The LSU Tigers came into Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks just needing one victory in their last two games to win the SEC West and they did it. The Tigers defeated the Hogs 13-10 on a snowy day in Fayetteville. Their win officially knocks Alabama out of going to Atlanta and gives Ole Miss a slight chance to stay in the running with a victory Saturday over the Tide.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO