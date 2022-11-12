Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3 Evening’ game

SACRAMENTO -- The sole jackpot-winning ticket in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold in Sacramento.The winning numbers were 2, 5, 17, 40 and 46, with mega number 1.A ticket sold at Chevron, 2500 Fulton Ave., matched all five numbers, as well as the mega number, according to the California Lottery.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are still too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Sunday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about a point behind. There are still about 171,000 votes left to count in Arizona; Lake needs about 57% of those to overtake Hobbs. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants coach Brian Daboll was happy after Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans. It would be easy to assume being 7-2 and having the Giants in position for the franchise’s first playoff appearance since the 2016 season made Daboll happy. It really wasn’t. He had a smile on his face because his daughter, Avery, had asked her father for a win for her birthday. The team delivered, and Dad probably will get her a game ball or something. Daboll laughed when asked if any of his other five children had a birthday coming soon and what he would do if they asked for a playoff berth or even a Super Bowl.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Valley is not known for its snow days as the average snowfall is zero-inches, but a record setting 3.5 inches caused quite a stir in January 1888. During the mid to late 19th century, a single day of snowfall from December to February was not uncommon, but on January […]
To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...
PHOENIX (AP) — The nation’s last undecided race for governor got even closer Sunday as Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona, but it was too early to call. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down...
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post in Arizona on Friday, defeating a Republican rival who attended the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol and who said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
PHOENIX (AP) — The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona’s largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she’s still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from Maricopa County. Approximately 270,000 ballots remain uncounted statewide, and Hobbs leads by about 35,000 votes. Data analysts from both parties believe the count will eventually shift in Lake’s favor, but it’s not yet clear whether she will pick up enough votes to overtake Hobbs. Republicans have watched anxiously since Tuesday as Hobbs has defied their expectations and increased her lead each day, including Saturday when combined with results from the rest of the state. About 50 conservative protesters gathered outside the fence around Maricopa County’s election tabulation center in downtown Phoenix at midday Saturday to draw attention to their concerns about the slow pace of the vote count. Protracted counts are the norm in Arizona, where a record number of people returned mail ballots on Election Day.
Michigan saw record turnout for a midterm election this week, with control of the governor’s office and referendums on abortion and voting rights in the balance. But with a heightened focus on voting problems and irregularities nationwide, Ann Arbor became a target for false information following reports of long lines of voters waiting to cast ballots late into the night Tuesday in the college community.
SACRAMENTO -- Nearly 48,000 University of California workers including researchers, postdoctoral scholars, teaching assistants and graders have said they will strike Monday, a move that could shut down some classes and laboratories just weeks ahead of final exams in December.Leaders of United Auto Workers unions representing the workers have informed the UC Office of the President of their intent to strike at all of UC's 10 campuses starting Monday if they are unable to reach an agreement with the university, UC officials said Thursday.UAW bargaining units are set to picket from 8 a.m. Monday. Nearly 98 percent of the 36,558...
Ready to find out the 16 best restaurants in Lodi, CA? Lodi is both referenced in the title of a Creedence Clearwater Revival song and a nationally awarded wine region. Known for its zinfandels, in 2015 Wine Enthusiast Magazine gave Lodi the “2015 Wine Region of the Year” award. This is going to be reflected in this list of the Best Restaurants in Lodi, but it won’t be all you see. Lodi has a lot to offer.
