richlandsource.com
Cleveland St. Ignatius blanks New Albany in shutout performance
Defense dominated as Cleveland St. Ignatius pitched a 2-0 shutout of New Albany on November 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on November 5, New Albany squared off with Powell Olentangy Liberty in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grandview Heights drops zeroes on Ottawa Hills
Columbus Grandview Heights' impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Hills for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 12. Defense ruled the first half as Columbus Grandview Heights and Ottawa Hills were both scoreless.
richlandsource.com
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overwhelms Columbus Bishop Ready
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-10 explosion on Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 13-0 to begin the second...
richlandsource.com
Maria Stein Marion Local sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Versailles
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Maria Stein Marion Local, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Versailles 35-3 on November 12 in Ohio football. Maria Stein Marion Local darted in front of Versailles 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grove clips Col. Crawford in OT heartbreaker
FINDLAY -- Colonel Crawford's superb football season ended in heartbreak on a snowy Saturday night. The No. 8-seeded Eagles dropped a 14-7 overtime decision to fifth-seeded Columbus Grove in the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals at Donnell Stadium in Findlay. GALLERY: Columbus Grove 14, Col. Crawford 7 (OT) Columbus Grove...
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14
Lexington graduate Cade Stover caught two touchdown passes as second-ranked Ohio State ripped Indiana 56-14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University.
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: New Albany overcomes Upper Arlington
New Albany trucked Upper Arlington on the road to a 20-7 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 11. New Albany opened with a 14-7 advantage over Upper Arlington through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Country Day stonewalls Ottawa-Glandorf
A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cincinnati Country Day shutout Ottawa-Glandorf 1-0 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Neither squad could muster goals in the first half.
richlandsource.com
Bloomdale Elmwood drums Pemberville Eastwood with resounding beat
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Bloomdale Elmwood broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 28-7 explosion on Pemberville Eastwood in an Ohio high school football matchup. Bloomdale Elmwood opened with a 14-0 advantage over Pemberville Eastwood through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Danville grinds out close victory over Lucas
Danville derailed Lucas' hopes after a 27-20 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
Eleven Warriors
Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0
No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
richlandsource.com
Tygers fall to Holy Name in regional semifinals
BRUNSWICK — It was a tale of two halves — and one fateful penalty. Playing without Kent State recruit Keontez Bradley in the second half, fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior came off the rails in a 17-16 loss to top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium.
richlandsource.com
Gahanna Lincoln overpowers Pickerington Central in thorough fashion
Gahanna Lincoln's river of points eventually washed away Pickerington Central in a 38-14 cavalcade in Ohio high school football action on November 11. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington Central settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Liberty Center shuts down Coldwater in defensive masterpiece
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Coldwater as it was blanked 34-0 by Liberty Center in an Ohio high school football matchup. Liberty Center opened with a 7-0 advantage over Coldwater through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Holy Name 17, Mansfield Senior 16
Top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name beat No. 5 Mansfield Senior 17-16 in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game Friday at Brunswick's Auto Mart Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Ohio State Players' Reaction To Kamryn Babb Touchdown Going Viral
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb has faced a lot of adversity during his time in Columbus. But on Saturday, the fifth-year senior was able to have the moment of a lifetime. And his teammates were right there to share it with them. Babb was once a highly-touted recruit out...
Ohio high school football playoffs: OHSAA brackets, scores, live updates (11/11/22)
The 2022 Ohio high school football playoffs continue on Friday night (November 11) with regional semifinals games across the state. With seven divisions and four regions per division, there are 56 playoff games on the schedule this weekend, with Divisions I, II, III, and V playing on Friday night ...
cwcolumbus.com
Former Buckeye turned in his helmet for a paint brush
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "All I do is paint shoes, customized shoes," Kato Mitchell said. His work has been hailed by football players and by LeBron James himself, who gave him a shout-out on Twitter. It all started after Mitchell painted cleats for Ohio State Buckeye Marvin Harrison Junior.
Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
Ohio State football’s one ‘stubborn’ shortcoming, and the decision Ryan Day must make for Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State football team checked nearly every box in Saturday’s 56-14 romp over Indiana, but that unchecked box left coach Ryan Day contemplating a massive headache. The Buckeyes achieved the fast start Day wanted with a 21-0 first-quarter lead. The running game leveled an...
