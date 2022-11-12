Read full article on original website
John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why
“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
Who Are Kevin Costner's Children? Meet the 'Yellowstone' Star's Seven Kids
As the fan frenzy for all things Yellowstone grows, we're seeing a renewed interest in the star of the show, Kevin Costner, and his personal life. After all, it's pretty surprising to find out the 67-year-old actor is a father of seven. Yep—seven children!. In 2018, he told Parade...
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
Cole Hauser Is Joining Another Yellowstone Series
When it comes to favorite characters, Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler takes the cake for the most beloved member of the Yellowstone call sheet. And while fans await more information about several of the spinoffs now in the works surrounding both the original series, as well as its limited prequel 1883, Cole Hauser recently dropped the news during an interview with ET that he would be appearing in the latter's offshoot: 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. But before you get ahead of yourself wondering how Rip Wheeler time travels, hold your horses, as it seems that Hauser will join the series in a brand new role.
Matt Dillon Only Had 1 Kiss in ‘Gunsmoke, It Wasn’t With Miss Kitty Russell
'Gunsmoke' fans awaited a romance between Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Russell to unfold, but they never even kissed. But, he did have 1 kiss with another character.
Kelsey Asbille Thinks The End Could Be Near For Yellowstone
The Paramount series "Yellowstone" has become a juggernaut during the course of its run, with Season 5's premiere on November 13 further fanning the flames of interest. Focusing on the Dutton family, who own the Yellowstone ranch in Montana, the show's sprawling ensemble includes Kevin Costner as the family patriarch, with Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Gil Birmingham, and Kelsey Asbille. The success of "Yellowstone" has also led to two spinoffs, "Yellowstone: 1883" and "Yellowstone: 6666."
Kevin Costner will leave Yellowstone when “it’s not right” anymore
The fifth season of Yellowstone sees Kevin Costner’s John Dutton swapping the horse saddle for the podium, as he’s now the governor of Montana. The Taylor Sheridan series has grown massively in popularity since its debut in 2018, and has spawned an entire universe of spin-offs. After decades...
'Yellowstone' Season 5: Jen Landon Drops Behind-the-Scenes Snap
Yellowstone Season 5 is fast approaching, and series actress Jen Landon recently dropped a behind-the-scenes snap that teased the forthcoming new episodes. Over on Instagram, Landon — who plays ranch hand Teeter — shared a picture of herself holding a clapperboard used for filming. In the post caption, Landon wrote, "YS5 is getting closer!!!!!!!" Fans can check out the photo below.
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Will Get to See Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘1923’ Sooner Rather Than Later — Every Way to Watch and Stream
Paramount Network revealed earlier this year that the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1923’ — starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — would be released before the end of the year.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & Taylor Sheridan Discuss ‘Enormous Responsibility’ on the Duttons in Season 5
We are less than two weeks away from the long-awaited fifth season premiere of the wildly popular modern-western drama series, Yellowstone. Fans of the Paramount + series know well that the intense drama series created by Taylor Sheridan always brings on the heat with each episode. Yellowstone has remained a fan-favorite for years, since its premiere in the summer of 2018.
Kevin Costner: Returning 'Yellowstone' is a hit on own terms
While a healthy slice of America awaited Sunday's return of the hit series “Yellowstone,” star Kevin Costner was in Moab, Utah, scouting locations for yet another Western epic, “Horizon.”Costner’s 60-some film credits, among them “Field of Dreams,” “The Bodyguard," “JFK” and “Bull Durham,” are an eclectic mix of dramas, baseball-centric tales and the occasional comedy. But the West's history and land have proven his creative bedrock.His breakout role came in 1985’s “Silverado,” followed by starring roles in “Dances with Wolves,” his Oscar-winning directorial debut; “Wyatt Earp,” and “Open Range," which he also directed. He's donning the actor-director Stetson again...
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More
The Paramount Network favorite returns for its fifth season, with the Dutton family entering the world of politics.
‘Tulsa King’: How ‘Rambo’ Led Sylvester Stallone to the Taylor Sheridan Series
Sylvester Stallone admits he approached Taylor Sheridan to write a 'Rambo' film. That didn't work out but it led to Sheridan casting Stallone in 'Tulsa King.'
‘Yellowstone’ season 5 preview: Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly are red-hot awards contenders
After almost a year off the air, “Yellowstone” finally returns on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The “Yellowstone” season 5 preview promises that “all will be revealed” following the explosive events of the season 4 finale, which aired January 2 on the Paramount Network. Take a look at the video sneak peek for the upcoming edition of this family drama. “Yellowstone” is the highest-rated show on basic cable, with audiences often topping 10 million. Among those watching are the Golden Globes voters, who love to embrace populist fare. The show ranks among our likeliest of contenders for Best Drama Series. Oscar winner Kevin...
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Speak Out on Hollywood Awards Snubs
As Yellowstone continues to gain millions of fans, the cast reflects on how the hit TV series continues to be snubbed by award shows. While promoting season five of Yellowstone, Wes Bentley reflects on the snubs. “I personally don’t think awards validate anything,” Bentley explained to the DailyMail. “It’s an honor, as they say, but as far as it saying whether we are doing something good or not, that’s not what that is.”
Sylvester Stallone on "Tulsa King": A mobster in cowboy boots
Sylvester Stallone seemed almost overly eager to talk about his latest project, in part perhaps because it's the kind of part he's been denied for his entire professional career: "I went up for 'The Godfather,' as an extra," he said. "And I didn't get it! They said, 'You don't look Italian enough!' The only thing that looks more Italian than me is a f****** pizza!"
Why 'The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes' Will Be the Longest 'Hunger Games' Movie [Exclusive]
If you were around during the 2010s, you know that the entertainment industry was absolutely dominated by dystopian YA franchises. Of those film adaptations, The Hunger Games remains one of the most salient — which is why the series is still going strong with a prequel film set to hit theaters next year. Based on the novel series by Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games follows a hellish version of American society known as Panem where the country is divided into 12 districts, and each year 24 children are selected to compete to the death for resources from the Capitol until only one remains and is granted glory and riches.
How One Found Footage Film Fooled a Generation a Decade Before 'The Blair Witch Project'
It has always been important for found-footage movies to reinvent themselves. Since the subgenre’s popularity skyrocketed with The Blair Witch Project in 1999, there have been countless movies which have stuck painfully close to the formula and critics have flagged this as a problem. Often, movies that put a different spin on that formula have been more positively received. Recently, there have been shake-ups with movies like The Medium and Incantation which have both been widely acclaimed, as well as Zachary Donohue’s new series The Unknowable incorporating a style of found-footage in excellently inventive ways. One of the subgenre’s most effective additions actually came before The Blair Witch Project. In 1989 – ten years before its release – a movie called The McPherson Tape (aka UFO Abduction) was written, produced and directed by Dean Alioto. Alioto made the film with no budget and no professional actors. The result was a grainy but effective horror home video which shows a family gathering descend into an unimaginable nightmare when a UFO crashes near the house.
Who Is Rashid, Actually, in 'Interview with the Vampire'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire. AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire has rightfully been lauded since its debut this past month. The TV series by creator Rolin Jones features the relationship between two vampires Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) in New Orleans. There’s much that’s been said about the show already; however, the final episode of Season 1 adds an interesting new wrinkle to this adaptation by revealing the true identity of Rashid (Assad Zaman).
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser says Kevin Costner taught him to be ‘a gentleman on set’: ‘It’s inspiring’
"Yellowstone," a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan, explores how John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is now the governor of Montana. Cole Hauser plays his son-in-law Rip Wheeler.
