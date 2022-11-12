ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

richlandsource.com

Columbus Grandview Heights drops zeroes on Ottawa Hills

Columbus Grandview Heights' impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Hills for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 12. Defense ruled the first half as Columbus Grandview Heights and Ottawa Hills were both scoreless.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overwhelms Columbus Bishop Ready

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-10 explosion on Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 13-0 to begin the second...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Grove clips Col. Crawford in OT heartbreaker

FINDLAY -- Colonel Crawford's superb football season ended in heartbreak on a snowy Saturday night. The No. 8-seeded Eagles dropped a 14-7 overtime decision to fifth-seeded Columbus Grove in the Division VI, Region 22 semifinals at Donnell Stadium in Findlay. GALLERY: Columbus Grove 14, Col. Crawford 7 (OT) Columbus Grove...
COLUMBUS GROVE, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Lexington graduate Cade Stover caught two touchdown passes as second-ranked Ohio State ripped Indiana 56-14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Bloomdale Elmwood drums Pemberville Eastwood with resounding beat

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Bloomdale Elmwood broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 28-7 explosion on Pemberville Eastwood in an Ohio high school football matchup. Bloomdale Elmwood opened with a 14-0 advantage over Pemberville Eastwood through the first quarter.
BLOOMDALE, OH
Eleven Warriors

Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0

No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Tygers fall to Holy Name in regional semifinals

BRUNSWICK — It was a tale of two halves — and one fateful penalty. Playing without Kent State recruit Keontez Bradley in the second half, fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior came off the rails in a 17-16 loss to top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Holy Name 17, Mansfield Senior 16

Top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name beat No. 5 Mansfield Senior 17-16 in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game Friday at Brunswick's Auto Mart Stadium. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
MANSFIELD, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Former Buckeye turned in his helmet for a paint brush

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "All I do is paint shoes, customized shoes," Kato Mitchell said. His work has been hailed by football players and by LeBron James himself, who gave him a shout-out on Twitter. It all started after Mitchell painted cleats for Ohio State Buckeye Marvin Harrison Junior.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH

