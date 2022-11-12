ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Blizzard Bash comes to Topeka

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeCCb_0j82P7FP00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Blizzard Bash is back at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

The four-day event is sold out Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Blizzard Bash is the largest indoor demolition derby. The popular event runs Thursday through Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center where hundreds of demolition cars will compete for trophies in 12 vehicle classes, with over 300 drivers from all across North America.

In 2016, Smash It brought national events Blizzard Bash and Capital City Carnage in Topeka, Kansas from Ultimate Derby.

Blizzard Bash is the largest indoor demolition derby in the United States. It is a four-man team derby with a few single classes. The National Team Bracket consists of 16 teams with the winning team getting paid $40,000.

Blizzard Bash, owned by parent company, Smash It, began with eight county fair derbies in 1998 and over the next few years grew to 24 derbies. In 2009, Smash It chose to promote a national event named Bash for Cash. The derby consisted of four classes and a purse of $30,000.00. It was a success and now it is an annual event.

Although Blizzard Bash is sold out for Friday and Saturday, but tickets are available for Sunday’s run which begins at noon. Click here for tickets.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6dvb_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gHJbQ_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRN3x_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20K7ej_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whoK1_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d11q9_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3149ON_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNkf2_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oULJB_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laWaq_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRBz8_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOYzU_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1gbn_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ycb3z_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151Rnh_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6FVg_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SI2ix_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WScLq_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VB5CT_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EU8Jq_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mhojo_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxPCE_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGdzN_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KEPb1_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdTwz_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzCq9_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWS3B_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKuZz_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pmmSM_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyMcy_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKwTA_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHw4A_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tN3am_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y9JGB_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zng4f_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zT1L6_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ynv3L_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GUoz6_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMWft_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaRJP_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yso0h_0j82P7FP00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ErvWn_0j82P7FP00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Harlem Globetrotters return to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Harlem Globetrotters are planning a trip back to Topeka in 2023. The Globetrotters will be back with their basketball theatrics on March 26, 2023. As the team nears its 100th anniversary, it continues to entertain audiences worldwide. The Harlem Globetrotters were in Topeka in March of 2022 showing off their basketball […]
TOPEKA, KS
Sheeraz Qurban

There's Something Flat About Kansas & KC

Apparently, Kansas is flatter than pancakes, everyone's favorite breakfast treat. There is a widespread claim that a scientific study proved that Kansas is actually flatter than everyone's favorite breakfast treat-the pancake. Even though it's flatter than a pancake, Kansas actually ranks seventh among flat states.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

‘The Righteous Brothers’ postpone show in Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort announced on Friday that “The Righteous Brothers” will be postponing their performance. “The Righteous Brothers” were previously set to perform at Prairie Band Casino on Dec. 8. The show was postponed due to a “personal situation” with the band. It has now been pushed back to June […]
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka West middle blocker signs to play at K-State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka West volleyball standout Makinsey Jones will continue her career with the Wildcats. Jones signed her national letter of intent Thursday at Topeka West. As a 6’2″ middle blocker, she recorded a career-high 260 kills in 2022, averaging 3.5 per set. She also had a career-high 51 blocks. Jones said she chose […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Construction on new building is progressing

TOPEKA (FOX 43)– Pam Evans with the Family Services and Guidance Center came on the Fox 43 AM Live show to discuss the progress made on the construction of the Youth Crisis and Recovery Center building. She also touched on the FSGC’s “Real-World Topic of the Month” for parents. 📲 Download the KSNT 27 News […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Here’s where to go ice skating in Topeka, Manhattan

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With temperatures dropping, this weekend may be the first opportunity for some residents to go ice skating in Topeka or Manhattan. A new ice rink will have its opening night in downtown Topeka on Saturday. Evergy Plaza, in partnership with CoreFirst Bank and Trust, will have a grand opening ceremony at 5:30 […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topekans race to feed those in need before the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bicycle riders in Topeka collected over 1,000 pounds of food, for those in need. Sunday was the 10th Annual Cranksgiving event. The goal is to combine a food drive with a bike race, all for a great cause. This year’s food will be going to Doorstep, where...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

K-State football moves up in newest AP Poll

TOPEKA (KSNT) – After K-State football dominated in a 31-3 win against Baylor, the Wildcats have moved up four spots on the newest AP Poll. KSU now sits at No. 19 in the poll, a step up from last week’s ranking. Last week, K-State dropped ten spots to No. 23 following its loss to Texas. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn University honored Farley on Veterans Day

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This year’s Veterans Day ceremony at Washburn University included a special honor for retired University President Dr. Jerry Farley. Dr. Farley was presented with a quilt of valor, which is awarded to a veteran touched by war. The 35th Annual Veterans Day ceremony event was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 11 at 11:11 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State soccer advances to regional semifinals

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT) – After a dominate 5-1 victory over Fort Hays State in the opening round of the Division II women’s soccer playoffs, Emporia State faced off against one-seed Central Missouri Sunday. The Hornets won a nail-biter, taking down the Mules 1-0, landing a spot in the Central Region championship match next week. […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

How much salt is used to care for snowy Kansas roads?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As temperatures continue to drop, and the possibility of snow increases, drivers may need to start preparing for snowy roads. The Kansas Department of Transportation manages the 10,000 miles of Kansas highways that need snow and ice removal. During the 2021-2022 winter, KDOT used 83,000 tons of salt, and $16.5 million were […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn volleyball headed to NCAA tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn volleyball is headed to the big dance. The Ichabods are a six seed in the DII NCAA volleyball tournament after receiving an automatic bid following their MIAA tournament championship win. Washburn is back in the Central Region after winning the region and ultimately finishing National Runner-Up last season. The ‘Bods will play […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy