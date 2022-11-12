Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
fordhamsports.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to #10 Arkansas
Box Score Fayetteville, Ark. - Arkansas is the only state in North America where you can find a diamond field. More than 33,100 diamonds have been found by visitors here since the Crater of Diamonds became an Arkansas state park in 1972. Unfortunately, the Fordham men's basketball team did not find any diamonds tonight in Arkansas, falling to the tenth-ranked University of Arkansas, 74-48, in Bud Walton Arena.
bestofarkansassports.com
Ricky Council Skies in New Way, Musselman’s Surprising Comment + More from Fordham Win
FAYETTEVILLE — For a stretch in the first half, Fordham literally couldn’t do anything against the smothering Arkansas basketball defense. Using the length that has many fans and experts excited about their potential this season, the Razorbacks held the Rams scoreless for more than eight minutes early in their 74-48 win inside Bud Walton Arena on Friday.
nwahomepage.com
2025 national Top 20 prospect Terrion Burgess attends Arkansas-Fordham game at BWA, talks about his experience
FAYETTEVILLE — Talented 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess was in attendance Friday night for No. 10 Arkansas’ home game against the Fordham Rams, marking his second appearance at a Razorbacks’ game in the past month. Burgess (6-9 wing, Arkansas Hawks, 247Sports national No. 17 / 4-star prospect)...
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 11-13-2022
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – For this week’s segment of Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk, the team sits down to recap the LSU game. Will Moclair and Kirk also get into high school football playoffs, potential upcoming commits, and so much more.
bestofarkansassports.com
Yes, Harold Perkins Devastated Arkansas’ Offense. The Rest of the Story is Harder to Digest.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football squandered an excellent defensive performance by putting together another offensive clunker Saturday afternoon. A week after spending most of a loss to Liberty in neutral, the Razorbacks mustered a season-low 249 yards of offense and never really got into gear at all in a 13-10 loss to No. 7 LSU inside a frigid Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
brproud.com
WATCH: Brian Kelly press conference after Arkansas victory
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas (BRPROUD) — The LSU Tigers beat the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday morning. Head Coach Brian Kelly talks about the victory of this game and what’s to come in the future for the Tigers.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Arkansas claims 11th consecutive region title, Van Camp secures individual win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Razorback junior Isabel Van Camp won the individual title in the NCAA South Central Region on Friday, covering the 6,000m distance on the Dale Watts Course in 20 minutes, 1.9 seconds, as Arkansas claimed the team title for the 11th consecutive year. “This feels very...
5newsonline.com
Hogs crush Missouri State in first round of NCAA Tournament
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is moving on in the NCAA Tournament after a 6-0 win over Missouri State. Ava Tankersley scored just 26 seconds into the match and the Hogs rolled from there. Jess De Filippo had a hat trick in the win. The Hogs will set six seeded...
5newsonline.com
Hogs fall to #7 LSU; the Boot returns to Baton Rouge
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the sixth time in the last seven meetings the Battle of the Boot would go to LSU. The #7 Tigers came into Fayetteville and knocked off Arkansas, 13-10 handing the Hogs their second straight loss. Arkansas falls to 5-5 and 2-4 in SEC play. The...
Mark May Predicting Significant College Football Upset Today
College football analyst Mark May is predicting a significant upset on Saturday. He believes the No. 7 LSU Tigers will fall to the unranked Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville later this afternoon. May provided an explanation for this prediction on The Crowd's Line with co-host Lou Holtz. “This is one of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Brian Kelly said after LSU's win over Arkansas in the Battle for the Golden Boot
Brian Kelly could be coaching in an SEC Championship Game in his first season at LSU. Kelly’s Tigers stayed perfect against the SEC West, defeating Arkansas 13-10 on Saturday in Fayetteville. An Ole Miss loss to Alabama clinches the division title for the Tigers. Saturday’s win in the Battle...
thecomeback.com
CFB world praises Harold Perkins’ epic day for LSU
The LSU Tigers came into Saturday’s game against the Arkansas Razorbacks just needing one victory in their last two games to win the SEC West and they did it. The Tigers defeated the Hogs 13-10 on a snowy day in Fayetteville. Their win officially knocks Alabama out of going to Atlanta and gives Ole Miss a slight chance to stay in the running with a victory Saturday over the Tide.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Greg McElroy makes case for why Harold Perkins should be getting Heisman buzz
Greg McElroy watched on Saturday as LSU freshman LB Harold Perkins wreaked absolute havoc in the Arkansas backfield. Even playing with the flu, Perkins had a huge game, forcing 2 fumbles that helped LSU’s defense bail out the offense in a 13-10 victory in Fayetteville. After the game, McElroy...
Governors of Louisiana, Arkansas exchange friendly jabs on social media as Tigers vs. Razorbacks game begins
Hutchinson's tweet included a picture of the two governors side-by-side, each representing their team with shirts and gear featuring the Tigers' colors and the Razorbacks' colors.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 6 Best Hot Dog Joints in Arkansas
The Original ScoopDog is one of the oldest and most famous hot dog shops in North Little Rock, Arkansas. This restaurant has been around for over 23 years and is renowned for its quality food and commitment to the community. The owner, Joe, attributes the business's success to its customers' loyalty. The hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
5newsonline.com
Dewitt vs Gravette | Football Friday Night Playoffs
Dewitt ran away with it, ending the Lions season. (Nov. 11, 2022)
5newsonline.com
High school football scores & highlights | Playoff Week 1
ARKANSAS, USA — The first week of playoffs during Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Friday, Nov. 11. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
KATV
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in Conoco robbery
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that they have arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a Conoco gas station in Little Rock on Nov.1. Authorities arrested 21-year-old Dallas Heiman, of Paris, Arkansas and he is currently being held at the Logan...
5newsonline.com
One of the youngest members of the Arkansas House will represent south Fort Smith
Zack Gramlich is the District 50 State Representative-elect. At 29, he'll be one of the youngest to serve. Daren visited with Zack about his goals.
