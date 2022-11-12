ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Bill Cowher Furious With Colts Hire: NFL World Reacts

The Indianapolis Colts made a move that was heard around the football world earlier this week. Colts owner Jim Irsay made the stunning move to fire head coach Frank Reich after his job appeared to be safe for at least the rest of the season. The move came just one week after the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
FanSided

Bill Cowher rips Colts for Jeff Saturday hire on ‘The NFL Today’

Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher destroyed the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim coach on “The NFL Today.”. There has been plenty of intense criticism around the NFL landscape this week over the Indianapolis Colts’ bizarre decision to name Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich. The hire even received pushback from some of the Colts’ top front-office personnel but Irsay went ahead with the move anyway, opening the organization to endless scrutiny from former players and coaches in the media.
Yardbarker

The Raiders Cannot Overlook The Colts In Week 10

Earlier this week, the Indianapolis Colts made one of the most surprising moves in recent memory. Indianapolis fired then-head coach Frank Reich, which wasn’t surprising in itself based on the team’s performance at the end of last season and the beginning of this one. What was surprising was...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Raiders: How to watch, stream, listen in Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are set for a late afternoon battle at Allegiant Stadium in Week 10. It has been a whirlwind of a week for the Colts, who fired Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. They also placed linebacker Shaquille Leonard on the injured reserve list, and there’s a chance he misses the rest of the season.
NBC Sports

NFL Playoff Picture: Where Patriots stand in ultra-competitive AFC East

The New England Patriots are on a bye in Week 10 of the NFL season, and yet their chances of winning the AFC East actually improved. That's because the Buffalo Bills lost 33-30 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings in the most exciting game of the year so far. The Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit on the road to improve to 8-1.

