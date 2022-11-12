MOSCOW, Idaho - Four people killed in Moscow on Sunday have been confirmed to be students of the University of Idaho (U of I). University President Scott Green announced the news on Sunday night in a notice that all classes will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14 out of respect for the loss. "It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be the victims of homicide," he said. The families of the students have been notified.

