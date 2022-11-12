Read full article on original website
Proud?
2d ago
Melania still won't hold his crusty hand 😂
Reply
19
Related
Barron Trump At Tiffany’s Wedding: See The Teen At His Sister’s Nuptials
He’s all grown up! Barron Trump looked just like his father Donald Trump at half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 16-year-old student, whom Donald shares with wife Melania Trump, looked quite dapper during the extravagant event held at his father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL, as seen in photos here.
Fans Blast Tiffany Trump's Lavish Bridal Shower As The Outfits Were 'Pastel Terror'
Tiffany Trump held a lavish bridal shower in early November prior to her wedding to Michael Boulos. However, many fans weighed in on the affair, with some commenting on the floral outfits. One person compared Ivanka Trump's and Lara Trump's dress to twins in a scary movie. "The theme of Tiffany Trump's bridal shower was "pastel terror," they wrote, while another vented that Ivanka should have hosted the event in the first place. "Yesterday Tiffany Trump had a lavish bridal shower. Not hosted by her sister and not at Mar a Lago. Instead hosted by a wealthy friend. And still...
Tiffany Trump's Wedding Photo Has Twitter In A Tizzy
The Trump family may not be especially pleased with the 2022 midterm election results, but they found reason to be joyful over the weekend. Donald Trump's younger daughter, Tiffany Trump, married her longtime boyfriend Michael Boulos at the Mar-a-Lago Club on November 12 (via People). Hurricane Nicole got in the way of the pre-wedding festivities, forcing staff to evacuate the club in advance of the welcome dinner, per Page Six. But to the relief of all, the storm cleared out in time to allow for guests to arrive, for the rehearsal to go off without a hitch, and, most importantly, to allow the bride to fully enjoy her big day.
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
netflixjunkie.com
“Lili has just started walking” – Meghan Markle Shares a Good News About Her Youngest On her Latest Archetypes
Meghan Markle has recently been giving some interesting updates about her kids. Although they have become matters of some far stretched controversies, the Duchess feels free to share some of her children’s adorable moments. With her dearest friend, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the First Lady of Canada, and some other notable guests, Markle revealed a fun fact about her younger daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.
Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus
Watergate journalist Bob Woodward on Monday recalled a comment from former President Donald Trump that led to him being “as stunned as I’ve ever been as a reporter.”. On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN Tonight,” Woodward shared audio of Trump telling him what he told his youngest son, Barron Trump, during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. The audio was part of recorded interviews for Woodward’s 2020 book “Rage,” now released separately as “The Trump Tapes.”
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly 'Tiring' Of Prince Harry And The Couple May Split In 2 Years: 'This Is Enough'
If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, the former Suits actress is “tiring” of her husband, and could be seeking an “exit plan” in the not-so-distant future! Yikes!
Buckingham Palace Concerned Prince Harry 'Sexed Up' Memoir With Juicy Revelations Following Subpar First Draft
As the January release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir approaches, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex has been "revisiting" the book frequently to tweak several sections, leading to concerns he may be adding new, juicy revelations into the highly anticipated tell-all after publishers were less than impressed with the first draft.
Jimmy Carter’s Kids Mean the World to Him! See the Former President’s Rare Family Photos
From 1977 to 1981 Jimmy Carter’s family was thrust into the spotlight as he served as president. He and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, raised their youngest child, daughter Amy Carter, in the White House as their three eldest children started families of their own. Since the Carter Administration, the family has only been photographed together a handful of times during rare public outings.
Here's what Donald Trump's late ex-wife Ivana Trump thought about him as a husband, father, and former president
In a 2018 interview with Page Six, Ivana Trump said Donald Trump "should just go and play golf and enjoy his fortune" instead of running for re-election in 2020.
Here Comes The Bride! Everything To Know About Tiffany Trump's Soon-To-Be Husband Michael Boulos
In just a few short hours, Tiffany Trump, the 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples, will say “I Do” to longtime boyfriend, 25-year-old Michael Boulos. From their romantic meeting to the details of their upcoming nuptials, here’s everything to know about Tiffany’s soon-to-be...
Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service Agent Reveals Their 'Indescribable Bond' and His Most Personal Memories Yet
Former Secret Service agent Clint Hill shares never-before-told stories and rare photos of the first lady in his new memoir, My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy He's a Secret Service agent who served under five presidents — Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford — yet still to this day, one of the questions Clint Hill gets asked most often is: What was Jacqueline Kennedy really like? As the first lady's dedicated Secret Service agent, Hill rarely left her side for four years. They shared an "almost indescribable bond," he...
Meghan Markle shops in Montecito after making controversial claims she felt 'objectified' on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle stepped out in the affluent Montecito area Friday afternoon following recent controversial remarks made on her podcast in which she claimed to feeling "objectified" while working as a briefcase girl on the popular "Deal or No Deal" game show more than 15 years ago. The Duchess of Sussex...
Tiffany Trump Marries Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago as Her Dad Donald Trump Prepares to Announce 2024 Run
The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples wed the Lebanese American businessman on Saturday after nearly two years of being engaged Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida. Tiffany, 29, is the daughter of former President Donald Trump and actress Marla Maples, who were married from 1993 to 1999, and half-sister to Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric and Barron Trump. She and Boulos, 25, wed at the family's Mar-a-Lago Club, just after Tropical Storm Nicole passed through Florida and three days before Donald is expected to announce his...
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Married a 'New York Times' Writer Earlier This Year — Details
Nicolle Wallace is a certified multi-hyphenate woman. The former White House Communications Director (during George W. Bush's presidential tenure) has also hosted The View, written several books, served as a senior advisor on John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, and more. Article continues below advertisement. Now Nicolle Wallace is an MSNBC...
wegotthiscovered.com
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
Ivanka Trump Cuts Donald Trump Jr.’s Fiancee Kimberly Guilfoyle Out of Tiffany Trump Wedding Photo
A shady message or just the victim of the crop? Ivanka Trump was caught cutting out brother Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, from a picture of Tiffany Trump’s wedding over the weekend. On Sunday, November 13, the 41-year-old former senior advisor to dad Donald Trump posted a series of photos from Tiffany’s nuptials to […]
How Rich Is Melania Trump?
Former First Lady Melania Trump, 52, has been in the spotlight since she began dating her now husband, former President Donald Trump in 1998. Since her husband left office she has been relatively...
The Guests, The Dress & More! Inside Tiffany Trump's Mar-a-Lago Wedding
She said "I Do!" Tiffany Trump tied the knot with her longtime beau, Michael Boulos, on Saturday, November 12. The nuptials took place at Donald Trump's lavish Mar-a-Lago resort in front of a slew of guests. The bride looked stunning in an Elie Saab dress as she stood in front...
People
352K+
Followers
58K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 21