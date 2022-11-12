An outbreak of the avian flu has led to officials euthanizing as many as 700,000 turkeys in the Utah area. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food officials, the first cases of the avian flu were detected earlier this year. However, officials were seeing the number of cases soaring by August. According to the officials, as many as 2.2 million wild birds including turkeys have suffered the effects of the “bird flu” across the country.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO