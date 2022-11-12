‘The Amazing Race’ Fans Argue Over Whether U-Turns Should Return in Future Seasons

The Amazing Race producers had to shift strategies after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit. To ensure the safety of the cast and crew, they had to forego a few staples of the show, like racers booking individual flights. Plus, a few twists, including U-Turns, became a thing of the past. And now fans wonder if The Amazing Race will bring back U-Turns for future seasons.

The COVID seasons of ‘The Amazing Race’ don’t feature U-Turns

When the racers in The Amazing Race Season 33 returned after almost a year and a half of a production pause, the competition was wildly different.

Contestants could no longer book their flights, hail taxi cabs, or interact with unauthorized locals. Some of these restrictions were lifted for season 34, but racers still have to travel via a charter plane or drive themselves places. And U-Turns haven’t made an appearance since season 32, which was filmed pre-COVID.

Since U-Turns cause teams to complete an extra task, this increases their potential exposure to COVID. And producers want to be as safe as possible. If a contestant gets COVID — see Abby Garrett and Will Freeman in season 34 — they are automatically eliminated.

Should ‘The Amazing Race’ producers bring U-Turns back in future seasons?

A The Amazing Race fan started a Reddit thread to ask what happened to U-Turns. They wrote, “U-Turns added dramatic tension between the teams, and I’m lowkey missing it.”

A Reddit user answered, “COVID was most likely why because they couldn’t go to multiple places. But once COVID has gone down, I have a feeling it will return to normal. I hope so because I really enjoy them.”

“I miss U-Turns too,” someone else said. “They made the show more exciting.”

But while some expressed how much they missed the twist, others were skeptical of U-Turns returning in future seasons.

“U-Turns were nearly always a death sentence hence double U-Turns becoming a thing,” a fan commented. “But with the way the routes have been the past few seasons, I actually think I prefer the Yield. If by some miracle, we went back to old-style Amazing Race with lots of travel and extra tasks per leg, then I’d want U-Turns back. It should be a sabotage that’s survivable if you race well, not an ‘I wish to eliminate X’ function.”

Another Reddit user added, “I hated how U-Turns were used over recent seasons. Good riddance to them.”

Phil Keoghan comments on the show’s future

Although there is no news regarding when COVID-19 protocols will be lifted in The Amazing Race , host Phil Keoghan reassured fans that one element of recent seasons won’t be permanent.

Keoghan tweeted , “Booking flights will be back as soon as the ‘return to work’ COVID protocols are off our back. Right now having a charter [equals The Amazing Race ] on TV … no charter [equals] no [ The Amazing Race ] on TV. Let’s stay focused on what’s good in the world.”

He added in another tweet , “I am very proud of cast and crew working so hard to negotiate all the challenges of making [ The Amazing Race ] at this time … Safety is and has always been our #1 priority.”

So we don’t know if U-Turns will ever return to the series. But at least fans know that the charter plane won’t become a staple of The Amazing Race .

The Amazing Race Season 34 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.