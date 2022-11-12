Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Related
Razorbacks looking to build on recent defensive success
The overall feeling around the Arkansas football program has changed amid the Razorbacks' current two-game losing streak. Despite two disappointing losses at home, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman believes the team's defense has provided some promising performances that the Hogs can build on moving forward. In the first eight games...
Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25
The first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.
Arkansas Official Depth Chart for Ole Miss Game
On Monday, the University of Arkansas released the team's official depth chart for its Week 12 matchup at home against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks will host the Rebels on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. (CT) kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised SEC Network. It...
Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
Like It or Not, This One's on Sam
Numerous questionable decisions cost Arkansas Razorbacks much needed win
Harold Perkins named Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins has been named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the seventh-ranked Tigers’ SEC Western Division clinching win over Arkansas on Saturday. Perkins, a true freshman from Cypress, Texas, had one of the best all-around games for a defender in...
College football's 10 best freshmen from Week 11: LSU's Harold Perkins logs 'flu game' in win over Arkansas
The best Freshmen of the Week candidates don't just log a terrific effort, they do so when everything is on the line in big games. And LSU linebacker Harold Perkins did just that in the Tigers' 13-10 win over Arkansas, leading 247Sports' Chris Hummer to select Perkins as 247Sports' True Freshman of the Week.
247Sports
Brian Kelly compares LSU star Harold Perkins Jr. against Arkansas to Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game'
The LSU Tigers survived a 13-10 nailbiter against Arkansas in a game where linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. had a massive outing. Perkins finished with eight tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles, all while sick After the game, head coach Brian Kelly praised Perkins, who left the star linebacker confused when comparing him to NBA legend Michael Jordan.
Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future
Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
talkbusiness.net
NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend
Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
Recounts and runoff elections in Northwest Arkansas
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The election season in Northwest Arkansas isn’t over as some local races head to a runoff. In Arkansas, after midterm general elections, only county and municipal races can head to a runoff election. For a municipal runoff to occur, a candidate receives less than 50% of the vote and doesn’t have […]
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in Conoco robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a Conoco gas station in Little Rock on Nov.1. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Dallas Heiman, of Paris, Arkansas and he is currently being held at the Logan...
Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
KHBS
Benton County crews preparing for snow possibility
ROGERS, Ark. — Officials in Benton County say they are preparing for the possibility of snow next week. "We have our crews on standby for Monday. We have them ready,” said Melody Kwok, spokesperson for Benton County. “If anything does stick to the road, we will be out there, ready to take care of it."
Bella Vista introduces a new late night pub
The former American Legion building in Bella Vista has transformed into Shredder's Public House, hence its new funky geometric designs on the exterior. The intrigue: Bella Vista is a former retirement community. It's a beautiful place with trails, lakes and golf courses, but the town is not exactly known for its vibrant nightlife or bustling restaurant scene.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0