Air freshener Recall Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Cutting Risk
Around 67,000 cans of this Air Freshener are being recalled due to the possibility they could cause cutting injury along with skin and eye irritation. Check to see if you have any AirWick Fresh New Day® aerosol air fresheners. These AirWick Fresh Air Fresheners have been sold at grocery...
To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires
Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
WTNH
Study: Connecticut among top for holiday breakups
“It’s not you; it’s me.” Merry and bright might be replaced with sad and gloomy for many in relationships as the holidays approach. That’s according to a new study from HerNorm.com that reveals the dates couples are most likely to break up in each state. Breaking up with a partner is always hard, but it […]
19 Incredibly Cool Maps About The United States That Will Make You So Much Smarter
From sea to shining sea...are a whole lot of surprises.
Farm and Dairy
How to spot the differences between ladybugs and Asian lady beetles
Before the early 1990s hundreds of species of native lady beetles or ladybugs dominated North America. Now these natural populations are declining due to competition from an invasive species. There are a couple theories on how Asian lady beetles made it to North America, but it’s unclear how they established...
americanmilitarynews.com
Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest
Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
Nearly 700,000 Turkeys Euthanized in Utah Due to Avian Flu
An outbreak of the avian flu has led to officials euthanizing as many as 700,000 turkeys in the Utah area. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food officials, the first cases of the avian flu were detected earlier this year. However, officials were seeing the number of cases soaring by August. According to the officials, as many as 2.2 million wild birds including turkeys have suffered the effects of the “bird flu” across the country.
Tree Damaging Bug: State’s iconic Oregon white oak trees under attack
A non-native bug is now causing increasing damage to the state’s iconic Oregon white oak trees (Quercus garryana). Although the oak lace bug (Corythucha arcuata) has been in Oregon since 2015, the damage they cause has been particularly noticeable this year, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF). Native from southern Canada to the eastern, central and southern U.S., this insect in Oregon is mostly a pest of urban...
Another Native Kauai Plant Is Now Considered ‘Extinct In The Wild’
KALAHEO, Kauai – An endangered Kauai plant has not been seen in nature for the past decade, but a local biologist is trying to brighten its future through a breeding program borrowed from zoos. ‘Alula, also known as ‘olulu or “cabbage on a stick,” is endemic to Kauai and...
a-z-animals.com
Hominy Plant vs. Corn
Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
Progressive Rail Roading
CP honors three grain elevators' efforts during past crop year
Canadian Pacific yesterday announced Paterson Flagstaff, G3 Carmangay and Elbow Lake Co-op Grain as the winners of its Elevator of the Year Award for the 2021-22 crop year. CP presents the award annually to grain elevators that achieve high volumes from a single loading point while consistently demonstrating efficient rail-car loading and a strong commitment to safety.
OSU Extension: As temperatures fall, home-invading insects come knocking
Chilly mornings and shorter days signal to humans an impending winter. Bugs get the same message, and they head out to figure out where they’re going to tuck in for the winter. Some bury themselves in soil, some in leaves, while others just die. When it comes to home-invading...
What new mining projects could mean for Alaskan salmon
Underwater view of coho salmon (oncorhynchus kisutch) swimming in river, Juneau, Alaska, USA. Getty ImagesActive, proposed, and exploratory projects in Alaska and British Columbia may affect key salmon watersheds.
You Can’t Eat Alfalfa
A bumper sticker I recently saw read: “EAT BEEF: the West Wasn’t Won on Salad.” Ironic, I thought, since the West may be lost to alfalfa. Alfalfa that is grown here…for cattle. Maybe you’ve read the statistics, seen the photos: Lakes Mead and Powell now at...
newyorkalmanack.com
Firewood and Invasive Pests
For many of us, this season involves hunting, gathering, and preparing for a long, cold winter. This often includes stacking (or restacking) the firewood that’s been seasoning while we enjoyed the laid back warmer months of summer. Humans have used wood as a source of heat since they learned to control fire more than a million years ago.
