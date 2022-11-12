ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Arlington, OH

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overwhelms Columbus Bishop Ready

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-10 explosion on Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 13-0 to begin the second...
Columbus Grandview Heights drops zeroes on Ottawa Hills

Columbus Grandview Heights' impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Ottawa Hills for an Ohio boys soccer victory on November 12. Defense ruled the first half as Columbus Grandview Heights and Ottawa Hills were both scoreless.
GALLERY: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Lexington graduate Cade Stover caught two touchdown passes as second-ranked Ohio State ripped Indiana 56-14 on Saturday at Ohio Stadium. Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University.
$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
Jacy Sheldon Ties School Record with 11 Steals As Ohio State Women’s Basketball Defeats Boston College to Improve to 2-0

No Ohio State basketball player has ever had more steals in a game than Jacy Sheldon did on Sunday. With 11 steals in Ohio State’s 82-64 win at Boston College, Sheldon tied the school record for most steals in a game previously set by Lisa Cline against UCLA in 1988. Those are not only the most steals in a game by an Ohio State women’s basketball player but by an Ohio State basketball player of either gender, as the men’s basketball record for single-game steals is eight by Troy Taylor against St. Joseph’s in 1983.
Tygers fall to Holy Name in regional semifinals

BRUNSWICK — It was a tale of two halves — and one fateful penalty. Playing without Kent State recruit Keontez Bradley in the second half, fifth-seeded Mansfield Senior came off the rails in a 17-16 loss to top-seeded Parma Heights Holy Name in a Division III, Region 10 semifinal game at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium.
Tipp City Tippecanoe storms back to knock off Mt. Orab Western Brown

Tipp City Tippecanoe, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Mt. Orab Western Brown 41-30 for an Ohio high school football victory on November 11. The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Orab Western Brown, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Tipp City...
Historic Apartments Near Grandview Demolished

The Windsor Arms, a three-story apartment complex built in 1926, is in the process of being demolished. Located at 1485 W. Third Ave. and owned by a company associated with the Wagenbrenner family (Wagbros Company 124 LTD), the two-building complex had structural issues that couldn’t be resolved, according to Jeff Wagenbrenner, the Principal/Owner of Wagenbrenner Real Estate.
115. A Cut Above the Rest: “Everyday Hero” and Barber Al Edmondson

115. A Cut Above the Rest: “Everyday Hero” and Barber Al Edmondson. Dan Skinner first learned about Al Edmondson and his barbershop, A Cut Above the Rest, after reading a Columbus Dispatch article about the Everyday Hero award bestowed on Edmondson. As a community hub, the barbershop not only provides haircuts, but it also offers health screenings and other resources to neighbors and customers in the Near East Side. Plus, our first installment of “Things You Need to Know,” produced in collaboration with the Center for Community Solutions. Show notes: prognosisohio.com. Hosted and produced by Dan Skinner. Copywriting and production support by Angela Lin. “Things You Need To Know” written by Patti Carlyle and Dan Skinner. Music by Kyle Rosenberger. Prognosis Ohio is a member of the WCBE Podcast Experience and the Health Podcast Network. Prognosis Ohio is a production of Prognosis Ohio, LLC.
