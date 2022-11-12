ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSLTV

Thieves raid Farmington Apple store at lightning speed

FARMINGTON, Utah — Police said a group of four thieves walked into Apple Station Park Friday morning, and in less than a minute, escaped with a high dollar amount in smart phones, tablets and laptops. According to Farmington Police Sgt. Brian Cooper, the four men in hoodies entered at...
FARMINGTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UPD investigating Sunday night shooting in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — The Unified Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Murray Sunday night. UPD says multiple shots were fired from different vehicles in the area of 6200 S. and 725 E. One of the vehicles drove onto a lawn. Police are currently searching for suspects. Police...
MURRAY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Second man arrested in connection to 7-11 Millcreek shooting

MILLCREEK, Utah — The Unified Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of obstruction of justice on Sunday in relation to a fatal shooting in a 7-11 parking lot. 18-year-old Talib Ahmed was shot and killed on Nov. 11. UPD arrested 18-year-old Houssein Musse on suspicion of murder the same day.
MILLCREEK, UT
KSLTV

Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church

PERRY, Utah — Vandals went on a rampage inside a church in Perry Saturday, resulting in canceled Sunday meetings. The damage happened in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2415 S. 900 West in Perry. According to Chris Southwick, first counselor in the...
PERRY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden man accused of stealing what he sold to a pawn shop

OGDEN, Utah — Police arrested a man Thursday morning who they believe stole, pawned and re-stole a trailer in Ogden. A probable cause statement claimed that, on Halloween, Douglas Errett stole a trailer from an Ogden property valued at $8,000. Ogden Police said Errett took the trailer to Hy...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cement truck causes fatal accident

SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday morning, around 6:00 a.m., an accident involving a cement truck left one dead. The crash happened in the area of 2090 North Redwood Rd, Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Communications Manager said. According to Livingston, a cement truck struck a car and the driver died...
LEHI, UT
Gephardt Daily

2nd man to be sentenced in 2020 murder of North Ogden victim

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber County man has accepted a plea deal in the 2020 shooting death of 29-year-old Dalton Wood, of North Ogden. Ryan Joseph Dash, 35, whom police have described as a white supremacist gang member with a long criminal record, agreed to the deal on Oct. 24. He will be sentenced on Dec. 12.
NORTH OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Sandy couple in fear after being targeted by vandals

SANDY, Utah — A Sandy couple is in disbelief that someone would throw a homemade explosive at their home, and it’s not the first time they’ve been targeted. “To endanger someone’s family or life over what ends up being a message, a passive message, is quite extreme.”
SANDY, UT
eastidahonews.com

3 women arrested in Utah are tied to national baby formula theft ring, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah (KSL) — Three Romanian national women were recently arrested in connection with what police say is a nationwide baby formula theft ring. Cristina Dumitru, 19, Critina Papalete, 34, and Loredana Parolea, age unknown, were charged Oct. 21 in 2nd District Court with engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity, a second-degree felony; retail theft, a third-degree felony; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor. Police say federal charges are also being considered, but as of Thursday have not been filed.
RIVERDALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Missing Spanish Fork teens found safe in Murray

MURRAY, Utah — A police officer with the Utah Transit Authority is being credited with finding two teenagers missing from Spanish Fork since last week. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the teens were found late Thursday night. Cannon said the teens were reunited...
SPANISH FORK, UT

