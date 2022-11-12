Read full article on original website
Murray, Patrick McCaffery combine for 42, Iowa beats NC A&T
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- — Kris Murray had 22 points and eight rebounds, Patrick McCaffery added 21 points and Iowa beat North Carolina A&T 112-71 on Friday night. McCaffery scored nine points in Iowa's 14-3 game-opening run and Murray scored during their 11-0 run to close the half for a 52-32 lead. McCaffery and Murray each scored 15 points in the first half, nearly matching N.C A&T's output.
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
No. 18 Virginia vies to continue sharp shooting vs. Northern Iowa
C-Ville has been Three-Ville so far for No. 18 Virginia, which looks to continues its hot 3-point shooting Monday night
Iowa improves to 2-0 with blowout of North Carolina AT
Kris Murray poured in 22 points and Patrick McCaffery had 21 points as Iowa put on an impressive display of
5-star Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor in Eugene for Oregon vs. Washington game
Dan Lanning just has a way of getting big-time visitors in Eugene for some of the biggest games that the Oregon Ducks have on the schedule. I can now report that 5-star OT Kadyn Proctor, a verbal commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes, is in Eugene for the Oregon vs. Washington game on Saturday afternoon. This report was kept on the low in the days leading up to the contest. Proctor, who stands at 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, is ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, and the No. 7 overall player in the nation. The Ducks were originally part of Proctor’s...
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
No. 4 Iowa tops Drake 92-86 in overtime
DES MOINES (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 36 points and Caitlin Clark added 28 to help No. 4 Iowa beat Drake 92-86 in overtime on Sunday. Czinano and Clark scored all but two of the Hawkeyes’ points in the extra period as Iowa outscored the Bulldogs 10-4. A...
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
