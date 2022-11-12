Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina
In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
Clemson falls at buzzer to South Carolina
South Carolina hit a jumper in the final seconds to retake the lead and down Clemson 60-58 Friday night at the Colonial Life arena. The Tigers fought back in the final minutes, but it wasn't enough. (...)
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
FOX Sports
Bacot, Love help No. 1 UNC top College of Charleston
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to help No. 1 North Carolina push past the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night. The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that...
No. 7 Duke pounds USC Upstate in tune-up for Kansas
Kyle Filipowski’s 15 points led five Duke players in double figures as the No. 7 Blue Devils rolled past visiting
Live updates: WVU vs. Pitt - Final
PITTSBURGH -- West Virginia and Pitt renew their rivalry in tonight's 7 p.m. game at the Petersen Events Center. It's the second straight season and the fifth time in six years the two have played after taking a break for five years. The two met at least once every season from 1917-18 to 2011-12. The Mountaineers have won five in a row in the series, which is the longest streak since a nine-game streak from 1964-68. The Mountaineers also won four in a row from 1976-77 when coach Bob Huggins attended WVU. In addition, WVU has won three in a row at the Petersen Events Center with victories in 2019, 2017 and 2012. The team was 1-7 as the visitor before that.
LSU Goes Over 100 Points in Third-Straight Game, Defeats WCU 107-34
BATON ROUGE - For the third time in as many games, LSU (3-0) eclipsed 100 points, taking down Western Carolina (2-1) 107-34 Sunday afternoon in the PMAC to hand the Catamounts their first loss of the season. It was LSU’s third time this season with a victory margin over 70.
SFGate
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
SFGate
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Yardbarker
Iowa improves to 2-0 with blowout of North Carolina A&T
Kris Murray poured in 22 points and Patrick McCaffery had 21 points as Iowa put on an impressive display of offense in drubbing visiting North Carolina A&T 112-71 on Friday night in Iowa City, Iowa. Payton Sandfort added 17 points and Filip Rebraca had 12 points for the Hawkeyes, who...
Highlights, Photos and Notes: Clemson 31, Louisville 16
CLEMSON, S.C. - Despite a good performance from their defense, the Louisville football program's offense failed to hold up their end of the bargain, resulting in a 31-16 loss at Clemson to snap a four-game win streak. The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which...
Clemson Bounces Back with Home Win over Louisville
No. 10 Clemson remained undefeated in ACC play behind a solid defensive effort and 248 rushing yards as the Tigers rolled past Louisville for their 39th consecutive home victory.
Halftime report: Clemson leads Louisville by two touchdowns
Dabo Swinney and the Tigers had a solid first half as the team heads into the locker room with a 17-7 lead over Scott Satterfield and the Louisville Cardinals. It has been a solid recovery game for Clemson so far, as Swinney’s team looks much improved from their 35-14 loss to Notre Dame last week. Though the first half wasn’t perfect, the Tigers have looked like the better team so far Saturday. Starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has had a much-needed bounce back, completing 14-20 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. He has been effective on the ground, taking nine carries for 28 yards and a touchdown. Freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams has been his top target, with six receptions for 59-yards and the last touchdown of the first half. Starting running back Will Shipley has been good but hasn’t seen a full workload, as it looked like he got banged up on a pass block in the first half. Clemson’s defense has been solid but once again has struggled against the run. Louisville will start the second half with the ball as they trail the Tigers by ten. List ESPN's College GameDay makes its picks for Clemson vs. Louisville
Tar Heels rally in second half to get past Charleston
Things didn’t look so great for North Carolina in the first half of Friday’s game against College of Charleston. The Tar Heels trailed 50-43 to the Cougars at halftime, getting out-rebounded and out-played in that first half. But it was the second half that told the story. North Carolina came out on a 9-2 run in the second half to tie the game, and eventually take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish minutes later. That effort was powered by Armando Bacot and Caleb Love who combined to score the first 19 points of the second half for the Tar Heels in the 102-86...
Comments / 0