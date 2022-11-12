Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
The top 10 most-regretted college majors — and the degrees graduates wish they had pursued instead
Between the sky-high cost and student loan burden, more students are taking a closer look at college's return on investment. When it comes to value, what you study may be the most important factor. Graduates entering the workforce with good career prospects and high starting salaries are the most satisfied...
Some colleges are so desperate for new students that they're offering slots to high schoolers who may not have even considered applying
Colleges nationwide are struggling to meet enrollment goals as more young people forgo a degree. Some have responded by making admissions offers to students who never officially applied. The cost of a college education has led many young Americans to explore other options. Just like raising wages to attract employees,...
Comments / 0