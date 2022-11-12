Man hit, killed by SUV in Centre County

UPDATE: CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A man was hit and killed by an SUV Friday evening along Port Matilda Highway.

In a release from Pennsylvania State Police, Joseph Mayes, 56 of Philipsburg, was struck and killed around 6:53 p.m while walking eastbound along Route 322.

Police said the force of the crash sent Mayes into a nearby stream.

Troopers said the driver of the vehicle did not see Mayes until after hitting him. They also noted that conditions were dark and rainy.

Occupants of the vehicle located Mayes and began performing CPR but were unsuccessful. Police and EMS also performed CPR but Mayes was declared dead at the scene from his injuries, according to police.

Troopers also noted that Route 322 was closed until 9 p.m. Friday evening.

Philipsburg Fire Department, Moshannon Valley EMS, Centre County Coroners Office and Emighs Towing assisted Pennsylvania State Police in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center with suspected minor injuries while the other two passengers were uninjured.

Below is the original story.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A pedestrian was hit by a car in Centre County on Friday, Nov. 11.

The accident was on Port Matilda Highway and a coroner was called to the scene, according to the officer at the scene.

No more information about the accident is known at this time.

