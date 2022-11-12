Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Related
New Details Emerge About Jim Irsay Hiring Jeff Saturday, And Colts Fans Should Be Concerned
Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) owner Jim Irsay reportedly went against advice from top executives within the organization in hiring team legend Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it’s the latest power move in what has a been month full of them for...
Bill Cowher Furious With Colts Hire: NFL World Reacts
The Indianapolis Colts made a move that was heard around the football world earlier this week. Colts owner Jim Irsay made the stunning move to fire head coach Frank Reich after his job appeared to be safe for at least the rest of the season. The move came just one week after the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
Bill Cowher rips Colts for Jeff Saturday hire on ‘The NFL Today’
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher destroyed the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim coach on “The NFL Today.”. There has been plenty of intense criticism around the NFL landscape this week over the Indianapolis Colts’ bizarre decision to name Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich. The hire even received pushback from some of the Colts’ top front-office personnel but Irsay went ahead with the move anyway, opening the organization to endless scrutiny from former players and coaches in the media.
Colts vs. Raiders: Staff picks and predictions for Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) will hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. It has been quite the week for the Colts, who fired former head coach Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday to be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
Yardbarker
The Raiders Cannot Overlook The Colts In Week 10
Earlier this week, the Indianapolis Colts made one of the most surprising moves in recent memory. Indianapolis fired then-head coach Frank Reich, which wasn’t surprising in itself based on the team’s performance at the end of last season and the beginning of this one. What was surprising was...
Colts start Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 vs. Raiders
Well, that didn’t last long. In Jeff Saturday’s first game in charge as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite Saturday saying in the build up to the game that Ehlinger would start.
Colts vs. Raiders: How to watch, stream, listen in Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) are set for a late afternoon battle at Allegiant Stadium in Week 10. It has been a whirlwind of a week for the Colts, who fired Frank Reich and hired Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. They also placed linebacker Shaquille Leonard on the injured reserve list, and there’s a chance he misses the rest of the season.
New York Jets vs. New England Patriots odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total
The New York Jets and New England Patriots play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. The Patriots are a 3.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Patriots are -175 on the moneyline in the game. The Jets are +150. The over/under for the game is...
Travis Etienne explains how Chiefs shut down the Jaguars run game
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. entered Sunday on a streak of five straight games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage. That came to an end when the Kansas City Chiefs defense held Etienne to just 45 rushing yards and 28 receiving yards. “The backside backers were shooting...
NBC Sports
Dwight Freeney hilariously answers if he would've taken Colts' HC job
Jim Irsay gave the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coaching job to Jeff Saturday. But what if the Colts owner had offered it up to a different member of the franchise's Ring of Honor?. In an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" earlier this week, guest host Tom Pelissero asked Freeney...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. The Chiefs are a 5.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Chiefs are -240 on the moneyline in the game. The Chargers are +200. The over/under for the game is...
Sporting News
Bill Cowher sounds off against Colts hiring Jeff Saturday: 'What happened in Indianapolis is a travesty'
The Colts hiring Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach turned a lot of heads this week. His lack of experience in addition to his relative lack of involvement with the organization (he was hired as a consultant ahead of this season) has led to a lot of controversy and discussion around the circumstances that led to Jim Irsay hiring him.
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Indianapolis Colts odds: NFL Week 11 point spread, moneyline, total
The Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 11 schedule. The Eagles are a 9.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The Eagles are -450 on the moneyline in the game. The Colts are +360. The over/under for the game is set at...
Colts' gameday roster vs. Raiders in Week 10
The Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) are on the road taking on the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6) for a Week 10 matchup at Allegiant Stadium. Here’s a look at the Colts’ gameday roster for this AFC matchup:
NBC Sports
NFL Playoff Picture: Where Patriots stand in ultra-competitive AFC East
The New England Patriots are on a bye in Week 10 of the NFL season, and yet their chances of winning the AFC East actually improved. That's because the Buffalo Bills lost 33-30 in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings in the most exciting game of the year so far. The Vikings overcame a 27-10 deficit on the road to improve to 8-1.
Comments / 0