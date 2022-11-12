Read full article on original website
Over $50k worth of items stolen from Farmington Apple Store, police say
Four men allegedly stole over $50,000 worth of items from a Farmington Apple Store Friday morning.
Police investigating apparent shootout between 2 cars in Midvale
Police in the Salt Lake area are investigating an incident in which people in two separate cars appeared to have rammed each other and fired gunshots, leaving one person wounded.
KSLTV
Thieves raid Farmington Apple store at lightning speed
FARMINGTON, Utah — Police said a group of four thieves walked into Apple Station Park Friday morning, and in less than a minute, escaped with a high dollar amount in smart phones, tablets and laptops. According to Farmington Police Sgt. Brian Cooper, the four men in hoodies entered at...
kslnewsradio.com
UPD investigating Sunday night shooting in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — The Unified Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Murray Sunday night. UPD says multiple shots were fired from different vehicles in the area of 6200 S. and 725 E. One of the vehicles drove onto a lawn. Police are currently searching for suspects. Police...
kslnewsradio.com
Second man arrested in connection to 7-11 Millcreek shooting
MILLCREEK, Utah — The Unified Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of obstruction of justice on Sunday in relation to a fatal shooting in a 7-11 parking lot. 18-year-old Talib Ahmed was shot and killed on Nov. 11. UPD arrested 18-year-old Houssein Musse on suspicion of murder the same day.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man threatens employees, leaves ‘hoax hand grenade’ on counter at Salt Lake City warehouse
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he threatened employees and left a “hoax hand grenade” on the counter of Salt Lake City warehouse. Salt Lake City police responded at 2:25 p.m. to a warehouse...
21-year-old Salt Lake City canyoneering guide dies in climbing accident
A 21-year-old canyoneering guide out of Salt Lake City was pronounced dead Saturday due to a climbing accident, officials say.
eastidahonews.com
Police reports detail vehicle-bicycle collision that leaves man on life support
PRESTON — A 25-year-old man has been on life support since a hit-and-run collision in Franklin County on Oct. 16. Christopher James Ward, of Smithfield, Utah, has been charged with felonies for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in serious injury and for the destruction of evidence, court documents show.
KSLTV
Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church
PERRY, Utah — Vandals went on a rampage inside a church in Perry Saturday, resulting in canceled Sunday meetings. The damage happened in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2415 S. 900 West in Perry. According to Chris Southwick, first counselor in the...
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden man accused of stealing what he sold to a pawn shop
OGDEN, Utah — Police arrested a man Thursday morning who they believe stole, pawned and re-stole a trailer in Ogden. A probable cause statement claimed that, on Halloween, Douglas Errett stole a trailer from an Ogden property valued at $8,000. Ogden Police said Errett took the trailer to Hy...
Gephardt Daily
Man facing extradition from Logan to Idaho after drug, disorderly conduct incident
LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked into the Cache County Jail Saturday after he was found in an apartment building broom closet, yelling and slamming the door. Logan City police were called to the scene, and the sound stopped shortly afterward. Residents in...
Fire destroys cabin in remote area near Park City
A cabin in a remote area of the mountains near Park City was completely destroyed by a fire on Friday.
KSLTV
Neighbors concerned over man caught on video lurking around homes
SALT LAKE CITY — A Rose Park family says a man caught on a home security camera Saturday around 3:00 a.m. exposing himself is the same man that has terrorized their family twice this year. “As soon as I saw that footage on the ring, I knew it’s the...
kslnewsradio.com
Cement truck causes fatal accident
SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday morning, around 6:00 a.m., an accident involving a cement truck left one dead. The crash happened in the area of 2090 North Redwood Rd, Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Communications Manager said. According to Livingston, a cement truck struck a car and the driver died...
kjzz.com
16-year-old hit by car in Centerville remains unconscious; family asking for help
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — 16-year-old Maya Staples remained unconscious at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray after she was hit by a car while walking in a Centerville crosswalk on Wednesday. Maya was thrown 60 to 80 feet south of the crosswalk when she was hit. Her sister, Dani Shelley...
‘Not how he should spend his birthday’: Orem family says teens poured dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish
A Utah County family is dealing with the loss of their family pets, all at the hands of teenagers who reportedly dumped dish soap in their pond, killing hundreds of koi fish.
Gephardt Daily
2nd man to be sentenced in 2020 murder of North Ogden victim
NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County man has accepted a plea deal in the 2020 shooting death of 29-year-old Dalton Wood, of North Ogden. Ryan Joseph Dash, 35, whom police have described as a white supremacist gang member with a long criminal record, agreed to the deal on Oct. 24. He will be sentenced on Dec. 12.
KSLTV
Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals
SANDY, Utah — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it’s not the first time they’ve been targeted. “To endanger someone’s family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme.”
eastidahonews.com
3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say
RIVERDALE, Utah (KSL) — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing Spanish Fork teens found safe in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority is being credited with finding two teenagers missing from Spanish Fork since last week. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the teens were found late Thursday night. Cannon said the teens were reunited...
