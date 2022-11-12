Read full article on original website
Bismarck’s Citizen Academy expands
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Citizen Academy is expanding. The academy is meant to teach residents how the municipal government works in behind-the-scenes tours of Bismarck’s 14 departments. In 2022, 12 residents learned hands-on in areas that often go overlooked, like maintaining natural spaces, managing roadways, fire response,...
BFD ask people to adopt a hydrant this winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the all the snow that has fallen from the blizzard this week, digging out your driveway isn’t the only thing the city is asking you to do. Keeping fire hydrants clear is also important. The Bismarck Fire Department is asking for people to adopt...
Dream Center Bismarck continues to help those in need during hard times
Bismarck's Dream center focuses on feeding and clothing those people who need a little extra during severe times and all year round.
United Way wishes to return to 24 hour shelter service
She says the shelter is always in need and would love to be able to re-open for 24-hour assistance.
Blizzard Boys helping BisMan dig out: surprise puppy rescue
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snowplows are out doing everything they can, but there are others who have given their time to help people clear their driveways a bit faster. The Blizzard Boys with UltraSolutions Inc. have been working hard since the snowstorm started. They started with helping their neighbors, and the business has grown to about 100 calls a day from people in need of help with snow removal. People aren’t the only ones in need. The Blizzard Boys rescued a litter of discarded puppies from the cold.
Neighbors use snowblowers to clear street in north Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. - Neighbors on one north Bismarck street took matters into their own hands Friday afternoon and together, they used their snowblowers to open up their street. They say at least 15 neighbors on east Edmonton plowed about two blocks to Washington street. It took them about 45 minutes to get a path cleared. It’s not a perfectly plowed street, but they say, it will do until city crews get to it. City snow removal crews are working as fast as they can to get streets opened. They’ve got about 1,500 streets to plow.
Eight dogs and 22 cats keep Bismarck woman company during blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all weathered the storm in different ways. The blizzard for one Bismarck woman certainly wasn’t lonely. Since Wednesday night, Sara Huft’s given up the comforts of home. “I stayed here the last two nights. I brought my camping cot. I have it...
I-94 from Jamestown to Bismarck now reopen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened U.S. Highway 83 and Interstate 94. Roads are still extremely icy and if you’re driving, slow down and allow plenty of time and drive for current conditions.
North Dakota Nice on full display in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weather conditions are harsh - but for many across the state, it presents an opportunity to help their neighbors. ‘North Dakota Nice’ is the philosophy many Bismarck residents are living by today. Nathan Scott spent extra time clearing his neighbors’ sidewalk in addition to his own. “We live two houses down, so we’re just polite and do the corner here, it’s usually about an hour,” said Nathan Scott, of Bismarck.
Interstate 94 opens from Dickinson to Bismarck and some portions farther east
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation says I-94 reopened just before 9:00 a.m. from Dickinson to Bismarck and westbound lanes Bismarck to Jamestown. Eastbound lanes from Bismarck to Jamestown remain closed Friday morning because of stranded vehicles blocking the way. Transportation officials have also opened Highway...
Two Powerball prize winners in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two prize-winning lottery tickets were sold in North Dakota for the November 7 Powerball drawing. One $50,000 Powerball prize was won in Minot and the other $100,000 ticket prize was won in Mandan. The $2.04 billion jackpot winning ticket was sold in California, resetting the jackpot...
Mother Nature’s Masterpiece In ND
What a week we just had, a blizzard that came in and hit us dead center, a comedian found himself stuck ( literally ), and clean-up has begun. Mother Nature decided to flex her muscles a little early, directing a storm that came in early Thursday morning and began to drop what eventually ended up almost a record amount of snow here In Bismarck - According to bringmethenews.com "The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013" Nasty was the appropriate word for the conditions that we were left with, so many people were snowed in, plows doing their best to hit the streets, I saw accidents everywhere, and motorists stuck ( I was one of them, having skidded off into a huge snow drift ) - One well-known comedian and his crew felt the wrath and found themselves stuck ( Bert Kreischer ) - his show was forced to reschedule. Mother Nature wasn't done yet...
Couple plans to say “I do” despite the blizzard
BISMARCK, N.D. – The blizzard has caused lots of cancellations and forced many people to change plans. But one couple is determined to keep a very big event on the calendar, despite the weather. Lexie Rusch and Ethan Birnbaum are about to walk down the aisle at Cathedral of...
No joke: North Dakotans help dig out comedian’s tour bus from snow storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Comedian Bert Kreischer’s tour bus got stuck in the snow Thursday in Bismarck. They were on their way to Fargo for a show at Scheels Arena, which was canceled due to the storm. Bert documented his time stuck in the snow on TikTok. Yea, we’re...
Plows clear out after the storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the storm many are looking to get out and move around, but many streets remain covered in snow. That’s where Bismarck Public Works Street Department comes in. Plow crews have gone over the emergency routes and are now moving on to the main arteries...
Welcome To Bismarck – Wear Your Yellow & Green “Ya Mon”
I say "Perfect Timing" for this charming new place. The temperatures are definitely dropping, seemed like just yesterday when just a couple of weeks ago Bismarck and Mandan basked in a full day of sun and 77 degrees. Now ( Friday ) we are cleaning up the 19-plus inches of snow that swept in beginning in the wee hours of Thursday. My weather app tells me it's going to be -7 overnight. Brrrrrr. What better way to seek out anything that will warm us all up than checking out a brand-new restaurant that opened up inside the Kirkwood Mall? I'm going to go out on a limb here and guess that Jamaica, a mountainous island in the Caribbean sea is just a rad warmer than we are. I'm not suggesting that you travel 2,388 miles, no, but you can check out Suzzy's Island Twist!
Little Kids, Big World: Heritage Center hosting educational fun for children of all ages
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While weather conditions may not be the most inviting for younger children, there are plenty of indoor activities, including those at the Heritage Center. Little Kids, Big World is one of the many weekend programs held at the Heritage Center for children to play and learn...
2 feet in Bismarck as blizzard dumps snow on North Dakota, Minnesota
It was a November blizzard for the ages in North Dakota as two feet of snow buried parts of Bismarck while Grand Forks wound up just shy of 10 inches. The storm blew away the Nov. 10 record in Bismarck, with the National Weather Service office near the city's airport measuring 17 inches of snow. That smashed the record of 9.1 inches for the date and was just 0.3 inches shy of tying the 24-hour snowfall record in Bismarck. A stunning 17.3 inches fell on April 14, 2013.
Winter Storm Exiting North Dakota, Cleanup Begins
BISMARCK, N.D. (Prairie Public Radio) – The “Colorado Low” that brought lots of snow to our area is now exiting the state. The National Weather Service says it appears the Bismarck-Mandan area received the largest snowfall amounts. Meteorologist John Paul Martin is at the Bismarck National Weather Service office. He says Bismarck reported a record 17 inches of snow – and Mandan received more than that.
Sections of I-94, US 83, US 52 closed due to weather
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Winter weather continues to cause tricky travel conditions, across North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have closed Interstate 94 from Dickinson to Jamestown; U.S. Highway 83 from Bismarck to Washburn; and U.S. 52 from Jamestown to Harvey due to low visibility, blowing snow, and icy road conditions.
