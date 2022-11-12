ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Mission Trail Baptist is connecting veterans with healthcare careers

SAN ANTONIO – Mission Trail Baptist Hospital is honoring Veterans Day Friday with a career fair. The hospital wants to connect veterans with careers in the Healthcare industry. The CEO hopes this will help veterans find a new path after serving our country. "At times, when veterans leave the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

IED survivor completes 11-day fundraiser walk, traveling over 200 miles

SAN ANTONIO – An eleven-day walk concluded Friday, as veteran and I.E.D. survivor Nick Perales arrived in San Antonio. Corporal Perales set out from Houston on foot a week and a half ago and has walked more than 200 miles with a 50-pound rucksack. His mission is to raise both money and awareness for wounded veterans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence

SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Pearl charges for parking to update amenities

On November 1, the Historic Pearl began to charge for all parking around the popular outdoor complex. The response was met with some questions on social media. News 4/Fox 29 reached out to the Pearl main office about the new changes. The Pearl replied,. "Recent parking updates at Pearl reflect...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

H-E-B Christmas tree to arrive on Tuesday morning at Travis Park

SAN ANTONIO - Thanksgiving is just around the corner but after Tuesday, it will begin to look a lot like Christmas. The H-E-B Christmas Tree will arrive at 9 a.m. on Tuesday Travis Park. The tree is an annual gift to the City of San Antonio. H-E-B’s Texas Backyard team...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City council to hold special meeting on Councilman Perry

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council has called a special meeting on Monday for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. The agenda reads that it's the city council's decision to issue a vote of no confidence calling on Perry to resign. It was just yesterday he turned himself in on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

PHOTOS: 6 things to know before visiting Lightscape at Botanical Garden

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Botanical Gardens Lightscape is back for round two this year with new features and information. After their first year with Lightscape, San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr said they wanted to come back with more options and installations. New Features. Carr also mentioned...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Massive cold front rolls through with blustery winds, exceeding 25 mph

Today is a big weather day with wild changes as this strong cold front moves through. The morning started off pretty cloudy, warm and humid. Temperatures climbed to the low 80s from San Antonio on south before the cold front moved in. Gusts will be in the 25 - 35mph range the rest of the day today and stay on the windy side into the night. We'll also see scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms move through during the afternoon. Some of this rain could linger into the first part of the evening before moving out of the area. We are still in a "Marginal" to "Slight" severe storm outlook this afternoon through early evening, look for a very isolated chance of a severe storm with quarter size hail and wind gusts. Most of the thunder we see in our region will not be severe but could have pea to dime size hail.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

