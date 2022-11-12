ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Jesse Jackson’s Half-Brother Sprung From Prison at 80

TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34urVT_0j82QUFq00
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson’s half-brother, who served 33 years for ordering a hit on a childhood pal, has been granted compassionate release and freed from prison at age 80. Prosecutors argued against mercy for Noah Robinson—who was a millionaire businessman at the time of his conviction—but a federal judge cited his ill health in commuting his life sentence to time served. “Robinson was convicted of brutal crimes, but he is 80 years old and has now been in custody for almost 33 years,” Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer wrote. “That is a significant period for the purposes of punishment and general deterrence.”

Read it at Chicago Sun-Times

Comments / 149

Jewel Harrison
2d ago

Some of you on this feed hearts are waxed cold. All you talk about is Reps and Dems .You only think about a political party instead of a human being. Very sad

Reply(8)
44
Topper
1d ago

Keep him locked up, wtf? Murder is murder. “Oh I’m black feel sorry for me and my millions of dollars” get a grip. This country is being run by th penguin joker and riddler. Undreal

Reply(1)
17
David Lampkin
2d ago

Jesse Jackson had a movement called Operation push he got a lot of brothers out of jail in California my brother was one of them they got released because of Jesse Jackson's business.

Reply(3)
23
Related
Black Enterprise

Like Father, Like Son: Civil Rights Advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Son Wins Chicago’s 1st Congressional District Race

Jonathan Jackson, the son of civil rights advocate Rev. Jesse Jackson, celebrated his victory over Republican Eric Carlson in the 1st Congressional District race in Chicago. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Jackson received more than 64% of the vote in Tuesday’s race. Jackson will take over for U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, who attended Jackson’s victory party and handed him an African statue representing solidarity that he said was “more symbolic than a torch.”
CHICAGO, IL
Complex

Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison on Charges Related to Breonna Taylor Protest

Grandmaster Jay, the leader of a Black pro-gun activist group, will spend the rest of the decade behind bars. The 59-year-old Cincinnati man—legal name John Fitzgerald Johnson—was sentenced to 86 months in prison this week for his actions during a 2020 protest in Kentucky. Johnson, who founded the Not Fucking Around Coalition, was accused of pointing an AR-15 rifle at two federally deputized officers in downtown Louisville, as he and other demonstrators took to the streets demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Bossip

Nailed It: Pastor Jamal Bryant Curtly Crucifies Herschel Walker While Second Woman Accusing Candidate Of Abortion Payment Speaks Out

Amen, hallelujah, and take your time, Pastor—but you ain’t have to go in on Herschel Walker like this, did you?. Pastor Jamal Bryant (yes, that Jamal Bryant) of metro Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church let it be known that while he loves all of God’s children, not all of them need to be representing the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
WHAS11

Grandmaster Jay appears in federal court, sentenced to 7 years in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, appeared in federal court for sentencing Wednesday morning. A Louisville judge sentenced Johnson to seven years and two months in prison after he reportedly pointed an assault rifle at Louisville Metro Police officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tyla

Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car

A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
STOCKTON, CA
thesource.com

Dr. Mutulu Shakur Granted Compassionate Release to Spend Final Days Outside Prison

After over 30 years behind bars, the Black liberation elder and the stepfather of Tupac Shakur, Mutulu Shakur, has been granted a compassionate release from prison. According to The Intercept, Shakur will be released, so he doesn’t die in prison. The U.S Parole Commission confirmed the release is for Shakur to spend his final days outside of prison. He is expected to die of bone marrow cancer.
hotnewhiphop.com

Eric Holder Wants Conviction Reduced In Nipsey Case: Report

Holder’s lawyer says the original ruling was unfair and wants a judge to review the case prior to sentencing. Nipsey Hussle’s killer is hoping to have his sentence reduced after his lawyer argued that the guilty outcome was unfair. Holder’s lawyer, Aaron Jansen, says his client was convicted on charges that didn’t apply to the other two shooting victims in the case.
Black Enterprise

Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter

The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
BLOCK WORK MEDIA

The unsolved murder of R&B singer John Whitehead

On May 11, 2004, John Whitehead was fatally shot, possibly in a case of mistaken identity, while fixing a car outside his home in Philadelphia. Another man with him at the time suffered light injuries from the multiple shots fired by two gunmen, who fled the scene. As of 2013, the murder remains unsolved.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The FADER

Matulu Shakur to be released from prison after 36 years behind bars

On May 11, 1988, Dr. Matulu Shakur — Tupac’s stepfather and the ex-husband of late Black Panther Party member Afeni Shakur — was tried and convicted for his involvement in a 1981 robbery of $1.6 million from an armored Brink’s car in Nanuet, New York. The American activist was a member of the Black Liberation Army and was among several members implicated in the crime, which also led to the death of two Nyack police officers. As the alleged the ring leader of the group and the 308th name on the FBI’s most wanted list, he received a 60-year sentence in the ruling.
NANUET, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
103K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy