Movie filmed in local city gets red-carpet premiere

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — On Friday, people got the chance to meet the cast and crew of a movie — and watch the movie itself — that was shot in the city.

The red carpet rolled out for the cast of “An Angelic Christmas” as they walked into the Main Street Theater.

It’s a story about a girl who buys a magical angel tree topper from a store that ends up helping her restore Christmas spirit in town.

“After sending some information to Karen Abercrombie, who is the executive producer and lead actress, she fell in love with the town,” said director Josh Menning. “Being that it’s one of the top 25 Hallmark Christmas towns — and all the other things that happen around the Christmas season — we knew that this was the perfect location.”

Menning and at least one other cast member are from the area.

You can stream the film on Pure Flix on Nov. 18.

