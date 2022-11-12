Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
Virginia pastor William Maxwell being investigated for campaigning from the pulpitCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Old Dominion knocked out of bowl eligibility, could QB change be coming?
NORFOLK (WAVY) – Following Old Dominion’s 37-3 loss to James Madison on Saturday, the Monarchs will not be eligible for a bowl game this season. ODU (3-7, 2-4) dropped its fourth consecutive game. The Monarchs last win was a 49-21 victory over Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1), which cracked the AP top 25 on Sunday. The […]
Augusta Free Press
JMU Football: Todd Centeio passes for 304 yards, keying Dukes’ 37-3 win at ODU
The question JMU Football has been facing is whether quarterback Todd Centeio is healthy or not. The Dukes’ coach put him at about 80 percent on Saturday, and it showed in his performance as the Dukes won at Old Dominion, 37-3. Centeio, who did not play two weeks ago...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies improve to 3-0 with 94-77 win over W&M
The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team is off to a fine 3-0 start to its 2022-23 season after topping a competitive William & Mary on Sunday night, 94-77. The Hokies, hosting their third straight game to start the season, weren’t overly impressive, but the offense clicked. Tech jumped out to a 14-0 lead and never looked back as Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 22 points.
13newsnow.com
No. 8 Tribe puts it all together in 45-12 blowout of Villanova on Senior Day
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The previous week at Hampton, William & Mary had won largely in spite of itself. Not so on this Saturday, with a chance to all but clinch a playoff spot on the line. The No. 8 Tribe clicked everywhere and for all four quarters in a...
Augusta Free Press
VMI Football: Keydets come up short again, dropping road finale at Wofford, 34-16
VMI Football dropped its road finale at Wofford by a final of 34-16. The Keydets (1-9, 0-7 SoCon) got a nice passing day from Seth Morgan, who was 21-of-38 passing for 264 yards, a TD and an INT. Wofford (3-7, 3-4 SoCon) dominated on the ground, piling up 232 yards...
Augusta Free Press
VMI Basketball: VMI rallies from 14 down, but comes up short at Davidson, 75-71
VMI rallied from 14 down at the half to get within one in the final minute, but Davidson escaped with a 75-71 win over the Keydets on Sunday. Down 38-24 at the break, VMI (1-2, 0-0) was within 71-68 when freshman guard Tony Felder grabbed a steal with 18 seconds on the clock to give the Keydets possession, and after a timeout, Davidson fouled Felder, who hit both free throws to get the margin to one at 71-70 with seven seconds left.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Old Dominion vs. James Madison updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
A Sun Belt battle is on tap between the Old Dominion Monarchs and the James Madison Dukes at 1 pm ET on Saturday at Kornblau Field at SB Ballard Stadium. Neither Old Dominion nor James Madison could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one.
Augusta Free Press
Listless Virginia, after back-to-back pick-sixes, embarrassed by Pitt, 37-7
I have no idea what to write about UVA’s 37-7 loss to Pitt. There’s plenty of low-hanging fruit – the two pick-sixes to open the game, the 144 yards of total offense for the Cavaliers. There have been lower moments in Virginia Football history, even recent Virginia...
Augusta Free Press
King Rice on UVA frosh Ryan Dunn: ‘Reminds me a lot’ of De’Andre Hunter
Ryan Dunn was a late bloomer as a prep recruit, for the longest time under the radar, then started getting interest from the big boys late. “I wish Rick Pitino (at Iona) would have got that kid. I know Rick was the only guy recruiting him, and then Tony saw him late, and he ends up at Virginia. Everybody talked about Dunn, and you can see he’s going to be a really good one,” Monmouth coach King Rice said Friday, after Dunn, in his first action at Virginia, went for 13 points, six boards, three blocks and two steals in 27 minutes off the bench in an 89-42 UVA win.
Augusta Free Press
#18 Virginia gets 15 from McKneely, 13 from Dunn, coasts to 89-42 win over Monmouth
Monmouth, coming off a 21-13 season in 2021-2022, was able to hang around with #18 Virginia for 10 minutes Friday night. UVA coach Tony Bennett got what he wanted otherwise – plenty of minutes for his bench, including freshmen Isaac McKneely and Ryan Dunn – in an 89-42 win.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia leaders react to shooting at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several Virginia leaders have released statements after a shooting at the University of Virginia Sunday night. United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh, Commonwealth Attorney for the City of Charlottesville Joseph D. Platania, and Commonwealth Attorney for Albemarle County James M. Hingeley released the following statement:. “Today,...
wbtw.com
College freshman dies on campus in Virginia; no foul play suspected
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A William & Mary University student died early Thursday morning in one of the residence halls, according to a message sent out to the campus community. The email, sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler, said that the William & Mary Police...
'The magic of HBCUs' | How a Hampton University alum's new line of dolls is creating a path of possibilities
HAMPTON, Va. — With 18 inches in height and various pieces of clothing, the size of the doll and what it's wearing is not what stands out to people who see this large-eyed toy now sitting on store shelves. The various skin tones and hair are making young girls...
Augusta Free Press
Bridgewater College announces undergraduate engineering major
With the development of its newest major in engineering, Bridgewater College seeks to give students a clearer path to their desired career outcomes. Over the last five years, the field of engineering has consistently been named among the top four career objectives by admitted students to Bridgewater College. In response to student interest, the College reworked its applied physics major curriculum to offer an undergraduate degree in engineering, which will allow students to graduate with career-ready skills necessary for the fields of mechanical engineering, automation engineering and mechatronics, nuclear engineering, aerospace engineering and automotive design.
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Virginia
- If you are looking for the best pizza shops in Virginia, you've come to the right place. Whether you're craving a New York-style pizza or a more casual version, there are plenty of options in the area. These spots make great pizzas with fresh ingredients. If you're in the mood for something Italian, try Regino's Italian Restaurant in Norfolk or Osteria Marzano in Alexandria.
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
WAVY News 10
Poplar Hall honors ‘a daily walker’ with dedication of memorial bench, path
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Delcina B. Owens was well-known for her walks along Poplar Hall Drive. Now, others who walk the path can rest on a memorial bench dedicated Saturday to the longtime resident and ‘daily walker’ who died in 2016 at age 81. The Poplar Hall...
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in Virginia
Looking for a perfect getaway? These three towns in Virginia are just that. Packed with local charm, great food, and a varied landscape, there's something for everyone to explore.
