and NASA COO Jeremy Croiset have joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.
NASCAR team owner breaks record with Formula 1 pole
Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR team owner Gene Haas saw his Formula 1 team take their first ever pole position ahead of their 143rd start. Haas timed Friday afternoon’s wet-dry Formula 1 qualifying session for Saturday afternoon’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix sprint qualifying race just right, and it resulted in a surprising maiden pole position for Kevin Magnussen at Interlagos Circuit.
racer.com
Pastrana becomes first Nitro RX repeat winner in 2022 in Phoenix
Travis Pastrana became the first repeat winner of the Nitro Rallycross season, heading off Vermont SportsCar teammate Conner Martell in the first final of the series’ double-header weekend at Wild Horse Pass in Phoenix. Pastrana started the main under the lights from pole after taking the top qualifier spot,...
racer.com
Photos: HSR Classic Daytona
Another Historic Sportscar Racing Classic 24 Hour and Daytona Historics weekend is in the books but we are still reliving those moments from last weekend. VM contributor Robin Thompson sent over a collection of sights from the 4-day extravaganza at Daytona International Speedway. Next up for HSR is the HSR...
teslarati.com
NASCAR executive addresses electrified future
Last Friday, NASCAR executives met for the annual state of the sport meeting, in which they discussed electrification and the motorsport’s future. NASCAR has become synonymous with loud gas V8s and the typically loud drivers that come with them, but at least one of those things may change in coming years as the racing series considers electrifying the vehicles they drive. According to Forbes, in NASCAR’s state of the sport meeting last week, electrification took center stage as the executives planned for the future.
Joey Logano Has a Year to Perfect a Task Kyle Busch Thinks the 2022 NASCAR Champ Botched the First Time
Kyle Busch and Joey Logano have a history, so it's hardly surprising one was critical of something the other wrote. The post Joey Logano Has a Year to Perfect a Task Kyle Busch Thinks the 2022 NASCAR Champ Botched the First Time appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Toyota, Ferrari take wins and WEC titles at Bahrain finale
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s No. 8 GR010 HYBRID of Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa and Sebastien Buemi claimed the Hypercar World Endurance drivers’ dhampionship by cruising to a second-place finish in the 2022 FIA WEC season finale in Bahrain. The trio, who were level on points heading into the race...
racer.com
DeLeon, Sowery, Liddy crowned Radical World Finals champions
With practice, qualifying, and heat races taking place on Wednesday through Saturday, Sunday greeted Radical World Finals Presented by Hankook teams and competitors a totally different experience than they had been part of in the days prior. Other than being slightly cooler in temperature, it was almost perfect conditions during qualifying and the heat races, but Sunday saw high winds and a lot of dust that proved to be difficult for some.
racer.com
Neuville crashes Toyota’s party on WRC Rally Japan day two
Rally Japan was supposed to be a home-town victory lap for WRC drivers’ and manufacturers’ champs Toyota Gazoo Racing, but Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville is on target to spoil the fun after charging to a second-leg lead in the FIA World Rally Championship’s season finale. The Belgian...
fordauthority.com
Ford Performance Director Satisfied After Recent Nascar Wins
After struggles in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, Ford Performance director Mark Rushbrook raised concerns regarding The Blue Oval’s racing efforts back in August. However, as the season wound down, the Ford racers in the Truck Series and Cup Series found their footing, and Rushbrook is pleased with their championship-winning performances at Phoenix Raceway, according to a report from Motorsport.
racer.com
Pastrana tops Nitro Rallycross qualifying in Phoenix
Travis Pastrana topped qualifying for the first part of Nitro Rallycross’ Phoenix doubleheader at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports park, defeating Oliver Bennett in the final of the head-to-head ‘Battle Bracket.’. Both made an even start, but it was Pastrana who grabbed the early advantage, keeping an aggressive Bennett...
Comments / 1