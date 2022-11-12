ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Haas, Pinckney lead Southern Miss past Vanderbilt 60-48

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Felipe Haas scored 14 points, Deandre Pinckney had a double-double, and Southern Mississippi defeated Vanderbilt 60-48 on Friday night. A jumper from Denijay Harris put the Golden Eagles up 48-41 with 8:20 remaining and Southern Miss (2-0) went on to win despite making only two field goals the rest of the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
247Sports

Vols freshman report: Missouri game

Tennessee's seniors were in the spotlight, as usual, during the Vols' home finale Saturday afternoon. But as they pulled away in the second half for a lopsided win over Missouri, a handful of Tennessee's true freshmen made an impact on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium. Vols freshman running back Dylan...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kick time, TV finalized for Tennessee’s game at South Carolina

Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia with a bruising win against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in its home finale at Neyland Stadium, and the Vols now finish out the regular season on the road with games at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt. The SEC earlier this week left open-ended the kick time and television designation for the game between the Vols and Gamecocks in Columbia next week. The conference finalized those details on Saturday night, and the Tennessee-South Carolina game will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.
COLUMBIA, SC
SFGate

Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
CEDAR CITY, UT
247Sports

Colorado upsets No. 11 Tennessee

For the first time in school history, Colorado defeated Tennessee on the hardwood. The Buffaloes' 78-66 win over the 11th-ranked Volunteers on Sunday in Nashville also marked CU's first away win against a ranked opponent since 2019. “Today was about Colorado,” said head coach Tad Boyle. The Buffaloes came...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

The 2-4-7: No. 5 Tennessee routs Mizzou

No. 5 Tennessee knocked off Missouri on Senior Day inside of Neyland Stadium on Saturday to get back to its winning ways. The Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) put up a program-record 724 total yards to score a season-high 66 points on the Tigers (4-6, 2-5 SEC). In this week's installment of The 2-4-7, we take a look at the two defining plays, the four biggest observations, and the seven stats that tell the story of Tennessee’s win over Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

By The Numbers: Vanderbilt 24, Kentucky 21

No. 24 Kentucky's 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt at Kroger Field Saturday by the numbers:. – Kentucky remains in front in the all-time series with Vanderbilt, 48-43. – UK remains the leader in all-time meetings in Lexington, 25-16-2. – Vandy's win was its first SEC win since Oct. 19, 2019, snapping...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy