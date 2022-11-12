ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Razorbacks looking to build on recent defensive success

The overall feeling around the Arkansas football program has changed amid the Razorbacks' current two-game losing streak. Despite two disappointing losses at home, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman believes the team's defense has provided some promising performances that the Hogs can build on moving forward. In the first eight games...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas moves up in latest AP Top 25

The first regular season update of the AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, and the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up one spot to No. 9. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Kentucky, No. 13 Auburn, No. 18 Alabama, No. 22 Tennessee and No. 24 Texas A&M.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas Official Depth Chart for Ole Miss Game

On Monday, the University of Arkansas released the team's official depth chart for its Week 12 matchup at home against Ole Miss. The Razorbacks will host the Rebels on Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. (CT) kickoff from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be televised SEC Network. It...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Five-star Layden Blocker signs with Arkansas

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman's first commitment of the 2023 recruiting class has made it official. Composite five-star point guard Layden Blocker signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Razorbacks on Saturday evening during a gathering a Bordinos on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. "I'm very excited. This is a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Brian Kelly compares LSU star Harold Perkins Jr. against Arkansas to Michael Jordan's 'Flu Game'

The LSU Tigers survived a 13-10 nailbiter against Arkansas in a game where linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. had a massive outing. Perkins finished with eight tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles, all while sick After the game, head coach Brian Kelly praised Perkins, who left the star linebacker confused when comparing him to NBA legend Michael Jordan.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Rutgers Basketball: Paul Mulcahy injury situation uncertain for future

Three games into the season and Rutgers basketball is already having to deal with injury issues. Caleb McConnell has been on the shelf for the first three contests with a knee issue and now Paul Mulcahy saw his playing time cut to just nine minutes in today’s 73-65 win over UMass-Lowell. Mulcahy injured his left shoulder in the season-opener against Columbia and while he played 27 minutes in the second win of the season of Sacred Heart, he did not appear to be his usual self. Mulcahy regularly grabbed his shoulder and shot just 1-of-6 for the game. Today, head coach Steve Pikiell did not even attempt to play Mulcahy down the stretch.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend

Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Benton County crews preparing for snow possibility

ROGERS, Ark. — Officials in Benton County say they are preparing for the possibility of snow next week. "We have our crews on standby for Monday. We have them ready,” said Melody Kwok, spokesperson for Benton County. “If anything does stick to the road, we will be out there, ready to take care of it."
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Axios

Bella Vista introduces a new late night pub

The former American Legion building in Bella Vista has transformed into Shredder's Public House, hence its new funky geometric designs on the exterior. The intrigue: Bella Vista is a former retirement community. It's a beautiful place with trails, lakes and golf courses, but the town is not exactly known for its vibrant nightlife or bustling restaurant scene.
BELLA VISTA, AR
247Sports

247Sports

