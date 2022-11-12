ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Popular Science

To save water, Arizona farmers are growing guayule for sustainable tires

Most farmers in Pinal County, Arizona knew the water cuts were coming eventually. The Colorado River, a major source of water for crops, had been running at lower and lower levels, thanks to a 27-year drought intensified by climate change. And the seven US states and Mexico, that rely on the river, are promised more water than is available, causing chronic overuse of the existing supply.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
WTNH

Study: Connecticut among top for holiday breakups

“It’s not you; it’s me.” Merry and bright might be replaced with sad and gloomy for many in relationships as the holidays approach. That’s according to a new study from HerNorm.com that reveals the dates couples are most likely to break up in each state. Breaking up with a partner is always hard, but it […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Farm and Dairy

How to spot the differences between ladybugs and Asian lady beetles

Before the early 1990s hundreds of species of native lady beetles or ladybugs dominated North America. Now these natural populations are declining due to competition from an invasive species. There are a couple theories on how Asian lady beetles made it to North America, but it’s unclear how they established...
TENNESSEE STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Foreign companies taking US water from drought-stricken Southwest

Groundwater in the southwest is being used to grow feed for livestock on the other side of the world, even as U.S. residents in the region struggle through a historic drought. In one Arizona town, residential wells are running dry as a huge farm owned by a Saudi company pumps water to its alfalfa crops. But those crops will only be shipped to feed cows in the Middle East, where water is also growing scarce, CNN reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Nearly 700,000 Turkeys Euthanized in Utah Due to Avian Flu

An outbreak of the avian flu has led to officials euthanizing as many as 700,000 turkeys in the Utah area. According to a statement from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food officials, the first cases of the avian flu were detected earlier this year. However, officials were seeing the number of cases soaring by August. According to the officials, as many as 2.2 million wild birds including turkeys have suffered the effects of the “bird flu” across the country.
UTAH STATE
The St. Helens Chronicle

Tree Damaging Bug: State’s iconic Oregon white oak trees under attack

A non-native bug is now causing increasing damage to the state’s iconic Oregon white oak trees (Quercus garryana). Although the oak lace bug (Corythucha arcuata) has been in Oregon since 2015, the damage they cause has been particularly noticeable this year, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF). Native from southern Canada to the eastern, central and southern U.S., this insect in Oregon is mostly a pest of urban...
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Hominy Plant vs. Corn

Hominy and corn are two very popular foodstuffs and they are so similar there is only one difference. Do you know what the difference is? Let’s take a look at hominy plant vs. corn and find out what holds them apart. You might be surprised to discover it’s just a human interaction.
Progressive Rail Roading

CP honors three grain elevators' efforts during past crop year

Canadian Pacific yesterday announced Paterson Flagstaff, G3 Carmangay and Elbow Lake Co-op Grain as the winners of its Elevator of the Year Award for the 2021-22 crop year. CP presents the award annually to grain elevators that achieve high volumes from a single loading point while consistently demonstrating efficient rail-car loading and a strong commitment to safety.
ELBOW LAKE, MN
Patagonia Regional Times

You Can’t Eat Alfalfa

A bumper sticker I recently saw read: “EAT BEEF: the West Wasn’t Won on Salad.” Ironic, I thought, since the West may be lost to alfalfa. Alfalfa that is grown here…for cattle. Maybe you’ve read the statistics, seen the photos: Lakes Mead and Powell now at...
ARIZONA STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Firewood and Invasive Pests

For many of us, this season involves hunting, gathering, and preparing for a long, cold winter. This often includes stacking (or restacking) the firewood that’s been seasoning while we enjoyed the laid back warmer months of summer. Humans have used wood as a source of heat since they learned to control fire more than a million years ago.
CALIFORNIA STATE

