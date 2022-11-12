ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Fans Don’t Believe That Albie Is a ‘Nice Guy’ Like He Says

By Amanda Mullen
 2 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Albie claims he’s a “nice guy” in The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 2.
  • Fans believe Albie’s words are a red flag and that he’ll end up like his father.
  • It seems unlikely that Albie is The White Lotus’ new killer, but maybe that’s the point.

The White Lotus Season 2 is running its course on HBO, and the show’s newest mystery has fans suspicious of just about every character. That includes Albie (Adam DiMarco), who tells Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) he’s a “nice guy” in The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 2. And although we’ve seen nothing to dispute that claim, fans think Albie’s words are a red flag. They may even foreshadow what comes later.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 2, “Italian Dream.”]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AZnTj_0j82Q4dR00
Adam DiMarco in ‘The White Lotus’ | Fabio Lovino/HBO

Albie says he’s a ‘nice guy’ in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 2

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Daphne’s Opening Scene May Contain Clues About Who Dies

Albie doesn’t get a ton of screen time in The White Lotus Season 2 premiere , but episode 2 sheds more light in his character. He and Portia spend the day with his family, and the two embark on a date later on. Albie comes off as the perfect gentleman. He even tells Portia that he’s a “nice guy” during their dinner.

And although Albie’s done nothing to contradict that statement, fans are taking Albie’s words as a red flag. They’re wondering if he’s as nice as he’s letting on — or if he’ll turn out more like his father and grandfather later on.

Fans think Albie’s words are a red flag

That’s right, The White Lotus fans believe Albie may disprove his “nice guy” act before season 2 is through. In a Reddit thread discussing the events of “Italian Dream,” viewers predicted that Albie will take a dark turn later on. Some even think he’ll turn out like his father.

“The cynic in me: Albie is saying that he’s a nice guy right now, but will follow in his father’s footsteps by the end of the season,” one Redditor wrote.

Another pointed out the unsettling nature of his “wounded birds” comment.

“Albie’s ‘nice guy’ comments are offputting, and who on earth says they’re attracted to wounded birds?” they wrote. “There’s no way I’d be into someone if they said that. That sounds like someone who wants to take advantage of vulnerability.”

It’s a fair point, and it’s supported by the fact that Albie’s able to forgive his father for his actions. With all of that in mind, there’s a chance Albie could be less of a “nice guy” than he says. Perhaps he’ll have something to do with the deaths on the horizon.

Could ‘The White Lotus’ reveal a darker side to this character?

Albie seems too innocent to be responsible for the deaths in The White Lotus Season 2 , but that doesn’t rule him out completely. Given the show’s tendency to comment on social issues, it wouldn’t be surprising if it flipped the script on viewers. After all, sometimes “nice guys” are the ones women need to worry about. And Albie’s wealth and privilege would likely help him get away with his crimes, especially if they’re against someone less well-off, like Portia.

Still, at the moment, murder seems like quite a jump for the character. We’ll have to keep watching to see if any more red flags crop up around Albie.

New episodes of The White Lotus Season 2 debut every Sunday on HBO.

RELATED: ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Fans Think There’s a Dark Reason for Greg’s Reaction to Tanya’s Assistant

