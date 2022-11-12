Read full article on original website
miamiredhawks.com
Miami Places Second at Synchro Fall Classic
IRVINE, Calif.—Hitting the 200-point mark in its first competition of the season, the Miami University senior synchronized skating team finished second among a strong five-team field at the Synchro Fall Classic on Saturday. The RedHawks amassed a free skate score of 133.92 and finished with a total score of 200.00 for the competition.
ECU notebook: Pirates lose heartbreaker to Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WNCT) — Cincinnati’s fourth-quarter field goal was what put the nail in the coffin in their 27-25 win over East Carolina Friday night. ECU came back from a 21-5 deficit, but ultimately, the Bearcats would walk away with the win to keep their home win streak alive, now at 32 straight. Cincinnati has also […]
miamiredhawks.com
Miami in Second after Short Program at Synchro Fall Classic
IRVINE, Calif.—In its season-opening competition, the Miami University senior synchronized skating team got off to a strong start with a clean short program skate at the Synchro Fall Classic. Miami registered a score of 66.08 and sits in second place among the five-team senior field. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Skating...
Three-Star Cornerback Decommits from UC
UC now has 20 commits slated to sign their NLIs next month.
nsjonline.com
East Carolina falls short in thriller at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Coe kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 27-25 on Friday night. Cincinnati led 24-12 at halftime but a 13-point third quarter gave East Carolina a 25-24 lead heading to the fourth. The...
Waynesville’s perfect season ends in state finals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Waynesville girls soccer team had its impressive season come to a heartbreaking end in Friday’s Div. 2 state championship where the Spartans fell 1-0 to Copley, marking their only loss of the year to finish 21-1. In their first year up in Div. 2, the defending Division 3 state champ […]
Dayton wins final home football game of season over Morehead State
DAYTON — The Dayton Flyers battled the cold and snow Saturday afternoon to beat the Morehead State Eagles, 49-27, at Welcome Stadium. The Flyers improve to 8-2 overall, 6-1 in the Pioneer Football League. >>Dayton Football gets 700th win in program history. UD had over 500 yards of total...
Kings knocks off defending state champion Winton Woods 23-16 in regional semifinals
The Knights avenged an earlier-season loss to the Warriors to advance to the regional final
Watch: Desmond Ridder, Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Pump Up Nippert Crowd Before ECU Game
Two of the best players in UC history showed out for 'Nipp at Night.'
Phoenix, November 13 High School 🏐 Game Notice
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million
A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
miamistudent.net
Miami University has announced four finalists for Provost
After a months-long search, Miami University has announced four finalists for Provost. Finalists include Elizabeth Mullenix, Lynn Okagaki, Karin Ruhlandt and Jeanette Altarriba. Currently, the position is being filled in the interim by Mullenix after former provost Jason Osborne resigned in April. Osborne’s resignation came just days before a committee...
dayton.com
Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record
Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
Anchor Bar, the original Buffalo wing restaurant, to add Cincinnati location
The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year.
These are the casinos with the loosest slots
The I-Team used state data to rank 32 gambling venues on their payout rates for slot machines in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Spoiler alert: Playing the loosest slots might require a full tank of gas.
Fox 19
Cold blast for the work week!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night will be cold with clearing skies late and an overnight low of 24° along with a light east wind. Monday will be the warmest day of the work week as warm sunshine will allow temperatures to rise into the low-to-mid 40s. Clouds increase Monday night into Tuesday as a system moves into the Ohio Valley to deliver a wintry mix. Areas along and north of I-71 will see more of a rain/snow mix while areas along and south of I-71 will likely see more rain from this.
Miami Valley sees the first snow of the season
DAYTON — The Miami Valley saw the first snowfall of the autumn season Saturday morning. >>Reactions mixed about first snow in Miami Valley forecast for Saturday morning. Light snow showers fell mainly on grassy areas and caused mainly wet roads. News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spent Saturday riding in...
thegnarlygnome.com
16 Lots Southern Outpost Planning Opening, And Names Their Culinary Director
It’s great news, today, for fans of 16 Lots, or folks looking to experience what the Mason brewery is planning for their second location in Newport Kentucky at the Levee. The new location that they’ve dubbed the ‘Southern Outpost’ has been in process for a while now (you can hear a lot more about it when Del Hall was on the show, last) and things are really gearing up, now.
WDTN
Turkey Hand Pies for Thanksgiving with Afromeals
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the fall season ensues and the Thanksgiving season approaches, these hand pies are a great alternative to the traditional turkey meal! Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shares her Turkey Hand Pies!
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
