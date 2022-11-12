Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: Sheldon, Mikulasikova record double-doubles, lead No. 14 Ohio State 82-64 over Boston CollegeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Babb cites faith, brotherhood, from recovery to first career touchdown in Buckeyes 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Buckeyes defense ‘locked in’ during 56-14 win over IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 56-14 win against IndianaThe LanternBloomington, IN
richlandsource.com
Cleveland St. Ignatius blanks New Albany in shutout performance
Defense dominated as Cleveland St. Ignatius pitched a 2-0 shutout of New Albany on November 12 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on November 5, New Albany squared off with Powell Olentangy Liberty in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overwhelms Columbus Bishop Ready
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-10 explosion on Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 13-0 to begin the second...
richlandsource.com
No pain, no gain: Powell Olentangy Liberty overcomes Perrysburg
Powell Olentangy Liberty handed Perrysburg a tough 14-3 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 11. Powell Olentangy Liberty darted in front of Perrysburg 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Grandview Heights drops zeroes on Ottawa Hills
Columbus Grandview Heights' impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Hills for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 12. Defense ruled the first half as Columbus Grandview Heights and Ottawa Hills were both scoreless.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14
Lexington graduate Cade Stover caught two touchdown passes as second-ranked Ohio State ripped Indiana 56-14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University.
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: Bellaire posts stop sign on Nelsonville-York's offense
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Bellaire's 20-0 blanking of Nelsonville-York in Ohio high school football action on November 12. Bellaire jumped in front of Nelsonville-York 6-0 to begin the second quarter.
$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake handles stress test to best Westerville South
Uniontown Lake poked just enough holes in Westerville South's defense to garner a taut, 16-7 victory in Ohio high school football on November 11. An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Eleven Warriors
Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0
No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
WKRC
National clinical trial at The James offers more hope for patients with peritoneal cancers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The James at Ohio State is one of only five sites nationwide to offer a clinical trial using cytoreductive surgery for patients whose cancer has spread to the belly cavity. Expert Dr. Alex Kim explains how the surgery could be a game changer for peritoneal cancer patients.
richlandsource.com
Tygers fall to Holy Name in regional semifinals
BRUNSWICK — It was a tale of two halves — and one fateful penalty. Playing without Kent State recruit Keontez Bradley in the second half, fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior came off the rails in a 17-16 loss to top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium.
richlandsource.com
Off and running: Van Wert could not be caught in racing past Millersburg West Holmes
Millersburg West Holmes couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 40-35 to Van Wert for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Van Wert opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millersburg West Holmes through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Gahanna Lincoln overpowers Pickerington Central in thorough fashion
Gahanna Lincoln's river of points eventually washed away Pickerington Central in a 38-14 cavalcade in Ohio high school football action on November 11. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Gahanna Lincoln and Pickerington Central settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
richlandsource.com
Tipp City Tippecanoe storms back to knock off Mt. Orab Western Brown
Tipp City Tippecanoe, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Mt. Orab Western Brown 41-30 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Orab Western Brown, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Tipp City...
The 5 Top Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Columbus, Ohio
If you're considering relocating your family to Columbus, keep reading to learn about some of the best family-friendly areas in Ohio's capital.
richlandsource.com
Maria Stein Marion Local sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Versailles
Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Maria Stein Marion Local, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Versailles 35-3 on November 12 in Ohio football. Maria Stein Marion Local darted in front of Versailles 14-3 to begin the second quarter.
columbusunderground.com
Historic Apartments Near Grandview Demolished
The Windsor Arms, a three-story apartment complex built in 1926, is in the process of being demolished. Located at 1485 W. Third Ave. and owned by a company associated with the Wagenbrenner family (Wagbros Company 124 LTD), the two-building complex had structural issues that couldn’t be resolved, according to Jeff Wagenbrenner, the Principal/Owner of Wagenbrenner Real Estate.
East High School football team looking to continue making history in Regional Finals
COLUMBUS, Ohio — At East High School in Columbus, it's been a year to remember. The school celebrated its 100-year anniversary and now the school's football program has even more to be proud of. On Saturday, the team will play in the Ohio High School Football Regional Semifinals. Head...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
115. A Cut Above the Rest: “Everyday Hero” and Barber Al Edmondson
115. A Cut Above the Rest: “Everyday Hero” and Barber Al Edmondson. Dan Skinner first learned about Al Edmondson and his barbershop, A Cut Above the Rest, after reading a Columbus Dispatch article about the Everyday Hero award bestowed on Edmondson. As a community hub, the barbershop not only provides haircuts, but it also offers health screenings and other resources to neighbors and customers in the Near East Side. Plus, our first installment of “Things You Need to Know,” produced in collaboration with the Center for Community Solutions. Show notes: prognosisohio.com. Hosted and produced by Dan Skinner. Copywriting and production support by Angela Lin. “Things You Need To Know” written by Patti Carlyle and Dan Skinner. Music by Kyle Rosenberger. Prognosis Ohio is a member of the WCBE Podcast Experience and the Health Podcast Network. Prognosis Ohio is a production of Prognosis Ohio, LLC.
Ohio State Players' Reaction To Kamryn Babb Touchdown Going Viral
Ohio State wide receiver Kamryn Babb has faced a lot of adversity during his time in Columbus. But on Saturday, the fifth-year senior was able to have the moment of a lifetime. And his teammates were right there to share it with them. Babb was once a highly-touted recruit out...
