cougcenter.com
The Good, Bad and Ugly of WSU’s bowl-clinching win over Arizona State
That’s right, Cougar faithful, for the seventh consecutive full season, your Washington State Cougars are headed to the postseason. Given where WSU sits in the revenue, resources and recruiting pecking order, that is an achievement not to be taken for granted. The best part is that we’re not done. Two games remain, and one of them is fairly winnable.
cougcenter.com
WSU secures bowl eligibility with 28-18 win over Arizona State
The Washington State Cougars secured bowl eligibility with a 28-18 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, improving their record to 6-4 overall and 3-4 in the Pac-12. The final score might seem to indicate a competitive contest, but WSU jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the...
cougcenter.com
What to Watch For: WSU at Boise State preview
The Cougs travel to Idaho for their second game of the season, taking on reigning the Mountain West champions in the Boise State Broncos. The game tips off at 4 p.m. PT and you can watch it on the Mountain West Digital Network. The Broncos struggled in their first game...
cougcenter.com
Arizona State vs. WSU: How to watch Week 11 matchup
WSU (5-4, 2-4 in Pac-12) successfully completed a big road test last week, routing the Stanford Cardinal 52-14. ASU (3-6, 2-4) hoped to pull off a home upset against UCLA, but their late rally fell just short, losing 50-36. It’s family weekend on the Palouse and the Pac-12 wants to give plenty of post-game time for the families who made the trip out to Pullman. Kickoff is set for 12:30 P.M. For those not traveling to Pullman, you can watch the game on Pac-12 Network, stream the game on the Pac-12 website and watch on the Pac-12 app.
Longtime Concord sports store closing
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A business inspired by a man’s career as a concessionaire is closing up shop. The owner of Heads Up Sports in Concord is shutting down after more than 25 years in operation. His store survived the pandemic but continued supply chain issues and a desire to travel are leading to the […]
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
berkeleyside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Gazette Report: Top Notch Cafe In Colfax Closing
The Top Notch Café in Colfax is closing. The Whitman County Gazette reports that Saturday will be the last day that the café on Main Street will be open. The owners tell the gazette that they are moving out of state. The Top Notch Café has been in...
KHQ Right Now
4 University of Idaho students killed in suspected homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho - Four people killed in Moscow on Sunday have been confirmed to be students of the University of Idaho (U of I). University President Scott Green announced the news on Sunday night in a notice that all classes will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14 out of respect for the loss. "It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be the victims of homicide," he said. The families of the students have been notified.
Eater
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
Four people killed in homicide near University of Idaho campus
MOSCOW, ID. — The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened near the University of Idaho which killed four people. Police are investigating the homicide on Kings Road near the campus. Police got the call of an unconscious person in the area. When officers arrived, they found four dead people. An alert was sent to students saying to...
mavensnotebook.com
THIS JUST IN … Tuolumne River agencies, Contra Costa Water District sign on to voluntary agreements MOU
New Signatories Add Momentum to Years-Long Effort to Help Recover Salmon While Protecting Water Reliability. Three water agencies that rely on the Tuolumne River watershed are the most recent signatories to an agreement to provide water flows and new habitat to help improve conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta watershed, adding momentum to the state’s plan to adapt to a new climate reality.
