Fayetteville, AR

fordhamsports.com

Men’s Basketball Falls to #10 Arkansas

Box Score Fayetteville, Ark. - Arkansas is the only state in North America where you can find a diamond field. More than 33,100 diamonds have been found by visitors here since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972. Unfortunately, the Fordham men's basketball team did not find any diamonds tonight in Arkansas, falling to the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas, 74-48, in Bud Walton Arena.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Ricky Council Skies in New Way, Musselman’s Surprising Comment + More from Fordham Win

FAYETTEVILLE — For a stretch in the first half, Fordham literally couldn’t do anything against the smothering Arkansas basketball defense. Using the length that has many fans and experts excited about their potential this season, the Razorbacks held the Rams scoreless for more than eight minutes early in their 74-48 win inside Bud Walton Arena on Friday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 11-13-2022

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s segment of Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team sits down to recap the LSU game. Will Moclair and Kirk also get into high school football playoffs, potential upcoming commits, and so much more.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Yes, Harold Perkins Devastated Arkansas’ Offense. The Rest of the Story is Harder to Digest.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football squandered an excellent defensive performance by putting together another offensive clunker Saturday afternoon. A week after spending most of a loss to Liberty in neutral, the Razorbacks mustered a season-low 249 yards of offense and never really got into gear at all in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU inside a frigid Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Hogs crush Missouri State in first round of NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is moving on in the NCAA Tournament after a 6-0 win over Missouri State. Ava Tankersley scored just 26 seconds into the match and the Hogs rolled from there. Jess De Filippo had a hat trick in the win. The Hogs will set six seeded...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Hogs fall to #7 LSU; the Boot returns to Baton Rouge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the sixth time in the last seven meetings the Battle of the Boot would go to LSU. The #7 Tigers came into Fayetteville and knocked off Arkansas, 13-10 handing the Hogs their second straight loss. Arkansas falls to 5-5 and 2-4 in SEC play. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thecomeback.com

CFB world praises Harold Perkins’ epic day for LSU

The LSU Tigers came into Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks just needing one victory in their last two games to win the SEC West and they did it. The Tigers defeated the Hogs 13-10 on a snowy day in Fayetteville. Their win officially knocks Alabama out of going to Atlanta and gives Ole Miss a slight chance to stay in the running with a victory Saturday over the Tide.
BATON ROUGE, LA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas

The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

