Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Haas, Pinckney lead Southern Miss past Vanderbilt 60-48
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Felipe Haas scored 14 points, Deandre Pinckney had a double-double, and Southern Mississippi defeated Vanderbilt 60-48 on Friday night. A jumper from Denijay Harris put the Golden Eagles up 48-41 with 8:20 remaining and Southern Miss (2-0) went on to win despite making only two field goals the rest of the game.
SFGate
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Vols freshman report: Missouri game
Tennessee's seniors were in the spotlight, as usual, during the Vols' home finale Saturday afternoon. But as they pulled away in the second half for a lopsided win over Missouri, a handful of Tennessee's true freshmen made an impact on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium. Vols freshman running back Dylan...
Southern Miss uses defense to send Vanderbilt to 0-2 start
Felipe Haase’s 14 points and Austin Crowley’s 13 points were enough offense as Southern Miss relied on defense for much
Kick time, TV finalized for Tennessee’s game at South Carolina
Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia with a bruising win against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in its home finale at Neyland Stadium, and the Vols now finish out the regular season on the road with games at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt. The SEC earlier this week left open-ended the kick time and television designation for the game between the Vols and Gamecocks in Columbia next week. The conference finalized those details on Saturday night, and the Tennessee-South Carolina game will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.
SFGate
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
Coach: Slain Virginia football players ‘were all good kids’
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Three University of Virginia football players killed in an on-campus shooting were remembered Monday by their head coach as “all good kids.”. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry were juniors returning to campus from a class trip to see a play Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student.
Colorado upsets No. 11 Tennessee
For the first time in school history, Colorado defeated Tennessee on the hardwood. The Buffaloes' 78-66 win over the 11th-ranked Volunteers on Sunday in Nashville also marked CU's first away win against a ranked opponent since 2019. “Today was about Colorado,” said head coach Tad Boyle. The Buffaloes came...
The 2-4-7: No. 5 Tennessee routs Mizzou
No. 5 Tennessee knocked off Missouri on Senior Day inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday to get back to its winning ways. The Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) put up a program-record 724 total yards to score a season-high 66 points on the Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC). In this week's installment of The 2-4-7, we take a look at the two defining plays, the four biggest observations, and the seven stats that tell the story of Tennessee’s win over Missouri.
Tennessee standing out to former Kentucky RB commit after latest visit
After decommitting from Kentucky on Monday night, one of Tennessee's top running-back targets returned to Knoxville this weekend to take another look at the Vols.
By The Numbers: Vanderbilt 24, Kentucky 21
No. 24 Kentucky's 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt at Kroger Field Saturday by the numbers:. – Kentucky remains in front in the all-time series with Vanderbilt, 48-43. – UK remains the leader in all-time meetings in Lexington, 25-16-2. – Vandy's win was its first SEC win since Oct. 19, 2019, snapping...
Tennessee announces uniform combination for Missouri game
No. 5 Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) will host Missouri (4-5, 2-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 11. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EST (CBS). Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.
Comments / 0