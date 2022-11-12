College of Charleston vs. North Carolina: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels had to put together a big 2nd half to rally past and pull away from College of Charleston, 102-86. The Tar Heels trailed 50-43 at the half, but locked down in the 2nd half and outscored the Cougars 59-36 in the 2nd stanza. Armando Bacot had a dominant half, scoring 27 of his 28 points after the break. Caleb Love scored 25 points with 9 rebounds and 6 assists in the win.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO