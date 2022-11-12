ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbiana, OH

Movie filmed in local city gets red-carpet premiere

By Brandon Jaces
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWx1p_0j82Qn4l00

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — On Friday, people got the chance to meet the cast and crew of a movie — and watch the movie itself — that was shot in the city.

The red carpet rolled out for the cast of “An Angelic Christmas” as they walked into the Main Street Theater.

Mom hosts fundraiser to build community for blind

It’s a story about a girl who buys a magical angel tree topper from a store that ends up helping her restore Christmas spirit in town.

“After sending some information to Karen Abercrombie, who is the executive producer and lead actress, she fell in love with the town,” said director Josh Menning. “Being that it’s one of the top 25 Hallmark Christmas towns — and all the other things that happen around the Christmas season — we knew that this was the perfect location.”

Menning and at least one other cast member are from the area.

You can stream the film on Pure Flix on Nov. 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visitsteubenville.com

The Lights at Steubenville’s Nutcracker Village

When the organizers of Historic Fort Steuben and the creative artisans at Nelson’s of Steubenville came up with a holiday event to display life-sized nutcrackers as a way to reinvigorate the downtown and boost the morale of the citizens of Steubenville, they were stumped at first on how to illuminate the unique creations. For the first year, there were only about 35 nutcrackers arrayed in Fort Steuben Park and lit up by floodlights on extension cords staked all around the grounds. “It was a real concern that someone would trip over them,” explained Jerry Barilla, president of Historic Fort Steuben. “And we didn’t know how and if people would respond to this new event.”
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Wahlburgers coming to Austintown

A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to the Valley. A post on Facebook says Wahlburgers will be opening in the Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley Racecourse. No opening date is listed. Actor Mark Wahlberg, whose notable films include Ted, The Departed,...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WTOV 9

NEWS9 Special Assignment: Queen of Hearts

Many state lottery prizes can reach astronomical heights, but what if the same could be done through local business?. That’s the case for some establishments throughout the Ohio Valley. Through word of mouth and popularity, the Queen of Hearts drawing has made its way all over Eastern Ohio and...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Ice rink at Southern Park Mall opens Tuesday

DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall becomes another local winter fun destination today. The ice-skating rink just off Market Street is scheduled to open on Tuesday, November 15 at 4:00 p.m. Sponsored by the Youngstown Clothing Company, the 35’ x 60’ ice rink will be open through January 15....
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
dayton.com

New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday

Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — is opening its Springfield location on Thursday. The 6,000-square foot candy store will host the grand opening of its 101 W. High St. location at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop will remain open until 10 p.m.
NEW SPRINGFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
CHESTERLAND, OH
27 First News

Unlimited bargains and holiday finds in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Oh – If you’re looking for a huge inventory of quality furniture and great holiday finds, head to Bargains Unlimited Furniture in Columbiana. You won’t wait months to get your furniture at Bargains Unlimited Furniture because you can simply buy it and take it home today.
COLUMBIANA, OH
theccmonline.com

John’s Bakery and Café opens in former Classic ’57 building

John’s Bakery and Café is open and continues to provide the same services as the previous Classic ’57, but with the promise of future additions. John Myers returned to his hometown of Minerva after 35 years and multiple successful businesses in San Antonio, Texas, with the intention of retiring. In the past Myers had a restaurant in Hanoverton and in Texas he ran an event center for catering and various events, a bar and grill, a coffee shop, and commercial parking lot. He started a successful First Friday event as well.
MINERVA, OH
25newsnow.com

German Shepherd rescued from cistern under a Canton home

CANTON (25 News Now) - A German Shepherd is doing fine after Canton fire crews pulled him out of a cistern under a Canton home. The Canton Fire Department was called about 9 p.m. Monday to the city’s northwest side where the dog somehow got into the cistern some 20 feet into the ground.
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Local business does damage control when turkey breaks in home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A homeowner and his wife in Vienna had quite a mess to deal with when a turkey crashed through their window. They decided their best bet was to call the area’s authority on replacement windows and siding: Window Depot of Youngstown. Window Depot’s beautiful...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

55K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy