Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced five key members of his new leadership team on Monday, a diverse group including his chief of staff, budget secretary and top legislative officer. Moore, a Democrat who will be Maryland’s first Black governor, said the selections reflect his commitment to building a government with innovative leaders who look like the state’s diverse population. “This is an administration who understands and will understand what it means to lead with various sectors in our society, what it means to make sure that every single sector of our society is seen and what it means to take new approaches and new innovations to make sure that government can meet people where they are and make sure that peoples’ concerns are being addressed,” Moore said. Moore introduced Fagan Harris, who co-founded Baltimore Corps with Moore, as his chief of staff. The nonprofit organization has focused on recruiting, hiring and career advancement, including for people without college degrees, and connecting them to full-time roles in public service and entrepreneurship.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 29 MINUTES AGO