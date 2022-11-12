Read full article on original website
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United StatesKennardo G. JamesWinston-salem, NC
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy optionsThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina
In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
Clemson falls at buzzer to South Carolina
South Carolina hit a jumper in the final seconds to retake the lead and down Clemson 60-58 Friday night at the Colonial Life arena. The Tigers fought back in the final minutes, but it wasn't enough. (...)
Bacot, Love help No. 1 UNC top College of Charleston
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot had all but one of his 28 points after halftime to help No. 1 North Carolina push past the College of Charleston 102-86 on Friday night. The 6-foot-11 preseason Associated Press All-American got just one shot attempt in an opening half that...
Game Prediction: #15 North Carolina Tar Heels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
IB makes predictions for the upcoming matchup between the #15 North Carolina Tar Heels and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Photos: NC State upset by Boston College
No. 17 N.C. State, which built an early 14-point lead but saw Boston College battle from behind for a 21-20 upset win that ended the Pack’s 16-game win streak at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Eagles, 19.5-point underdogs, took the lead with 14 seconds left on Emmett Morehead’s 2-yard scoring pass...
No. 1 South Carolina eases past No. 17 Maryland 81-56
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Aliyah Boston was solid as usual, and she’s just one of the post players No. 1 South Carolina can send at an opponent in waves. “We pass the bus test,” coach Dawn Staley said. “We do do that.”. As impressive as the...
No. 1 North Carolina looks to improve vs. Gardner-Webb
Challenges have come early for No. 1 North Carolina. Those have developed from opponents and from coach Hubert Davis. The
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
Watch: College of Charleston vs. North Carolina | ACC Men's Basketball Highlights (2022)
College of Charleston vs. North Carolina: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels had to put together a big 2nd half to rally past and pull away from College of Charleston, 102-86. The Tar Heels trailed 50-43 at the half, but locked down in the 2nd half and outscored the Cougars 59-36 in the 2nd stanza. Armando Bacot had a dominant half, scoring 27 of his 28 points after the break. Caleb Love scored 25 points with 9 rebounds and 6 assists in the win.
